Holiday Pies

Hosted by
About this event
Remlinger Pumpkin Pie
**Pies come frozen and need to be placed in the freezer right after pick up.
Remlinger Cherry Pie
**Pies come frozen and need to be placed in the freezer right after pick up.
Remlinger Granny Apple Pie
**Pies come frozen and need to be placed in the freezer right after pick up.
Remlinger Bumbleberry Pie
**Pies come frozen and need to be placed in the freezer right after pick up.
Remlinger Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
**Pies come frozen and need to be placed in the freezer right after pick up.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!