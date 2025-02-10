Hollywood Experience -Harry Potter play and dinner with Rev. Izumi

Get a dinner with Rev. Izumi at a local popular restaurant! Plan ahead of time and coordinate with Rev. Izumi in order to get a good place set up! You also get a seat beside Rev. Izumi at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood in order to see "Harry Potter and The Cursed Child", on Feb.19th, 7:00 PM. Transportation and accommodation is not provided, you are to show on your own accord, and you will not be refunded for missing the said date. Food will be provided, but spending limit is 100$.

