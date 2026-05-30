Hollywood Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral Women of Distinction Cotillion Ball

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Ticket includes full admission to event and a chance to win a stay at Oheka Castle, 135 W. Gate Drive, Huntington, New York, United States, 11743, that is valued at $ 495.00.
Child Ticket (Up to 12 Years Old). Ticket includes full admission to event and a chance to win a stay at Oheka Castle, 135 W. Gate Drive, Huntington, New York, United States, 11743, that is valued at $ 495.00.
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