Holiday Shopping Guide Ad Selection

Hosted by
About this event
If you’re a current member, you should have received a unique discount code via email that makes your ad space free at checkout. Didn’t get your code or need help finding it? No problem - reach out to [email protected] and our team will take care of it.
If you are not a member of The Empower Network, you can still purchase this ad placement for $10.
1/4 Page Boosted Ad Includes:
- 1 product (short name, description, price)
- Business name + link
- Product image
- Logo
- Brand blurb (up to 250 characters)
(Example Image shows 4 separate listings)
1/2 Page Ad Includes:
- 1 product image, with long description + price (580 characters)
- 1 Founder or business Image
- 1 Logo
- Business name + link
- Brand story or founder intro (up to 480 characters)
- Top-of-category placement
- Call-to-action button (e.g. “Shop Now” or “Grab Your Gift”)
- Three social shoutouts from Empower Network IG, Substack & email
(Example Image shows 2 separate listings)
Full page Ad Includes:
5 Images:
- 3 products, each with image, name, description, and price
- Founder headshot image or product collage
- Prominent Logo Image
Business & Product Information:
- Business name + shop link
- Full founder story or brand feature (up to 980 characters)
- 4 Separate Product Category Links
- Custom graphic styling (layout or background to match brand vibe)
- Top-tier placement (very front of category OR in dedicated featured section)
- Call-to-action button (e.g. “Shop the Collection” or “Send as a Gift”)
- Weekly social shoutout in Empower Network IG and email newsletter between now and Christmas.
- Featured mention in gift guide promo posts
(Example Image shows 1 Full Featured Spread Ad)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!