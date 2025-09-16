Brown Deer Elementary Parent Teacher Collaboration Inc.

Hosted by

Brown Deer Elementary Parent Teacher Collaboration Inc.

About this event

Holly Days - Vendor Fair

5757 W Dean Rd

Brown Deer, WI 53223, USA

General Admission
Free

Grants entry to the event to Shop until you drop

Last call discount vendor spot
$40

Last call**discounted vendor spot w/o electricity or set up assistant

Last call** discounted vendor spot w/electricity
$50

Last call discount** vendor spot with electricity. No set up or assistant included

Table rental add-on
$10

Rental fee for table usage is per table

no set up or take down assistance

Student vendor
$20

BD school district student vendor spot with electricity or without. Showing our support to our scholars who are entrepreneurs! Must show school ID at check in if prompted

Returning Vendors Only-Last Call
$25

This discounted price is for vendors that participated in the BDE vendor Fair last year only (beginning October 29th, 2025)

Add a donation for Brown Deer Elementary Parent Teacher Collaboration Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!