Hollis Volunteer Day

Let's help Hollis clear some of their trails. This will be a fun hands on hike where we do a bit of work! Great for those high energy kiddos who love nature!



Ideally I'd say this is more suited towards ages 8+ but any age can assist with a parents help. Please register each kid helping.



Any donations on this event go towards the Hollis renewal center. If you'd like to donate to our local homeschool community please use one of the links on the website instead.