Holliday Dinner Silent Auction

Starting bid
Everything you need to enjoy ice cream, except the ice cream.
Starting bid
Give the gift of a one-of-a-kind adventure with a West Virginia State parks gift card.
Gift cards can be redeemed on lodge room stays, cabin and cottage rentals, camping, gift shop purchases, dining, golf green fees, golf season passes and more.*
Starting bid
Designed for a complete wine experience, the Rabbit 8-Piece Electric Wine Set makes it easy to open, serve and preserve your wine. Stored on top of the electric corkscrew, the foil cutter easily removes foil from the wine bottle. The electric corkscrew is rechargeable and opens 30+ bottles of wine with just one full charge. With a drip-free spout, the aerator/pourer improves wine taste and bouquet. The preserver is designed with an ergonomic pump handle to remove air from bottle and maintain freshness. Simply place one of the 2 vacuum stoppers onto the top of the wine bottle and pump. Wine bottle collar protects table linens, and countertops from wine stains. The set features a matte black finish and stainless steel accents for a contemporary look. The accessories store neatly in the charging base, making it a perfect gift for wine enthusiasts.
Starting bid
The Flash 2,200 mAh Portable Power Bank has a rechargeable lithium ion Grade A battery for charging Android smartphones from Samsung, Motorola, HTC, Nokia, and more. This handy device includes a USB-A-to-Micro cable for charging MP3 players and other devices with a Micro-USB input. It also includes a red LED indicator light that lets you know your device is charging.
Starting bid
$30 Gift Card
Starting bid
Would you like 10 minutes to present to our members about your business or organization . The winning bidder will coordinate with The Board and be given time to speak at an event to leverage the network of our organization. This time can be given to someone else, with the approval of The Board.
Starting bid
XL Black T-shirt
Starting bid
WV FBI Patch
Starting bid
A Lifetime Membership means more than just not paying dues each year. You will receive advanced priority on special events that have limited space. You will receive an optional profile on our website. You will receive all future benefits that we award to Lifetime Members.
Starting bid
30 Minute Session with Honeybee Photography. $175 Value. Great gift for someone or use it yourself. Expires 12/31/2026
