Hardwick Elementary School PTO

Hosted by

Hardwick Elementary School PTO

About this event

Holiday Wreath and Arrangement Workshop

76 Schoolhouse Dr

Hardwick, MA 01037

Balsam Wreath
$40

Ticket price includes the supplies (base, greens, wire, scissors, pinecones, red berries) to create 1 Balsam wreath.
Bows sold separately.

Wintergreen Centerpiece
$40

Ticket price includes the supplies (box, greens, wire, scissors, pinecones, red berries) to create 1 Wintergreen Centerpiece.
Bows sold separately.

Bow
$5

Add a bow! Price includes your choice of 1 decorative bow for your wreath or centerpiece. Bows will be pre-made and you can select one at the workshop.

Add a donation for Hardwick Elementary School PTO

$

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