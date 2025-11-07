Wild Wonders Holiday Market

Bring the sanctuary home with these adorable DIY wooden craft kits! Perfect for children and nature lovers, each kit features a unique, laser-etched design of a charming woodland animal.

Key Features:

Animal illustration to paint Box Turtle.

Ready to Paint: Each kit comes individually packaged in a clear bag and includes a wooden animal cutout , a small paintbrush , and a set of mini paint pots (colors vary, but typically include primary and secondary colors).

Great for: Kids' activities, birthday party favors, educational crafts, or a fun family project.

These charming kits encourage creativity while celebrating the wildlife protected by the Carolina Wildlife Sanctuary!