Holiday Raffle

Wakulla Giving Hands is thrilled to announce its latest raffle initiative.





We extend our sincerest gratitude to the following businesses for their invaluable support in making this raffle possible: M & L Plumbing, Barn's Spirits, Pierce Fencing & More, Poseys Restaurant, Mineral Springs Seafood, and Texas Roadhouse of Tallahassee.





The raffle boasts an impressive value of over $500, featuring an array of exciting items, including a Yeti Cooler, five bottles of premium liquor, a $50 Poseys Gift Certificate, a $20 Mineral Springs Seafood Gift Certificate, and a whole box of individual bags of Texas Roadhouse nuts.





Tickets are

1 for $10

3 for $25

12 for $100





Tickets sales end: December 20th, 2025 at 5pm

Drawing: December 20th, 2025 before midnight

Please note that Santa is NOT included in the raffle.

The winner will have seven days to claim their prize, after which it will be considered a donation.





Thank you for supporting us by getting your tickets.