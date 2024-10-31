Hollidays Helping Hands Foundation's Silent Auction

3 Night room only stay at Laru Beya Resort on the Placencia Peninsula in Belize, Central America for 2 Adults
Valid: 4/22/25 - 12/18/25
3 Night room only stay at Laru Beya Resort on the Placencia Peninsula in Belize, Central America for 2 Adults
Valid: 4/22/25 - 12/18/25
Ultimate European City Experience
$2,000
Starting bid
Enjoy a 4-night experience in your choice of vibrant cities, with accommodations in a 4-star hotel that caters to your comfort. Each destination offers a unique blend of history, culture, and adventure.
4 Nights in your choice of a 4-star hotel in Europe. Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the hotel's discretion*
Destinations include: Paris, London, Rome, Vienna, Florence, Dublin, Prague, Seville, Amsterdam, Budapest, Lisbon, Munich, Barcelona & Athens
$500 Gift Card for activities of your choice
Pick from any of these destinations and we will include a $500 Gift Card to help cover the cost of various fun activities.
LA Rams Kyren Williams Signed Mini Helmet
$100
Starting bid
Add a touch of NFL excitement to your collection with this signed mini helmet from LA Rams star Kyren Williams! This authentic helmet is perfect for any fan and serves as a fantastic display piece. Don’t miss your chance to own this unique memorabilia and support a worthy cause at the same time!
LA Rams Kobie Turner Signed Footbal
$100
Starting bid
Elevate your collection with this signed football from La Rams rising star, Kobie Turner! Perfect for any sports enthusiast, this authentic piece captures the excitement of the game and honors one of the NFL's promising players. Bid now to own this unique item and support a great cause!
Lamborghini: Oro Vino Spumante with Gift Set
$75
Starting bid
Indulge in a sensory adventure with a remarkable sparkling wine that will mesmerize you with its captivating taste and aroma.
Delight in its fine perlage, as delicate aromas of almonds, citrus fruits, and floral accents enchant your senses.
Experience the perfect balance of dryness and freshness, accompanied by a velvety smoothness that lingers on the palate.
