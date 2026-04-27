Live Like Maya Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Live Like Maya Foundation Inc

About this event

Hollywood Night

11060 Kenwood Rd

Blue Ash, OH 45242, USA

Presenting Sponsor: The Grand Premiere
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Logo placement on all event signage and promotional materials
  • VIP seating for 8 representatives (1 table) at either the early or later session w/opportunity to volunteer at the event.
  • Special sponsor recognition on all social media channels
  • Logo on event backdrop
  • Recognition during the event for your contribution
  • Opportunity to provide branded keepsakes or promotional items for families and children attending the event
Platinum Sponsor: Walk of Fame
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
  • Logo placement on select event signage
  • VIP seating for 4 representatives at either the early or later session w/opportunity to volunteer at the event
  • Special sponsor recognition on all social media channels
  • Recognition during the event for your contribution
  • Name recognition in event promotional materials
Gold Sponsor: The Spotlight
$2,500
  • Logo placement on select event signage
  • VIP seating for 2 representatives at either the early or later session w/opportunity to volunteer at the event
  • Sponsor recognition on all social media channels
  • Name recognition in event promotional materials
Silver Sponsor: The Silver Screen
$1,000
  • Logo placement on select event signage
  • Sponsor recognition on all social media channels
  • Name recognition in event promotional materials
Bronze Sponsor: Rising Star
$500
  • Logo placement on select event signage
  • Sponsor recognition on all social media channels
Limelight Sponsor
$500

Help us cover the cost of the photo booths, your logo will be printed on the photo booth photos!

  • Sponsor recognition on all social media channels
  • Logo featured on photo booth photos
DONATION
$250

With your support, we are able to ensure that this Prom becomes a magical night for these young heroes, regardless of financial challenges. Your contributions will cover essential costs, from venue to attire, decor, refreshments, entertainment, and more.

DONATION
$150

With your support, we are able to ensure that this Prom becomes a magical night for these young heroes, regardless of financial challenges. Your contributions will cover essential costs, from venue to attire, decor, refreshments, entertainment, and more.

DONATION
$75

With your support, we are able to ensure that this Prom becomes a magical night for these young heroes, regardless of financial challenges. Your contributions will cover essential costs, from venue to attire, decor, refreshments, entertainment, and more.

DONATION
$50

With your support, we are able to ensure that this Prom becomes a magical night for these young heroes, regardless of financial challenges. Your contributions will cover essential costs, from venue to attire, decor, refreshments, entertainment, and more.

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