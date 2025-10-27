Holiday Stroll, Market & Tree Lighting 2025

About this event
This level is reserved for Chamber members and/or members of the Oyster Bay Main Street Association only. Includes 10x10 space. Vendor is responsible for tent, table, anything needed for setup and tent weights. Vendors are responsible for obtaining insurance certificate naming the OBEN Chamber as additional insured.
This level is reserved for Non-Chamber members. Payment is due in advance. Completing this online application does not guarantee acceptance. If your application is not accepted, you will be refunded the fee.
What is included: 10x10 space. Vendor is responsible for tent, table, anything needed for setup and tent weights. Vendors are responsible for obtaining insurance certificate naming the OBEN Chamber as additional insured.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!