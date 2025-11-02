Holiday Wreath and Arrangement Workshop

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About this event
Ticket price includes the supplies (base, greens, wire, scissors, pinecones, red berries) to create 1 Balsam wreath.
Bows sold separately.
Ticket price includes the supplies (box, greens, wire, scissors, pinecones, red berries) to create 1 Wintergreen Centerpiece.
Bows sold separately.
Add a bow! Price includes your choice of 1 decorative bow for your wreath or centerpiece. Bows will be pre-made and you can select one at the workshop.
$
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