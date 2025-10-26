Holiday Silent Auction

Wild Forged Ocean Art by Dawn.

This timeless piece was lovingly wild-forged along the shores of the central coast crafted with deep respect and reverence for the ocean and all her elements.

Using red abalone and other natural treasures from the sea, artist Dawn creates wearable art that honors the spirit of each piece. Guided by curiosity and her intimate connection with nature, she allows every shell and stone to reveal what it wishes to become — a true collaboration between artist and ocean.





Retail Price: $100