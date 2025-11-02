Hollis Volunteer Day

Hosted by
About this event
Come play with LEGOs with your friends and then help sort them for a great cause! Donated Legos will be gifted to kids in the foster care system.
Cost to play and volunteer is free, please consider donated towards this amazing organization.
Any age can help with parents assistance. Please register each child attending so I can give them a headcount.
Let's help Hollis clear some of their trails. This will be a fun hands on hike where we do a bit of work! Great for those high energy kiddos who love nature!
Ideally I'd say this is more suited towards ages 8+ but any age can assist with a parents help. Please register each kid helping.
Any donations on this event go towards the Hollis renewal center. If you'd like to donate to our local homeschool community please use one of the links on the website instead.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!