Holt Cheerleading Booster Club

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Holt Cheerleading Booster Club

About this shop

Holt Cheerleading Booster Club's Spirit Shop

Holt Cheer Car Sticker item
Holt Cheer Car Sticker
$10

3 year outdoor durability car decal.

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Rally Towel item
Rally Towel
$2

Cheer on your favorite teams and show your spirit with a Holt Cheer rally towel!

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Presale*Holt Indians Beaded Purse Strap item
Presale*Holt Indians Beaded Purse Strap
$35

Custom beaded strap- will take several weeks to have these custom made and shipped. Order yours for presale. New version will have gold beaded heart added as well.

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Holt Cheer Softstyle Tee item
Holt Cheer Softstyle Tee
$20

Navy Softstyle tee with white direct to film print. Unisex sizing

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Holt Cheer Pink Tee item
Holt Cheer Pink Tee
$20

Holt Cheer Pink Tee- Softstyle with unisex sizing. Pink Tee with Navy direct to film print

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Navy Softstyle unisex tee Holt Indians Cheer tee item
Navy Softstyle unisex tee Holt Indians Cheer tee
$20

Navy Softstyle unisex tee Holt Indians Cheer. direct to film print

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Holt Cheer Unisex Softstyle Tee Light Blue item
Holt Cheer Unisex Softstyle Tee Light Blue
$20

Holt Cheer Unisex Softstyle Tee Light Blue. Navy direct to film print

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Holt Cheer Pom Softstyle Unisex Tee Light Blue item
Holt Cheer Pom Softstyle Unisex Tee Light Blue
$20

Holt Cheer Softstyle Unisex Tee Light Blue. direct to film print

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!