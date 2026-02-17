Offered by

EDC Booster Club
Sales closed

Hollywood Connection Noodles Sunday 3/1 Lunch Order

Wisconsin Mac & Cheese
$15

A classic blend of cheddar and jack cheeses, cream and elbow macaroni.

Japanese Pan Noodles
$15

Caramelized udon noodles in sweet soy sauce, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, black sesame seeds and cilantro

Buttered Noodles
$15

Tender wavy egg noodles, butter, Italian seasonings and parmesan.

Spaghetti with Marinara
$15

Spaghetti noodles in crushed tomato marinara topped with parmesan.

Pad Thai
$15

Rice noodle stir-fry with scrambled egg, napa and red cabbage, citrus and peanuts, topped with scallions and cilantro.

Pasta Fresca
$15

Penne noodles, balsamic vinaigrette, olive oil, roasted garlic, red onion, tomato, spinach and parmesan.

Penne Rosa
$15

Penne noodles in spicy tomato cream sauce, mushrooms, Roma tomato and spinach topped with your choice of parmesan or feta.

Pesto Cavatappi
$15

Cavatappi noodles in basil pesto cream sauce, garlic, mushrooms, tomato and parmesan.

Mediterranean Salad
$15

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, Kalamata olives, cavatappi pasta, spicy yogurt dressing and feta.

Caesar salad
$15

Romaine tossed in a Caesar dressing with garlic croutons and parmesan.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!