Holly Jolly Showcase Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1353 Brinkley Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37128, USA

Kneucraft necklace and $50 gift card item
Kneucraft necklace and $50 gift card
$50

Starting bid

Kneucraft sterling silver necklace and $50 gift card.

$120 value.

Painting with a Twist item
Painting with a Twist
$35

Starting bid

Painting with a Twist, turtle painting (15x18) and $10 gift certificate. $80 value.

Jack Brown's Beer and Burger Joint gift card #1 item
Jack Brown's Beer and Burger Joint gift card #1
$10

Starting bid

Jack Brown's Beer and Burget Joint.

Cup and $25 gift card.

113 Maple Street, Murfreesboro

jackbrownsjoint.com

Jack Brown's Beer and Burger Joint #2 item
Jack Brown's Beer and Burger Joint #2
$10

Starting bid

Jack Brown's Beer and Burget Joint.

Cup and $25 gift card.

113 Maple Street, Murfreesboro

jackbrownsjoint.com

Main Event Family Fun Pass item
Main Event Family Fun Pass
$100

Starting bid

Value: $300.00

Includes 4 "All You Can Play FUNpasses", bowling shoe rental, 4-60 minute game cards, 4 unlimited soft drinks, and one single topping large pizza.

Old Fort Golf Club item
Old Fort Golf Club
$50

Starting bid

Value: $100. Gift certificate inlcudes 18 rounds of golf plus golf cart, and hat.

Shacklett's Photography package item
Shacklett's Photography package
$40

Starting bid

Value $100. Historic Courthouse Photo

The Grand Exchange Book Store Gift Certificate item
The Grand Exchange Book Store Gift Certificate
$15

Starting bid

Value $30

21 South Public Square Murfreesboro

Strike and Spare Gift Cards #1 item
Strike and Spare Gift Cards #1
$20

Starting bid

Two-$20 gift cards. Value: $40.

Strike and Spare Gift Cards #2 item
Strike and Spare Gift Cards #2
$20

Starting bid

Two-$20 gift cards. Value: $40.

Boro Bowls Gift Card item
Boro Bowls Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$25 Value.

123 S. Church Street

GO USA Fun Park Gift Card item
GO USA Fun Park Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Good for 3 rounds of mini-golf.

Value: $24

44 oz all-natural Sourwood Honey item
44 oz all-natural Sourwood Honey
$10

Starting bid

Value $22.00

Masters Golf Items #1 item
Masters Golf Items #1
$45

Starting bid

Master's Golf towel, ball markers, and luggage tags.

Value: 90.00


Master's Golf Items #2 item
Master's Golf Items #2
$20

Starting bid

Master's Items: Master's towel and divot tool set.

Value: $40

Sharper Image Remote Control Car item
Sharper Image Remote Control Car
$15

Starting bid

Value: $30.00

UT Bowl Cozy #1 item
UT Bowl Cozy #1
$8

Starting bid

Handmade by Michelle Parks

Value: $12

UT Bowl Cozy #2 item
UT Bowl Cozy #2
$8

Starting bid

Keep your dishes warm!

Handmade by Michelle Parks.

Value: $12

Bowl Cozy- Red/green item
Bowl Cozy- Red/green
$8

Starting bid

Handmade by Michelle Parks

Value: $12

Handmade reversible fleece blanket item
Handmade reversible fleece blanket
$12

Starting bid

Fleece throw, warm and cozy! Size: 50"x60"

Handmade by Michelle Parks.

Value: $30

Handmade reversible cotton and fleece quilt item
Handmade reversible cotton and fleece quilt
$50

Starting bid

Titans cotton squares on one side, Titans fleece squares on the reverse. Size 60" x 85". Handmade by Michelle Parks.

Value: $185.00

GIANT Hallkmark stuffed Snoopy Santa item
GIANT Hallkmark stuffed Snoopy Santa
$30

Starting bid

Hallmark, large stuffed Snoopy. (Seth is NOT being auctioned. He is there to show the size of Snoopy.) :)

Snoopy is NEW, but was on display at a Hallmark store for a couple months.

Approximate Value: $155.00

ROOKIE Season 7 and 8 Hats. item
ROOKIE Season 7 and 8 Hats.
$15

Starting bid

ABC/Hulu show "The Rookie" hats from season 7 and 8.

Approximate Value: $50.00

Gift Certificate for Lovely Nails item
Gift Certificate for Lovely Nails
$15

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for a $30 toward a spa pedicure.

Value: $30

Massage Gift Certificate item
Massage Gift Certificate
$35

Starting bid

Gift certificate for one massage with Tammie Campbell at Balance Anew Wellness. https://www.balanceanewwellness.com/

Value: $60.00

Smyrna Golf for 4 and golf cart item
Smyrna Golf for 4 and golf cart
$75

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for green fees for 4 golfers plus golf cart at Smyrna Golf Course.

https://www.smyrnagolfcourse.com/

Approximate Value: $224.00

Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center (SOAC) 1 year pass item
Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center (SOAC) 1 year pass
$100

Starting bid

One ALL Includive Family Pass. Inlcudes Pool.

Value: $250

Dallas Cowboys signed football by Jason Wiitten (#82) item
Dallas Cowboys signed football by Jason Wiitten (#82)
$120

Starting bid

Value according to sportsmemorabilia.com: $404.99

Rob Gronkowski (Gronk) Signed Tampa Bay Buccaneers football item
Rob Gronkowski (Gronk) Signed Tampa Bay Buccaneers football
$150

Starting bid

Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed football by famed Rob Gronkowski.

Valued by SprotsMemorabilia.com: $592.99

Lowe's $25 Gift Card item
Lowe's $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Value: $25

Amazon $25 Gift Card item
Amazon $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Value: $25

Smyrna Event Center Gift Certificate #1 item
Smyrna Event Center Gift Certificate #1
$10

Starting bid

Two Gift Certificate for $15 lunch buffeet for 2.

Value: $30

Smyrna Event Center Gift Certificate #2 item
Smyrna Event Center Gift Certificate #2
$15

Starting bid

THREE $15 Gift Certificates for the lunch bufffet at Smyrna Event Center.

Value:$45

Dog basket item
Dog basket
$60

Starting bid

Contains advent calendar, 2 stockings, reaindeer chew toy, poop backs, candy cane chews, Blue Buffalo snacks, Fruity Toot Loops treats, Leash, collar, Playful Buddies toy, Squeaker duck, Canine carry out treats, Dog food mat, dog bed, dog bowl.

Value: $145.00

