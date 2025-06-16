Corinth Holders High School Band Boosters

Hosted by

Corinth Holders High School Band Boosters

About this event

Holiday Vendor & Craft Fair

6875 Applewhite Rd

Wendell, NC 27591, USA

Vendor Booth
$30

Reserve a spot at our HOLIDAY VENDOR MARKET & CRAFT FAIR event; have crafts or items to sell? want to promote your business? Join this event to market your business. Your fee supports our Winter Ensemble Program.

Cook-Off Contestant
$20

You can enter to showcase your Baked Goods -- Chili -- or BBQ! You will select which cook-off you are entering next. Enter more than 1 event if you want! Each Entry fee is $20

Add a donation for Corinth Holders High School Band Boosters

$

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