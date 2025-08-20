Holistic Homes Inc

Hosted by

Holistic Homes Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Holistic Homes Online & Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3309 Bunker Hill Rd, Mt Rainier, MD 20712, USA

Original Watercolor by Alemet item
Original Watercolor by Alemet
$250

Starting bid

Original watercolor painting of Thomas Jefferson Memorial during Cherry Blossom season. Frame size: 13" x15"

"Sowing Seeds" by Larry Poncho Brown item
"Sowing Seeds" by Larry Poncho Brown
$150

Starting bid

Limited series reprint of "Sowing Seeds" by artist Larry Poncho Brown. Framed with custom matte color. This 16" x 20" print was part of a limited series to raise funds for another impactful nonprofit in Prince George's County--SEEDS.

Seaside Japanese Town item
Seaside Japanese Town
$250

Starting bid

Watercolor original Japanese landscape with custom matte and black wood frame. Frame size: 20" x 20"

Romare Bearden "Three Folk Musicians" Reproduction item
Romare Bearden "Three Folk Musicians" Reproduction
$225

Starting bid

Reproduction of Romare Bearden original collage work "Three Folk Musicians." Frame size: 14" x 17".

The Falls 2 item
The Falls 2 item
The Falls 2
$150

Starting bid

The poster style photograph is 24" x 14" and features an example of the outdoor portfolio by photographer Rahman K Bass. Framed in black metal.

River and Mountains item
River and Mountains
$150

Starting bid

The poster style photograph is 18" x 24" and features an example of the outdoor portfolio by photographer Rahman K Bass. Framed in black metal.

Washington at Night item
Washington at Night item
Washington at Night
$200

Starting bid

The poster style photograph is 24" x 14" and features an example of the outdoor portfolio by photographer Rahman K Bass. Custom-framed in gold metal.

NYC at Night item
NYC at Night item
NYC at Night
$250

Starting bid

The poster style photograph is 24" x 14" and features an example of the outdoor portfolio by photographer Rahman K Bass. Framed in black metal.

Chesapeake Bay Lighthouse Photograph - framed item
Chesapeake Bay Lighthouse Photograph - framed
$30

Starting bid

12' x 12" original photograph, framed.

Walk to Paradise Garden - Photograph item
Walk to Paradise Garden - Photograph
$50

Starting bid

This is a framed photograph by W. Eugene Smith. Framed size: 18" x 24"

2005 Baseball Returns Poster, Framed item
2005 Baseball Returns Poster, Framed
$250

Starting bid

This metal gold frame and matte elevates this limited edition of 500 posters distributed by The Washington Post on April 14, 2005 in honor of the return of baseball to the Nation's Capital. One of these prints is in the Smithsonian Institution's Museum of American History.

Eating from Our Roots Cookbook item
Eating from Our Roots Cookbook
$25

Starting bid

Maya Feller Nutrition is a brand that features personal and organizational nutrition options for anyone interested in a healthy lifestyle. We are proud to be granted one of her books for our auction. Read more about her work at mayafellernutrition.com.

Polished and Masked - Curated Gift #2 item
Polished and Masked - Curated Gift #2
$90

Starting bid

Polished and Masked by Sugarberry Gifting Co. The company is an online curated gifting and reminder service offering ready-to-ship and customizable, luxury gift boxes featuring keepsake gifts from female-led and POC (people of color) owned brands. Click to see what's inside. https://sugarberrygiftingco.com/products/polish-and-masked?variant=45087711625378

Peach Box - Curated Gift #3 item
Peach Box - Curated Gift #3
$80

Starting bid

Peach Box by Sugarberry Gifting Co. The company is an online curated gifting and reminder service offering ready-to-ship and customizable, luxury gift boxes featuring keepsake gifts from female-led and POC (people of color) owned brands. Click to see what's inside. https://sugarberrygiftingco.com/collections/for-ladies/products/peach-box?variant=45448911028386

Black + Yellow Box - Curated Gift #4 item
Black + Yellow Box - Curated Gift #4
$100

Starting bid

Black + Yellow Box by Sugarberry Gifting Co.Click to learn what's inside. https://sugarberrygiftingco.com/collections/for-ladies/products/black-yellow-box?variant=45449129885858

Abstract Woman item
Abstract Woman
$25

Starting bid

Poster print of mixed media abstract art. Unframed. Measures 13" x 19".

Toile Teacups item
Toile Teacups
$100

Starting bid

By Susan Winget known for her warm, relatable art, often inspired by nature and farm life in South Carolina. 

The style evokes a sense of country charm and timelessness, characteristic of Winget's work. Tufted Canvas oil painting. Measures 40” x 30”

Two Zebras item
Two Zebras
$70

Starting bid

The painting captures the unique beauty of nature, focusing on the zebras' distinctive black and white stripes.

This type of art is often described as ideal for art lovers or those looking to enhance their home decor, bringing sophistication and intrigue to a space.

Measures 50” x 50”

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!