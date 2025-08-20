Holistic Homes Online & Silent Auction

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3309 Bunker Hill Rd, Mt Rainier, MD 20712, USA
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Original watercolor painting of Thomas Jefferson Memorial during Cherry Blossom season. Frame size: 13" x15"
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Limited series reprint of "Sowing Seeds" by artist Larry Poncho Brown. Framed with custom matte color. This 16" x 20" print was part of a limited series to raise funds for another impactful nonprofit in Prince George's County--SEEDS.
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Watercolor original Japanese landscape with custom matte and black wood frame. Frame size: 20" x 20"
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Reproduction of Romare Bearden original collage work "Three Folk Musicians." Frame size: 14" x 17".
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The poster style photograph is 24" x 14" and features an example of the outdoor portfolio by photographer Rahman K Bass. Framed in black metal.
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The poster style photograph is 18" x 24" and features an example of the outdoor portfolio by photographer Rahman K Bass. Framed in black metal.
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The poster style photograph is 24" x 14" and features an example of the outdoor portfolio by photographer Rahman K Bass. Custom-framed in gold metal.
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The poster style photograph is 24" x 14" and features an example of the outdoor portfolio by photographer Rahman K Bass. Framed in black metal.
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12' x 12" original photograph, framed.
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This is a framed photograph by W. Eugene Smith. Framed size: 18" x 24"
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This metal gold frame and matte elevates this limited edition of 500 posters distributed by The Washington Post on April 14, 2005 in honor of the return of baseball to the Nation's Capital. One of these prints is in the Smithsonian Institution's Museum of American History.
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Maya Feller Nutrition is a brand that features personal and organizational nutrition options for anyone interested in a healthy lifestyle. We are proud to be granted one of her books for our auction. Read more about her work at mayafellernutrition.com.
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Polished and Masked by Sugarberry Gifting Co. The company is an online curated gifting and reminder service offering ready-to-ship and customizable, luxury gift boxes featuring keepsake gifts from female-led and POC (people of color) owned brands. Click to see what's inside. https://sugarberrygiftingco.com/products/polish-and-masked?variant=45087711625378
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Peach Box by Sugarberry Gifting Co. The company is an online curated gifting and reminder service offering ready-to-ship and customizable, luxury gift boxes featuring keepsake gifts from female-led and POC (people of color) owned brands. Click to see what's inside. https://sugarberrygiftingco.com/collections/for-ladies/products/peach-box?variant=45448911028386
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Black + Yellow Box by Sugarberry Gifting Co.Click to learn what's inside. https://sugarberrygiftingco.com/collections/for-ladies/products/black-yellow-box?variant=45449129885858
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Poster print of mixed media abstract art. Unframed. Measures 13" x 19".
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By Susan Winget known for her warm, relatable art, often inspired by nature and farm life in South Carolina.
The style evokes a sense of country charm and timelessness, characteristic of Winget's work. Tufted Canvas oil painting. Measures 40” x 30”
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The painting captures the unique beauty of nature, focusing on the zebras' distinctive black and white stripes.
This type of art is often described as ideal for art lovers or those looking to enhance their home decor, bringing sophistication and intrigue to a space.
Measures 50” x 50”
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