Holliday Dinner Silent Auction

Designed for a complete wine experience, the Rabbit 8-Piece Electric Wine Set makes it easy to open, serve and preserve your wine. Stored on top of the electric corkscrew, the foil cutter easily removes foil from the wine bottle. The electric corkscrew is rechargeable and opens 30+ bottles of wine with just one full charge. With a drip-free spout, the aerator/pourer improves wine taste and bouquet. The preserver is designed with an ergonomic pump handle to remove air from bottle and maintain freshness. Simply place one of the 2 vacuum stoppers onto the top of the wine bottle and pump. Wine bottle collar protects table linens, and countertops from wine stains. The set features a matte black finish and stainless steel accents for a contemporary look. The accessories store neatly in the charging base, making it a perfect gift for wine enthusiasts.

