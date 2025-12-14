Hosted by

Riot Act Inc

About this event

Holiday Silent Auction

Pick-up location

240 S Glenwood St #305, Jackson, WY 83001, USA

Blue glass earrings item
Blue glass earrings
$5

Starting bid

Glass earrings by Teton Valley, ID artist Nancie Miller.


Worth - $15

Dog and Cat magnets item
Dog and Cat magnets item
Dog and Cat magnets item
Dog and Cat magnets
$5

Starting bid

Clay dog and cat magnets by Polly Kennedy


Worth $15

Sun Burst Earrings item
Sun Burst Earrings
$8

Starting bid

Sun Burst Earrings by Sun & Stone Collelctive


Worth $18

Nature scape postcards & stickers item
Nature scape postcards & stickers
$8

Starting bid

2 postcards & 3 stickers by Roaming Heart


Worth $20

Wildflower necklace item
Wildflower necklace
$12

Starting bid

Alpenglow designs hand-made wildflower pressed in resin necklace.


Worth $30

Beaded Bracelets item
Beaded Bracelets
$12

Starting bid

6 colorful beaded bracelets by Native American artist McHale Alcott


Worth - $30

Print of a Skier item
Print of a Skier
$18

Starting bid

Print of a Skier by EM Art


Size = 9in X 11in


Worth $34

Cowboy Santa Ornament item
Cowboy Santa Ornament item
Cowboy Santa Ornament item
Cowboy Santa Ornament
$10

Starting bid

Cowboy Santa Ornament by Polly Kennedy


Worth $35

Silver chain bracelet item
Silver chain bracelet item
Silver chain bracelet
$20

Starting bid

Silver chain bracelet by Dogman Gem & Jewerly


Worth $50

Street Food & Butter Cafe gift card item
Street Food & Butter Cafe gift card item
Street Food & Butter Cafe gift card
$20

Starting bid

Streetfood and the Coach and Butter Cafe gift card.


Worth $50

Glass Bird item
Glass Bird item
Glass Bird item
Glass Bird
$30

Starting bid

Glass Bird figurine by Labrecque Glassworks


Worth $60

Embrodered Sweatshirt item
Embrodered Sweatshirt
$20

Starting bid

Embrodered Sweatshirt by Unraveled. Size unisex medium.


Worth $60

Necklace with 3 silver circles item
Necklace with 3 silver circles
$35

Starting bid

Necklace with 3 silver circles by Sarah Tams


Worth $68

Four Guest Passes item
Four Guest Passes
$40

Starting bid

Four adult passes to the Museum of Wildlife Art.


Worth $74.00

Rose Photo Print item
Rose Photo Print
$40

Starting bid

Rose Photo Print by Kim Friedrich


Size = 14in X 11in


Worth $80

Tetons Photo Print item
Tetons Photo Print
$40

Starting bid

Tetons Photo Print by Kim Friedrich


Size = 14in X 11in


Worth $80

Hollywood Sign item
Hollywood Sign item
Hollywood Sign
$40

Starting bid

Hollywood Sign print by Scarola Photography


Size = 12in X 16in


Worth $80

Scenic Glass Art item
Scenic Glass Art item
Scenic Glass Art
$48

Starting bid

Scenic flat glass art with stand by Elisabeth Able Art


Size: 8.25in X 4.75in


Worth $95

Medium Wooden cup item
Medium Wooden cup item
Medium Wooden cup item
Medium Wooden cup
$55

Starting bid

Medium Wooden cup by Fish Eagle Wood Works


Worth $110

Three Bottles of Wine item
Three Bottles of Wine item
Three Bottles of Wine item
Three Bottles of Wine
$60

Starting bid

Wine from The Liquor Store


Red: Bourgogne - Les Grands Champs

Red: Caprice

White: Gros Ventre - High Country White


Worth - $120


Leather and needlework pouch item
Leather and needlework pouch item
Leather and needlework pouch item
Leather and needlework pouch
$65

Starting bid

Leather and needlework pouch by Ashleigh Cochran Studio


Size = 8.75in X 7in.


Worth $125

Teton Yoga Shala item
Teton Yoga Shala
$75

Starting bid

5-punch pass to Teton Yoga Shala


Worth $130

Oil Painting of Aspen Grove item
Oil Painting of Aspen Grove
$75

Starting bid

Oil Painting of Aspen Grove from Ryan Shuman Fine Art


Size = 8in X 10in


Worth $150

Dinner for Two item
Dinner for Two
$75

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for dinner for 2 excluding alchol and gratuity.


Worth $150

Cowboy Bar Watercolor item
Cowboy Bar Watercolor
$75

Starting bid

Framed watercolor print of the Cowboy Bar logo by Joan Batchelder.


size - 15.25in X 12.25 in


Worth $150

Coster/Tubbing Combo item
Coster/Tubbing Combo
$80

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 2

Snow tubing in Jackson Hole is a unique winter activity for the whole family

to get out and enjoy the snow! King Tubes has snow tubes, three smooth

groomed lanes, and a Magic Carpet to take you up the hill. All you have to

bring are warm clothes and a need for speed!


Experience a mountain roller-coaster ride unlike any other on Snow King’s

Cowboy Coaster! In winter, blow by skiers and snowboarders while enjoying

breathtaking views of the snow-swept Tetons as you descend the equivalent of a

45-story building.


Gift certificate is good for one hour on the Coaster and one hour on King Tubes,

any day of your choosing!


Worth $160

Coster/Tubbing Combo #2 item
Coster/Tubbing Combo #2
$80

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 2

Snow tubing in Jackson Hole is a unique winter activity for the whole family

to get out and enjoy the snow! King Tubes has snow tubes, three smooth

groomed lanes, and a Magic Carpet to take you up the hill. All you have to

bring are warm clothes and a need for speed!


Experience a mountain roller-coaster ride unlike any other on Snow King’s

Cowboy Coaster! In winter, blow by skiers and snowboarders while enjoying

breathtaking views of the snow-swept Tetons as you descend the equivalent of a

45-story building.


Gift certificate is good for one hour on the Coaster and one hour on King Tubes,

any day of your choosing!


Worth $160

Lignegraph of mountains item
Lignegraph of mountains
$125

Starting bid

A Lignegraph of mountains by Heidi Erickson on wood


Size = 11in X 8.5in


worth approx. $250

Zen Bear item
Zen Bear item
Zen Bear item
Zen Bear
$115

Starting bid

Zen Bear- limited edition canvas print by Pepprock Fine Art.


Size = 11in X 11in X 1.5in


Worth $225

Forest Oil Painting item
Forest Oil Painting
$150

Starting bid

Oil painting of a forest with logs in the stream by Mike Meissner


Size = 16in X 11.25in


Worth $300

Scenic Flight item
Scenic Flight
$225

Starting bid

Scenic Flight for up to 3 passengers with Teton Aviation Center in Driggs, ID.


Worth - $450

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!