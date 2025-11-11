Holiday Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Glass earrings by Teton Valley, ID artist Nancie Miller.
Worth - $15
Starting bid
Clay dog and cat magnets by Polly Kennedy
Worth $15
Starting bid
Sun Burst Earrings by Sun & Stone Collelctive
Worth $18
Starting bid
2 postcards & 3 stickers by Roaming Heart
Worth $20
Starting bid
Alpenglow designs hand-made wildflower pressed in resin necklace.
Worth $30
Starting bid
6 colorful beaded bracelets by Native American artist McHale Alcott
Worth - $30
Starting bid
Print of a Skier by EM Art
Size = 9in X 11in
Worth $34
Starting bid
Moulton Barn water color print by Deborah Fox.
Size = 14in X 11in
Worth $35
Starting bid
Cowboy Santa Ornament by Polly Kennedy
Worth $35
Starting bid
Silver chain bracelet by Dogman Gem & Jewerly
Worth $50
Starting bid
Streetfood and the Coach and Butter Cafe gift card.
Worth $50
Starting bid
Glass Bird figurine by Labrecque Glassworks
Worth $60
Starting bid
Embrodered Sweatshirt by Unraveled. Size unisex medium.
Worth $60
Starting bid
Necklace with 3 silver circles by Sarah Tams
Worth $68
Starting bid
Four adult passes to the Museum of Wildlife Art.
Worth $74.00
Starting bid
Rose Photo Print by Kim Friedrich
Size = 14in X 11in
Worth $80
Starting bid
Tetons Photo Print by Kim Friedrich
Size = 14in X 11in
Worth $80
Starting bid
Hollywood Sign print by Scarola Photography
Size = 12in X 16in
Worth $80
Starting bid
Scenic flat glass art with stand by Elisabeth Able Art
Size: 8.25in X 4.75in
Worth $95
Starting bid
Medium Wooden cup by Fish Eagle Wood Works
Worth $110
Starting bid
Wine from The Liquor Store
Red: Bourgogne - Les Grands Champs
Red: Caprice
White: Gros Ventre - High Country White
Worth - $120
Starting bid
Leather and needlework pouch by Ashleigh Cochran Studio
Size = 8.75in X 7in.
Worth $125
Starting bid
5-punch pass to Teton Yoga Shala
Worth $130
Starting bid
Oil Painting of Aspen Grove from Ryan Shuman Fine Art
Size = 8in X 10in
Worth $150
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for dinner for 2 excluding alchol and gratuity.
Worth $150
Starting bid
Framed watercolor print of the Cowboy Bar logo by Joan Batchelder.
size - 15.25in X 12.25 in
Worth $150
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for 2
Snow tubing in Jackson Hole is a unique winter activity for the whole family
to get out and enjoy the snow! King Tubes has snow tubes, three smooth
groomed lanes, and a Magic Carpet to take you up the hill. All you have to
bring are warm clothes and a need for speed!
Experience a mountain roller-coaster ride unlike any other on Snow King’s
Cowboy Coaster! In winter, blow by skiers and snowboarders while enjoying
breathtaking views of the snow-swept Tetons as you descend the equivalent of a
45-story building.
Gift certificate is good for one hour on the Coaster and one hour on King Tubes,
any day of your choosing!
Worth $160
Starting bid
Starting bid
A Lignegraph of mountains by Heidi Erickson on wood
Size = 11in X 8.5in
worth approx. $250
Starting bid
Zen Bear- limited edition canvas print by Pepprock Fine Art.
Size = 11in X 11in X 1.5in
Worth $225
Starting bid
Oil painting of a forest with logs in the stream by Mike Meissner
Size = 16in X 11.25in
Worth $300
Starting bid
Scenic Flight for up to 3 passengers with Teton Aviation Center in Driggs, ID.
Worth - $450
