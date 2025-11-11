Holiday Silent Auction

Gift Certificate for 2

Snow tubing in Jackson Hole is a unique winter activity for the whole family

to get out and enjoy the snow! King Tubes has snow tubes, three smooth

groomed lanes, and a Magic Carpet to take you up the hill. All you have to

bring are warm clothes and a need for speed!





Experience a mountain roller-coaster ride unlike any other on Snow King’s

Cowboy Coaster! In winter, blow by skiers and snowboarders while enjoying

breathtaking views of the snow-swept Tetons as you descend the equivalent of a

45-story building.





Gift certificate is good for one hour on the Coaster and one hour on King Tubes,

any day of your choosing!





Worth $160