Holiday Plant Fundraiser for Butterfly House Pediatric Hospice

Red Poinsettia, 6.5" Pot item
Red Poinsettia, 6.5" Pot
$15
Beautiful red poinsettia in a 6.5" pot with assorted holiday foil wrapper.
Ice Crystal Poinsettia, 6.5" Pot item
Ice Crystal Poinsettia, 6.5" Pot
$18
Beautiful Ice Crystal poinsettia in a 6.5" pot with assorted holiday foil wrapper.
Assorted Colors, Christmas Cactus, 4" Pot item
Assorted Colors, Christmas Cactus, 4" Pot
$15
Beautiful Christmas Cactus, assorted colors, in 4" pot with assorted holiday foil wrapper.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing