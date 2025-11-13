Kingman Elementary School PTO

Holiday Raffle

Tonies Bundle
$2

Tonies Bundle

Includes One Tonies Paw Patrol Starter Set

Tonies Doc McStuffins

Tonies Mindful Sloth

Tonies Dino Ranch

Valued at $159.96

Sherwood Speaker & 1 Year Subscription
$2

The Sherwood Speaker and 1 Year Subscription to 5,000 plus audiobooks, podcasts, and low stimulation shows that keeps the kids engaged without overstimulation.


Valued at $132.90

Branch Basics
$2

The Ultimate Starter Kits from Branch Basics includes a multiple purpose cleaning concentrate, oxygen boost, laundry detergent, dishwasher tablets, reusable bottles.


Valued at $115

Alphapals item
Alphapals
$2

Alphapals 11-inch Rainbow Plush Letter Set


The Alphapals Rainbow set is a comfy set full of wonder and play. The soft fully lined Alphabag includes 26 high quality large plush letters. Machine washable! A great learning toy!


Valued at $195

Texas Roadhouse
$2

The Texas Roadhouse basket includes Dinner for 2(up to a $40 value), Steak Sauce, Steak Seasoning, a koozie, peanuts, and a coupon for free shrimp or rib add on with the purchase of an entree.


Valued at $78

Cooking Basket
$2

This basket includes a Lodge Cast Iron 12" seasoned Cast Iron "Love is Like a Butterfly" Dolly Parton Skillet. A set of stacking CaliBowl "No Spill" Sky Blue mixing bowls. Two bags of MASA tortilla chips.


Valued at $108.94

Hand2Mind 2nd Grade Kit
$2

This set includes a learning at home Literacy Kit and Math Kit.


Valued at 73.98

4in1 Game Table
$2

This set includes the 4in1 game table with 2 player foosball, ping pong, air hockey, and billiards.


Valued at $114.99

Men's Basket #1
$2

This set includes 1 Fieldstone Hats, 3 Fieldstone Socks, 2 Camo Lanyards, MODL Infinity tool and hook studs, and stickers.


Valued at $92

Men's Basket # 2
$2

This set includes 1 Fieldstone Hats, 2 Fieldstone Socks, 3 Camo Lanyards, MODL Infinity tool and omni-links, and stickers.


Valued at $79

Spa Basket
$2

This set includes 4 FaceSoft Charcoal Bath Towels, a set of teardrop Comfy earrings, lavender lemongrass bar soap, Vanilla lip balm, Skin rescue balm, Muscle rescue balm, and grapefruit bath salt.


Valued at $200

AutoZone Car Wash Bucket
$2

This set includes an AutoZone 5 gallon bucket, sponge, Armor All Wheel & Tire, Armor All Protectant, Armor All Shine, Armor All Wash & Wax, and Armor All Glass Cleaner.


Valued at $30

On-the-Go Essentials Basket item
On-the-Go Essentials Basket
$2

This set includes a Dagne Dover Extra Large Landon Carryall, a Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack, two FaceSoft Charcoal Bath Towels, and Shibumi 3.0 Classic Beach Shade.


Valued at $710

Hair Care
$2

This set includes a Solano USA Moda Hair Dryer, Usmooth Infinite Styling Iron, and 2 FaceSoft Charcoal Bath Towels.


Valued at $274.99

Craft Basket
$2

This set includes a Clever Poppy Stitch Sampler and an Archer & Olive gift set including 2 notebooks, washi tape, calligraphy pens, gel pens, a pen holder, collage paper books, and stickers.


Valued at $109

Pickleberry Kids
$2

This set include a Pickleberry Kids interchangeable hat with 3 patches, a Wyld Shyres figurine, Packed Up card game, and 2-$25 giftcards to Pickleberry Kids.


Valued at $126

Outdoor Kids Basket
$2

This set includes a Slackers Swingline, a Slackers Hammock, a size Small Camo Steamheads shirt, and a youth medium drip shorts.


Valued at $183

Beats & Boost Basket
$2

This set includes a Shure Aonic 50 Gen 2 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones and EBoost POW Berry Melon PreWorkout.


Valued at $399

Grill & Game Night
$2

This set includes the Blank Slate board game and a Rub & Sauce Bundle.


Valued at $114.99

Recharge and Refresh Bundle
$2

This set includes Joey Coffee Alternative, Comfy Earrings gold bars, a FaceSoft charcoal Bath Towel, 2 boxes of LMNT electrolyte drink mixes, and a Blue Floral Loopy Samsung S25 phone case.


Valued at $157

Pamper & Shine Bundle
$2

This set includes a FaceSoft Charcoal Bath towel, Comfy rainbow earrings, and a Wild bar soap and deodorant set.


Valued at $106.90

Power & Crunch Basket
$2

This set includes MASA seed oil free tortilla chips, a FaceSoft Charcoal bath towel, LMNT electrolyte drink mix, and EBoost preworkout.


Valued at $100

Laugh & Play Teen Game Night
$2

This set includes, Abduction, Charty Party, That Sound Game, and How Many What.


