Wild Wonders Holiday Market

Sponsor a wild animal in need—choose a frog, salamander, turtle, or snake at Carolina Wildlife Sanctuary—in honor or memory of someone special. Your gift provides direct funding for the patient’s medical care and journey back to the wild. As a token of thanks, you will receive a beautiful handcrafted holiday ornament with a personalized message. Give the gift of healing and a second chance!
Sponsor a wild animal in need—choose a Cardinal, Blue Jay, or Carolina Chick-a-dee—in honor or memory of someone special. Your gift provides direct funding for the patient’s medical care and journey back to the wild. As a token of thanks, you will receive a beautiful handcrafted holiday ornament with a personalized message. Give the gift of healing and a second chance!
Sponsor a wild animal in need—choose a Cottontail, Squirrel, or Opossum—in honor or memory of someone special. Your gift provides direct funding for the patient’s medical care and journey back to the wild. As a token of thanks, you will receive a beautiful handcrafted holiday ornament with a personalized message. Give the gift of healing and a second chance!
Sponsor a wild animal in need—choose a Goose, Owl, or Great Blue Heron—in honor or memory of someone special. Your gift provides direct funding for the patient’s medical care and journey back to the wild. As a token of thanks, you will receive a beautiful handcrafted holiday ornament with a personalized message. Give the gift of healing and a second chance!
A truly unique gift! These intricate turtle earrings are individually hand-beaded in natural earth tones. They're lightweight, charming, and add a perfect touch of bohemian flair to any outfit.
The Lucky Charm of Christmas! 🎄
Bring good fortune to your home with this stunning, handcrafted Christmas Spider ornament. Featuring frosty white beads and delicate, crystal-clear legs, it adds an elegant, icy sparkle to your tree. Perfect for collectors and those who love the beautiful legend behind the piece!
The Lucky Charm of Christmas! 🎄
Bring good fortune to your home with this stunning, handcrafted Christmas Spider ornament. Featuring Golden beads and delicate, golden legs, it adds an elegant, sparkle to your tree. Perfect for collectors and those who love the beautiful legend behind the piece!
Bring good fortune to your home with this stunning, handcrafted Christmas Spider ornament. Featuring red/blue beads and delicate, crystal- legs, it adds an elegant, sparkle to your tree. Perfect for collectors and those who love the beautiful legend behind the piece!
Bring good fortune to your home with this stunning, handcrafted Christmas Spider ornament. Featuring red/white beads and delicate, crystal- legs, it adds an elegant, sparkle to your tree. Perfect for collectors and those who love the beautiful legend behind the piece!
This unique, handcrafted beaded spider is the perfect statement piece for your spooky collection, Halloween tree, or gothic home décor. Unlike the traditional Christmas spider, this piece embraces a darker, dramatic aesthetic.
Bring the sanctuary home with these adorable DIY wooden craft kits! Perfect for children and nature lovers, each kit features a unique, laser-etched design of a charming woodland animal.
These charming kits encourage creativity while celebrating the wildlife protected by the Carolina Wildlife Sanctuary!
