Holiday Silent Auction

Powerlite W49 Epson Projector. New still in box. Valued at $650.
Perfect Practice golf stand bag (6 hole), pack of plastic golf tees, a divot tool and ball marker, a golf towel, and a box of Taylor Made golf balls. Valued at $245.
7 piece Armor All car care kit, 94 piece Husky mechanics tool kit, ice scraper, mini car trash can. Valued at $135.
NEXGRILL 8 piece tool set, Weber grate grill cleaner, Kinder's Seasonings - Buttery Garlic & Herb, The Steak Blend, and Butcher's Burger Blend. Digital meat thermometer, and metal meat claws. Valued at $80.
Canvas tote bag, silver coffee Tumblr, and gray t-shirt (SIZE LG) all with Pivot Point Logos. Valued at $50
2026 Dog-themed calendar, two dog coffee mugs, 4 pack of tennis balls, two large dog toys (one rubber, one rope), and 3 packages of homemade dog treats. Valued at $50.
Soft & plush 50x70 throw blanket, large candle, fuzzy socks, overnight detox foot pads, free one hour massage to Brookside Cove Therapeutic Spa (Otsego, MI). Valued at $125.
3 pack face towels, body massage roller, 3 pack loofahs, candle, two bath towels, and a free one hour hot tub session for 2 people at Oasis Hot Tubs (Kalamazoo, MI). Valued at $75.
4 complimentary movie passes to Three Rivers 6 (or any GQT theatre), 4 free games of bowling to South Lanes (Three Rivers), at home bowling and golf games, Hershey Kisses & Jolly Ranchers. Valued at $80.
2 bag tags & koozies to Sauganash Golf (Three Rivers), 3 complimentary 9 holes with cart passes & 1 complimentary 18 holes with cart pass to Sauganash Golf. 4 free golf passes to any Kalamazoo Municipal Golf Course with cart valid for 9 or 18 holes. All good through the 2026 season. Valued at $300.
2 bag tags & koozies to Sauganash Golf (Three Rivers), 4 complimentary 9 holes with cart passes to Sauganash Golf. 4 free golf passes to any Kalamazoo Municipal Golf Course with cart valid for 18 holes. All good through the 2026 season. Valued at $280.
4 complimentary movie passes and concession passes to Kalamazoo 10, 12 free games of bowling to Continental Lanes (Kalamazoo), deck of cards, uno, at home ping pong, 2 one hour free bounces and 1 free round of mini golf to Jungle Joes (Portage). Valued at $225.
Texas Corners Specialty Meat Shop - The Gnarly Sauce (sweet fire), anything rub (Traeger brand), Mississippi BBQ Sauce (sweet apple), BBQ beef jerky, beef honey bbq snack sticks, original summer sausage, specialty hot dogs, original Texas Corners Specialty Meats seasoning. Valued at $80.
1 Free Butchers Cut (roast, steaks, chops, burger) to Rocky River Deer Processing (Marcellus, MI). Good until end of 2026 Michigan Whitetail season. Valued at $125.
Airborne Adventure Park, free 4 two hour jumps, with socks. No expiration date. Located in Kalamazoo, MI. Valued at $120.
One free groom to Lexi's Grooming. (expiration: 12/2026, located in Constantine). Valued at $70.
