Holiday Raffle

KS 67068, USA
Tonies Bundle
Includes One Tonies Paw Patrol Starter Set
Tonies Doc McStuffins
Tonies Mindful Sloth
Tonies Dino Ranch
Valued at $159.96
The Sherwood Speaker and 1 Year Subscription to 5,000 plus audiobooks, podcasts, and low stimulation shows that keeps the kids engaged without overstimulation.
Valued at $132.90
The Ultimate Starter Kits from Branch Basics includes a multiple purpose cleaning concentrate, oxygen boost, laundry detergent, dishwasher tablets, reusable bottles.
Valued at $115
Alphapals 11-inch Rainbow Plush Letter Set
The Alphapals Rainbow set is a comfy set full of wonder and play. The soft fully lined Alphabag includes 26 high quality large plush letters. Machine washable! A great learning toy!
Valued at $195
The Texas Roadhouse basket includes Dinner for 2(up to a $40 value), Steak Sauce, Steak Seasoning, a koozie, peanuts, and a coupon for free shrimp or rib add on with the purchase of an entree.
Valued at $78
This basket includes a Lodge Cast Iron 12" seasoned Cast Iron "Love is Like a Butterfly" Dolly Parton Skillet. A set of stacking CaliBowl "No Spill" Sky Blue mixing bowls. Two bags of MASA tortilla chips.
Valued at $108.94
This set includes a learning at home Literacy Kit and Math Kit.
Valued at 73.98
This set includes the 4in1 game table with 2 player foosball, ping pong, air hockey, and billiards.
Valued at $114.99
This set includes 1 Fieldstone Hats, 3 Fieldstone Socks, 2 Camo Lanyards, MODL Infinity tool and hook studs, and stickers.
Valued at $92
This set includes 1 Fieldstone Hats, 2 Fieldstone Socks, 3 Camo Lanyards, MODL Infinity tool and omni-links, and stickers.
Valued at $79
This set includes 4 FaceSoft Charcoal Bath Towels, a set of teardrop Comfy earrings, lavender lemongrass bar soap, Vanilla lip balm, Skin rescue balm, Muscle rescue balm, and grapefruit bath salt.
Valued at $200
This set includes an AutoZone 5 gallon bucket, sponge, Armor All Wheel & Tire, Armor All Protectant, Armor All Shine, Armor All Wash & Wax, and Armor All Glass Cleaner.
Valued at $30
This set includes a Dagne Dover Extra Large Landon Carryall, a Dagne Dover Ace Fanny Pack, two FaceSoft Charcoal Bath Towels, and Shibumi 3.0 Classic Beach Shade.
Valued at $710
This set includes a Solano USA Moda Hair Dryer, Usmooth Infinite Styling Iron, and 2 FaceSoft Charcoal Bath Towels.
Valued at $274.99
This set includes a Clever Poppy Stitch Sampler and an Archer & Olive gift set including 2 notebooks, washi tape, calligraphy pens, gel pens, a pen holder, collage paper books, and stickers.
Valued at $109
This set include a Pickleberry Kids interchangeable hat with 3 patches, a Wyld Shyres figurine, Packed Up card game, and 2-$25 giftcards to Pickleberry Kids.
Valued at $126
This set includes a Slackers Swingline, a Slackers Hammock, a size Small Camo Steamheads shirt, and a youth medium drip shorts.
Valued at $183
This set includes a Shure Aonic 50 Gen 2 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones and EBoost POW Berry Melon PreWorkout.
Valued at $399
This set includes the Blank Slate board game and a Rub & Sauce Bundle.
Valued at $114.99
This set includes Joey Coffee Alternative, Comfy Earrings gold bars, a FaceSoft charcoal Bath Towel, 2 boxes of LMNT electrolyte drink mixes, and a Blue Floral Loopy Samsung S25 phone case.
Valued at $157
This set includes a FaceSoft Charcoal Bath towel, Comfy rainbow earrings, and a Wild bar soap and deodorant set.
