Hosted by

Hollywood Baptist Church

About this event

Hollywood Full Gospel Baptist Cathedral Women of Distinction Cotillion Ball

1717 Motor Pkwy

Hauppauge, NY 11788, USA

Adult Per Person General Admission Ticket
$150

Ticket includes full admission to event and a chance to win a stay at Oheka Castle, 135 W. Gate Drive, Huntington, New York, United States, 11743, that is valued at $ 495.00.

Child Per Person General Admission Ticket
$125

Child Ticket (Up to 12 Years Old). Ticket includes full admission to event and a chance to win a stay at Oheka Castle, 135 W. Gate Drive, Huntington, New York, United States, 11743, that is valued at $ 495.00.

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