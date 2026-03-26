Holt Cheerleading Booster Club's Spirit Shop

About this shop
3 year outdoor durability car decal.
Cheer on your favorite teams and show your spirit with a Holt Cheer rally towel!
Custom beaded strap- will take several weeks to have these custom made and shipped. Order yours for presale. New version will have gold beaded heart added as well.
Navy Softstyle tee with white direct to film print. Unisex sizing
Holt Cheer Pink Tee- Softstyle with unisex sizing. Pink Tee with Navy direct to film print
Navy Softstyle unisex tee Holt Indians Cheer. direct to film print
Holt Cheer Unisex Softstyle Tee Light Blue. Navy direct to film print
Holt Cheer Softstyle Unisex Tee Light Blue. direct to film print
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