Valued at $106.90
This set includes MASA seed oil free tortilla chips, a FaceSoft Charcoal bath towel, LMNT electrolyte drink mix, and EBoost preworkout.
Valued at $100
This set includes, Abduction, Charty Party, That Sound Game, and How Many What.
Valued At $79.96
This set includes a MoonShade Awning that attaches to the side of your vehicle, a green Loopy iPhone 15 case, Eboost preworkout, and MASA seed oil free tortilla chips.
Valued at $337.
This set includes a Women's golf tote, women's golf glove size medium, golf ball marker, LMNT electrolyte drink mixes, MASA seed oil free tortilla chips, FaceSoft Charcoal Bath towel, and Pink Floral Loopy iPhone 16 case.
Valued at $122
This set includes Kimochis emotional feeling guide (a social/Emotional learning set), Danger Hugs board game, and MASA seed oil free tortilla chips.
Valued at $103.99
This set includes a Slumberkins Confidence Within Book and stuffed animal, Unicorns vs Dragons ABC Game, MASA seed oil free tortilla chips.
Valued at $52
This set includes a Plate Crate box with hand eye coordination games, a "baseball" football, a spin wing, size small Plate Crate t-shirt, and Big League Chew bubble gum. Also included youth large baseball jersey, youth small ice cream drip shorts, and youth medium baseball jersey.
Valued at $95.
This set includes Hurry Up Chicken Butt, Anarchy Pancakes, Danger Hugs, Packed Up, and a Wyld Shyres figurine.
Valued at $68.99
This set includes Telestrations, Tapple, Flip 7, and Danger Hugs.
Valued at $62.98
This set includes Glyphics, Tacta, Danger Hugs, and Packed up.
Valued at $60.98
This set includes Smart Four, Monster Match, Sneaky Elves, and Ouisi Nature.
Valued at $157.00
This set includes Rodeo-opoly, Charty Party, and Cards Against Humanity Family Edition with a Glow in the Dark Box and Class Clown Bundle.
Valued at $100.99
This set includes Shut The Box, Abduction, and Ouisi Nature.
Valued at $79.99
This set includes Abduction, Happy Salmon, Charty Party, and Packed Up.
Valued at $57.97
This set includes Hues and Cues, Exploding Kittens, Chess Set, and Mexican Train Dominoes.
Valued at $144.88.
This set includes an obstacle race set and YL/YXL baseball shirts.
Valued at $99.99
This set includes a mini foosball table, goggles and storage case, and 2 YXL baseball shirts.
Valued at $94.99
This set includes a BigFoot Slumberkins, MASA seed oil free tortilla chips, and The Sight Words Fidget Game.
Valued at $72
This includes a one night stay at Margaritaville in Kansas City valued at $299.99.
4 Tickets to the KC Zoo
4 Tickets for the KC Wheel & Putt Putt
4 Tickets to the Toy Museum
4 Tickets to Union Station
Valued at $356
4 Children's Tickets to the Salina Rolling Hill Zoo
Valued at $48
4 Tickets to the Oklahoma City Science Museum (Valued at 91.80)
This set includes a Stroots Locker hat, 1 bag of teriyaki jerky, one bag of original jerky, 2 bags of jalapeno jerky, 2 pepper cheese snack sticks, 2 smoked snack sticks, and 2 honey BBQ snack sticks.
Valued at $100
4 Tickets to the Kansas Children's Discovery Center (Value 39.37)
Topeka Zoo 4 General Admission Passes (Value $40)
4 Tickets to the Combat Air Museum at Forbes Field Topeka (Valued at $30)
92 piece socket and wrench set from Bomgaars
Valued at $120
A 4 pack of tickets to see Be Like Blippi at The Kingman Historic Theatre on April 8th! Donated by The Kingman Historic Theatre.
A Saranoni Faux Fur Gray Throw Blanket and a 12oz bag of Fresh Roasted Whole Bean Candy Cane coffee beans, 12 count single use cups of Bali Medium Fresh Roasted Coffee, an 8 oz ground fresh roasted dark coffee with mushrooms, and Hibiscus Berry Artisan Loose Leaf Tea
