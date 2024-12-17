Holiday Zinfandel

Bursts of ripe cherries and cranberries awaken the senses with each sip of this unmistakable Dry Creek Valley Zinfandel. A second wave of soft spices surprise the palette leaving behind flavors of anise and cardamom. Light and fruit forward, this Zinfandel just loves spice!
Suggested food pairings:
- Aged Parmesan cheese wrapped in Prosciutto and fresh basil
- A charcoal grilled New York steak
- Cajun Jambalaya with crawfish and sausage
Production Notes
100% Certified Organically Grown
