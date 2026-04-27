Hollywood Night

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About this event
Help us cover the cost of the photo booths, your logo will be printed on the photo booth photos!
With your support, we are able to ensure that this Prom becomes a magical night for these young heroes, regardless of financial challenges. Your contributions will cover essential costs, from venue to attire, decor, refreshments, entertainment, and more.
With your support, we are able to ensure that this Prom becomes a magical night for these young heroes, regardless of financial challenges. Your contributions will cover essential costs, from venue to attire, decor, refreshments, entertainment, and more.
With your support, we are able to ensure that this Prom becomes a magical night for these young heroes, regardless of financial challenges. Your contributions will cover essential costs, from venue to attire, decor, refreshments, entertainment, and more.
With your support, we are able to ensure that this Prom becomes a magical night for these young heroes, regardless of financial challenges. Your contributions will cover essential costs, from venue to attire, decor, refreshments, entertainment, and more.
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