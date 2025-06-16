Holiday Vendor & Craft Fair

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About this event
Reserve a spot at our HOLIDAY VENDOR MARKET & CRAFT FAIR event; have crafts or items to sell? want to promote your business? Join this event to market your business. Your fee supports our Winter Ensemble Program.
You can enter to showcase your Baked Goods -- Chili -- or BBQ! You will select which cook-off you are entering next. Enter more than 1 event if you want! Each Entry fee is $20
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!