Holiday Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Saraswati is the Hindu Goddess of wisdom, knowledge, creativity and the arts. This gorgeous 100% copper, 5"x7" statue is from a hand carved mold made by an artisan in Nepal, and is of the highest quality.
Starting bid
Wild Forged Ocean Art by Dawn.
This timeless piece was lovingly wild-forged along the shores of the central coast crafted with deep respect and reverence for the ocean and all her elements.
Using red abalone and other natural treasures from the sea, artist Dawn creates wearable art that honors the spirit of each piece. Guided by curiosity and her intimate connection with nature, she allows every shell and stone to reveal what it wishes to become — a true collaboration between artist and ocean.
Retail Price: $100
Starting bid
This sampler was created with love and reverence for the Japanese tea tradition - a celebration of simplicity, balance, and the quiet beauty in each moment. Each tea invites you to pause and reconnect with the gentle rhythm of nature: the bright vitality of sencha, the comforting warmth of genmaicha, and the grounding calm of hojicha. May each cup bring you a sense of peace and presence.
Sacred Mountain Living Tea Experience Donated by Jen de Tréglodé, Founder of Sacred Mountain Teas. Sacred Mountain Teas honors tea as a living bridge between nature and spirit. Each tea is sourced and shared with deep respect for the land, the farmers, and the slow, grounding rituals that return us to harmony with the Earth.
Starting bid
This aged Liu Bao is a tea of grounding and deep restoration — an embodiment of Yin Earth’s gentle strength. Born from leaf, fire, and time, it carries the quiet wisdom of the forest floor and the sweetness of maple water. As you sip, let its golden broth draw your energy downward, rooting you into presence and the sensuous rhythm of the living Earth. Includes 25 grams of tea.
Sacred Mountain Living Tea Experience Donated by Jen de Tréglodé, Founder of Sacred Mountain Teas. Sacred Mountain Teas honors tea as a living bridge between nature and spirit. Each tea is sourced and shared with deep respect for the land, the farmers, and the slow, grounding rituals that return us to harmony with the Earth.
Starting bid
100% wool handmade rug from Nepal with beautiful blue, brown and green dragon design. 28"x55" perfect for small room, clinic, hallway or entry. $250 value.
Starting bid
Crafted in the jungles of Bali, these teardrop brass earrings cradle a hand-carved bone owl, accented with a delicate lunar-phase chain. Designed by Lacyeloo of Wild Listening.
Starting bid
Handwoven pair of Spiral goddess beaded dangles with abalone from Spiral Sister Designs. Jessica creates jewelry out of abalone shells and pieces that she finds by hand along the central coast waters, and other shells from her travels across the Pacific Ocean. She combines these treasures from nature with slow, prayerful practices such as bead weaving to create one of a kind jewelry designs to adorn yourself with. Each piece tells a story of the dance between humans and nature. Valued at $175.00
Starting bid
This gift box include 2 shea butter soaps: one large one mini. Soaps are created by ShoGems with Doterra essential oils and natural pigments. The box also includes a soap shower bag and soap dish. $15 value.
Starting bid
From Candle Curations from Tracy Woods, this non-toxic candle has a lead free wick, hand-poured soy wax, and sulfate/phalate free scent. Your Badass Altar Candle will come in a unique vessel, adorned with crystals and a talisman. Featuring a four wicks and a Palo Santo Sandalwood scent blend.
Starting bid
Offered by Charlotte Eléa, temple founder, ceremonial priestess and shamanic guide, this powerful 90-min session will allow you to identify and remove energetic blockages as well as reclaim lost, integral parts of yourself. Her method integrates 7 different energy practices that utilizes the power of the natural world, breathwork and your own intuition and ingrained healing abilities, including removing solid blockages, soul retrieval, chord cutting and curse breaking. These are methods rooted in ancient Irish Celtic + global shamanism. Virtual via Zoom. $150 value.
Starting bid
Lori's Astrology readings are a form of life coaching through astrology rather than deterministic predictive work. The consultation is a discussion of how planetary energies have appeared in your life and how they are likely to affect you in the future. By being open and understanding of upcoming energies, I believe we can engage with the natural flow around us to know when it’s best to push forward and when the best self-care may be to rest and reflect. Includes 1 hour virtual reading via Zoom, phone or in-person in Arroyo Grande. $150 value.
