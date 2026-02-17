Hollywood Connection Noodles Sunday 3/1 Lunch Order

Offered by
A classic blend of cheddar and jack cheeses, cream and elbow macaroni.
Caramelized udon noodles in sweet soy sauce, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots, black sesame seeds and cilantro
Tender wavy egg noodles, butter, Italian seasonings and parmesan.
Spaghetti noodles in crushed tomato marinara topped with parmesan.
Rice noodle stir-fry with scrambled egg, napa and red cabbage, citrus and peanuts, topped with scallions and cilantro.
Penne noodles, balsamic vinaigrette, olive oil, roasted garlic, red onion, tomato, spinach and parmesan.
Penne noodles in spicy tomato cream sauce, mushrooms, Roma tomato and spinach topped with your choice of parmesan or feta.
Cavatappi noodles in basil pesto cream sauce, garlic, mushrooms, tomato and parmesan.
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, Kalamata olives, cavatappi pasta, spicy yogurt dressing and feta.
Romaine tossed in a Caesar dressing with garlic croutons and parmesan.
