Holiday Zinfandel

Bursts of ripe cherries and cranberries awaken the senses with each sip of this unmistakable Dry Creek Valley Zinfandel. A second wave of soft spices surprise the palette leaving behind flavors of anise and cardamom. Light and fruit forward, this Zinfandel just loves spice! Suggested food pairings: - Aged Parmesan cheese wrapped in Prosciutto and fresh basil - A charcoal grilled New York steak - Cajun Jambalaya with crawfish and sausage Production Notes 100% Certified Organically Grown

Bursts of ripe cherries and cranberries awaken the senses with each sip of this unmistakable Dry Creek Valley Zinfandel. A second wave of soft spices surprise the palette leaving behind flavors of anise and cardamom. Light and fruit forward, this Zinfandel just loves spice! Suggested food pairings: - Aged Parmesan cheese wrapped in Prosciutto and fresh basil - A charcoal grilled New York steak - Cajun Jambalaya with crawfish and sausage Production Notes 100% Certified Organically Grown

seeMoreDetailsMobile