Starting bid
Donated by Ourania Central Coast, receive a calming Reiki and Crystal Energy Healing Session—offered in-person or at a distance—to support relaxation, emotional balance, anxiety relief, and gentle energetic realignment. Optional guided meditation and spirit self-inquiry can be included. This offering is provided by Etta Sera C., End-of-Life Doula, Thanadoula, Reiki Practitioner, and Evolutionary Transition Healer at Ourania Central Coast, specializing in Reiki, recovery, and deathwork.
A beautiful opportunity to receive restorative, compassionate energetic care.
Starting bid
Receive a 30-minute virtual intuitive reading by Melissa Bullock to gain insight into the energies shaping your life. Melissa, an experienced intuitive energy practitioner, yoga and meditation teacher, and coach, will help you connect with your deepest self, transform challenges into opportunities, and reclaim your personal space. Known for her compassionate guidance and ability to illuminate hidden patterns, Melissa supports you in stepping into greater clarity, empowerment, and alignment.
Starting bid
Receive a healing session of your choice from Casey of Echo-Phoenix Wellness: "The Tune Up" - Bodywork + Massage, "Sticks + Stones" - Bodywork, "Relax + Align" - Energy Work + Massage, "Detox + Restore" - Energy Work + Bodywork, "The Work" - Honohono Honohono, or "Recharge" - Reiki Energy Healing. $175 value.
Casey is an adamant believer in the body’s ability to heal and balance itself with the correct support and nourishment. At the heart of her modality is a study of stagnation and flow. Her approach is integrative through a cross cultural perspective, which allows her to tailor the sessions specifically to what you need in the moment - mind, body & spirit. Learn more at https://echophoenixwellness.wixsite.com/heal/services
Starting bid
Offered by Beth McGill of Thrive, Flourish and Grow, in this session, she creates a calm and coherent field—a place where your nervous system can settle, your intuition can speak, and your Higher Self can be felt again. Using intuitive energy work, gentle attunement, and deep presence, she helps you reconnect to the subtle wisdom already within you. This is not performance. This is not pressure.
It’s a quiet spiral back to your own center. If you’re feeling scattered, disconnected, or just ready to return to stillness—she invites you into this space. No fixing. No forcing. Just resonance.. One-hour session via Zoom, valued at $150.
Starting bid
Offered by temple priestess Joyful Aurora Westerhuis-Clark, enjoy a full feminine styling session in Arroyo Grande. Includes a cut, shampoo, blow out AND five tinsels. Get ready to be glammed up for the holidays! a $90 value.
Starting bid
Jill Doherty creates a transformative portrait experience that supports wellness from the inside out. Through grounding practices, presence, and soulful guidance, Just BE becomes a nurturing ceremony of self-acceptance—not just photography, but a pathway back to one’s true self. This high-value intimate photo package and portrait session is worth $590!
Starting bid
Enjoy a 2-night vacation in the deep woods at Wilde Big Sur for up to 6 guests.
Donated by Jill Gutierrez Wilde, she shares, "Wilde Big Sur is a place to come and leave the stresses of modern life behind and reconnect with the earth. This is your opportunity to become acquainted with silence. It is a fresh start to begin listening to the very quiet voice of your soul. As you walk through the forest, you'll come to realize you are part of it. My greatest wish is that your experience here will help you to remember that your belong here - that you are one with the ocean, the tress, the moon and the stars. We are home wherever we touch the earth. Join us and let your heart and spirit free."
Amenities include: A cabin that sleeps 6, WiFi, outdoor kitchen, outdoor dining table, meadow with fire pit, sky deck, 3 composting toilets, outdoor shower, outdoor soaking tub, walking distance to hiking trails, creek, beach, ocean bluff and cove.
Starting bid
Explore the stars through story, science and more on your own tour of the universe under some of the most dazzling skies in California! 1.5 hour naked eye astronomy tour includes up to 7 fully reclining chairs, cozy blankets and free planispheres (star maps) for each guest.
Lead by Krista Simonic of Sequoia Guides. Offering custom designed, privately guided hiking, snowshoe and stargazing tours for all ages and abilities in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. $150 value.
Starting bid
One-Hour Boat Rental from Bay Cruisers in Morro Bay. Be Your Own Captain: At Bay Cruisers in Morro Bay, they pride themselves on giving you and your family the best experience possible. With over 15 years of dedication to the local community and outside visitors from all over the world, Bay Cruisers is where your journey begins! This one-hour rental is Ideal for seeing the entire bay, which generally takes around 45-50 minutes, plus gives you time with the Sea Otters and Sea Lions. Gift certificate valued at $100.00
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!