Holiday Soiree featuring the Magic of Bronze - Dec. 6, 2025 - Note new date!

12 days of Christmas, 12 reasons to celebrate. Join Magic of Bronze this winter as they revel in all the celebrations the season has to offer: true love, music, birds, and all! Be sure to make time for this wonderful festival of celebration to herald in a truly joyous time of the year.





Immediately after the Magic of Bronze performance, all are invited to indulge in delectable holiday treats provided by our hospitality team and explore the Alliance Holiday Boutique, offering a stress-free, fun shopping experience filled with unique holiday gifts. (Cash is required for boutique purchases.)





The evening will be topped off with a festive live Christmas cabaret.





Come for the music, stay for the merriment—this is an evening you won’t want to miss!





Kids come for free!





Event Schedule: