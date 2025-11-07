Wild Wonders Holiday Market

Carolina Wildlife Sanctuary

Holiday Sponsorship Level Reptile/Amphibian
$25

Sponsor a wild animal in need—choose a frog, salamander, turtle, or snake at Carolina Wildlife Sanctuary—in honor or memory of someone special. Your gift provides direct funding for the patient’s medical care and journey back to the wild. As a token of thanks, you will receive a beautiful handcrafted holiday ornament with a personalized message. Give the gift of healing and a second chance!

Holiday Sponsorship Level Songbird
$35

Sponsor a wild animal in need—choose a Cardinal, Blue Jay, or Carolina Chick-a-dee—in honor or memory of someone special. Your gift provides direct funding for the patient’s medical care and journey back to the wild. As a token of thanks, you will receive a beautiful handcrafted holiday ornament with a personalized message. Give the gift of healing and a second chance!

Holiday Sponsorship Level Mammal
$45

Sponsor a wild animal in need—choose a Cottontail, Squirrel, or Opossum—in honor or memory of someone special. Your gift provides direct funding for the patient’s medical care and journey back to the wild. As a token of thanks, you will receive a beautiful handcrafted holiday ornament with a personalized message. Give the gift of healing and a second chance!

Holiday Sponsorship Level Large Bird
$55

Sponsor a wild animal in need—choose a Goose, Owl, or Great Blue Heron—in honor or memory of someone special. Your gift provides direct funding for the patient’s medical care and journey back to the wild. As a token of thanks, you will receive a beautiful handcrafted holiday ornament with a personalized message. Give the gift of healing and a second chance!

Beaded Turtle Earrings
$15

A truly unique gift! These intricate turtle earrings are individually hand-beaded in natural earth tones. They're lightweight, charming, and add a perfect touch of bohemian flair to any outfit.

Christmas Spider Ornament (Frosty White)
$10

The Lucky Charm of Christmas! 🎄

Bring good fortune to your home with this stunning, handcrafted Christmas Spider ornament. Featuring frosty white beads and delicate, crystal-clear legs, it adds an elegant, icy sparkle to your tree. Perfect for collectors and those who love the beautiful legend behind the piece!

Christmas Spider Ornament (Red/Green)
$10

The Lucky Charm of Christmas! 🎄

Bring good fortune to your home with this stunning, handcrafted Christmas Spider ornament.

Perfect for collectors and those who love the beautiful legend behind the piece!

Christmas Spider Ornament (Crystal)
$10

The Lucky Charm of Christmas! 🎄

Bring good fortune to your home with this stunning, handcrafted Christmas Spider ornament.

Perfect for collectors and those who love the beautiful legend behind the piece!

Christmas Spider Ornament (Amber)
$10

The Lucky Charm of Christmas! 🎄

Bring good fortune to your home with this stunning, handcrafted Christmas Spider ornament.

Perfect for collectors and those who love the beautiful legend behind the piece!

Christmas Spider Ornament (Blue/Sliver)
$10

The Lucky Charm of Christmas! 🎄

Bring good fortune to your home with this stunning, handcrafted Christmas Spider ornament.

Perfect for collectors and those who love the beautiful legend behind the piece!

Christmas Spider Ornament (Gold)
$10

The Lucky Charm of Christmas! 🎄

Bring good fortune to your home with this stunning, handcrafted Christmas Spider ornament. Featuring Golden beads and delicate, golden legs, it adds an elegant, sparkle to your tree. Perfect for collectors and those who love the beautiful legend behind the piece!

Christmas Spider Ornament (red/blue)
$10

The Lucky Charm of Christmas! 🎄

Bring good fortune to your home with this stunning, handcrafted Christmas Spider ornament. Featuring red/blue beads and delicate, crystal- legs, it adds an elegant, sparkle to your tree. Perfect for collectors and those who love the beautiful legend behind the piece!

Christmas Spider Ornament (red/white)
$10

The Lucky Charm of Christmas! 🎄

Bring good fortune to your home with this stunning, handcrafted Christmas Spider ornament. Featuring red/white beads and delicate, crystal- legs, it adds an elegant, sparkle to your tree. Perfect for collectors and those who love the beautiful legend behind the piece!

Christmas Spider Ornament (black skull)
$10

This unique, handcrafted beaded spider is the perfect statement piece for your spooky collection, Halloween tree, or gothic home décor. Unlike the traditional Christmas spider, this piece embraces a darker, dramatic aesthetic.

DIY Wooden Animal Craft Kits (Box Turtle)
$5

Bring the sanctuary home with these adorable DIY wooden craft kits! Perfect for children and nature lovers, each kit features a unique, laser-etched design of a charming woodland animal.

Key Features:

  • Animal illustration to paint Box Turtle.
  • Ready to Paint: Each kit comes individually packaged in a clear bag and includes a wooden animal cutout, a small paintbrush, and a set of mini paint pots (colors vary, but typically include primary and secondary colors).
  • Great for: Kids' activities, birthday party favors, educational crafts, or a fun family project.

These charming kits encourage creativity while celebrating the wildlife protected by the Carolina Wildlife Sanctuary!

DIY Wooden Animal Craft Kits (Cottontail)
$5

Bring the sanctuary home with these adorable DIY wooden craft kits! Perfect for children and nature lovers, each kit features a unique, laser-etched design of a charming woodland animal.

Key Features:

  • Animal illustration to paint Cottontail (Bunny).
  • Ready to Paint: Each kit comes individually packaged in a clear bag and includes a wooden animal cutout, a small paintbrush, and a set of mini paint pots (colors vary, but typically include primary and secondary colors).
  • Great for: Kids' activities, birthday party favors, educational crafts, or a fun family project.

These charming kits encourage creativity while celebrating the wildlife protected by the Carolina Wildlife Sanctuary!

DIY Wooden Animal Craft Kits (Owl)
$5

Bring the sanctuary home with these adorable DIY wooden craft kits! Perfect for children and nature lovers, each kit features a unique, laser-etched design of a charming woodland animal.

Key Features:

  • Animal illustration to paint Owl.
  • Ready to Paint: Each kit comes individually packaged in a clear bag and includes a wooden animal cutout, a small paintbrush, and a set of mini paint pots (colors vary, but typically include primary and secondary colors).
  • Great for: Kids' activities, birthday party favors, educational crafts, or a fun family project.

These charming kits encourage creativity while celebrating the wildlife protected by the Carolina Wildlife Sanctuary!

DIY Wooden Animal Craft Kits (Squirrel)
$5

Bring the sanctuary home with these adorable DIY wooden craft kits! Perfect for children and nature lovers, each kit features a unique, laser-etched design of a charming woodland animal.

Key Features:

  • Animal illustration to paint Squirrel.
  • Ready to Paint: Each kit comes individually packaged in a clear bag and includes a wooden animal cutout, a small paintbrush, and a set of mini paint pots (colors vary, but typically include primary and secondary colors).
  • Great for: Kids' activities, birthday party favors, educational crafts, or a fun family project.

These charming kits encourage creativity while celebrating the wildlife protected by the Carolina Wildlife Sanctuary!

Shipping
$5

The shipping cost is calculated based on the number of items and the destination location. We will invoice you for this at a later date.

Gift Wrapping
$5
FRASER FIR WREATH 24in WITH RED BOW
$34