Valued At $79.96

Gear Up & Go Basket item
Gear Up & Go Basket
$2

This set includes a MoonShade Awning that attaches to the side of your vehicle, a green Loopy iPhone 15 case, Eboost preworkout, and MASA seed oil free tortilla chips.


Valued at $337.


Par‑Tee & Power Basket
$2

This set includes a Women's golf tote, women's golf glove size medium, golf ball marker, LMNT electrolyte drink mixes, MASA seed oil free tortilla chips, FaceSoft Charcoal Bath towel, and Pink Floral Loopy iPhone 16 case.


Valued at $122

Feelings, Fun & Flavor Basket item
Feelings, Fun & Flavor Basket
$2

This set includes Kimochis emotional feeling guide (a social/Emotional learning set), Danger Hugs board game, and MASA seed oil free tortilla chips.


Valued at $103.99

Play, Learn & Snack Pack
$2

This set includes a Slumberkins Confidence Within Book and stuffed animal, Unicorns vs Dragons ABC Game, MASA seed oil free tortilla chips.


Valued at $52

Baseball Swag
$2

This set includes a Plate Crate box with hand eye coordination games, a "baseball" football, a spin wing, size small Plate Crate t-shirt, and Big League Chew bubble gum. Also included youth large baseball jersey, youth small ice cream drip shorts, and youth medium baseball jersey.


Valued at $95.

Ultimate Game Night Basket
$2

This set includes Hurry Up Chicken Butt, Anarchy Pancakes, Danger Hugs, Packed Up, and a Wyld Shyres figurine.


Valued at $68.99

Family Game Night
$2

This set includes Telestrations, Tapple, Flip 7, and Danger Hugs.


Valued at $62.98

Play All Night Pack
$2

This set includes Glyphics, Tacta, Danger Hugs, and Packed up.


Valued at $60.98

Game On! Basket
$2

This set includes Smart Four, Monster Match, Sneaky Elves, and Ouisi Nature.


Valued at $157.00

Cards, Charts & Chuckles Collection
$2

This set includes Rodeo-opoly, Charty Party, and Cards Against Humanity Family Edition with a Glow in the Dark Box and Class Clown Bundle.


Valued at $100.99

Roll, Laugh & Win Basket
$2

This set includes Shut The Box, Abduction, and Ouisi Nature.


Valued at $79.99

Board & Beyond Bundle
$2

This set includes Abduction, Happy Salmon, Charty Party, and Packed Up.


Valued at $57.97

Challenge Accepted Bundle
$2

This set includes Hues and Cues, Exploding Kittens, Chess Set, and Mexican Train Dominoes.


Valued at $144.88.

Playzone Bundle
$2

This set includes an obstacle race set and YL/YXL baseball shirts.


Valued at $99.99

Sports & Play All‑Day Basket
$2

This set includes a mini foosball table, goggles and storage case, and 2 YXL baseball shirts.


Valued at $94.99

Snuggles, Smarts & Snacks Basket
$2

This set includes a BigFoot Slumberkins, MASA seed oil free tortilla chips, and The Sight Words Fidget Game.


Valued at $72

Margaritaville Kansas City
$2

This includes a one night stay at Margaritaville in Kansas City valued at $299.99.

KC Getaway Basket
$2

4 Tickets to the KC Zoo

4 Tickets for the KC Wheel & Putt Putt

4 Tickets to the Toy Museum

4 Tickets to Union Station


Valued at $356

Salina
$2

4 Children's Tickets to the Salina Rolling Hill Zoo


Valued at $48

OKC Science Museum
$2

4 Tickets to the Oklahoma City Science Museum (Valued at 91.80)

Stroots Locker Bundle
$2

This set includes a Stroots Locker hat, 1 bag of teriyaki jerky, one bag of original jerky, 2 bags of jalapeno jerky, 2 pepper cheese snack sticks, 2 smoked snack sticks, and 2 honey BBQ snack sticks.


Valued at $100

Topeka
$2

4 Tickets to the Kansas Children's Discovery Center (Value 39.37)


Topeka Zoo 4 General Admission Passes (Value $40)


4 Tickets to the Combat Air Museum at Forbes Field Topeka (Valued at $30)

92 Piece Socket and Wrench Set
$2

92 piece socket and wrench set from Bomgaars


Valued at $120

Kingman Historic Theatre - Be Like Blippi
$2

A 4 pack of tickets to see Be Like Blippi at The Kingman Historic Theatre on April 8th! Donated by The Kingman Historic Theatre.

Kingman Historic Theatre - Be Like Blippi
$2

A 4 pack of tickets to see Be Like Blippi at The Kingman Historic Theatre on April 8th! Donated by The Kingman Historic Theatre.

Cozy Comfort Bundle item
Cozy Comfort Bundle
$2

A Saranoni Faux Fur Gray Throw Blanket and a 12oz bag of Fresh Roasted Whole Bean Candy Cane coffee beans, 12 count single use cups of Bali Medium Fresh Roasted Coffee, an 8 oz ground fresh roasted dark coffee with mushrooms, and Hibiscus Berry Artisan Loose Leaf Tea

