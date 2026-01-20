Holy Child Catholic School GALA 2026 Silent Auction

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Painted and donated by Lycee Anaya.
Starting bid
Value: $245.
Red Linen Covered Word on Fire Edition The Story of a Soul, Institute of Catholic Studies St. Therese's autobiography The Story of a Soul, The Way of Trust and Love: Fr. Jacques Philippe, Small Tabletop Resin Crucifix, Corda Candles Shower of Roses scented Candle, Two HCCS Special Edition St. Therese Year Coffes Mugs, Qui Minimo Scapular of Mount Carmel, Catholic Coffee Company St. Therese of Liseux Light Rost Coffee Beans, St. Therese of Lisieux Rosary by Blessed Is She, Crabtree and Evelyn Rosewater Body Lotion 16.9 oz, St. Therese Prayer Card, St. Therese All for Love Vinyl Sticker by Blessed is She, Costume Jewelery Style Rose Earrings, Red white and Tan Cotton Rope Basket
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Value: $170. Donated by Andre Biane.
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Value: $40.
Beautiful Knotted Cedar Candlesticks finished with a clear coat. Unique and One of a Kind. This comes with hand dipped candles.
Handmade by parishioner Kevin Daugherty.
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Donated by Andre Biane.
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Everything you need to make a special Italian dinner.
Donated by Dr. Engerer.
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Value: $150.
Artisan Hand Turned South American Purple Heart Exotic Wood Footed Bowl about 10" diameter. Purpleheart wood (Peltogyne spp) is an exotic hardwood known for its striking deep purple color, exceptional strength, and durability. Originating from Central and South America, it is highly prized for both its aesthetic appeal and robust physical properties.
Handcrafted and donated by Kevin Daugherty.
Starting bid
Value: $150.
Made from Italian Briar, this pipe features a classic billiard shaped bowl with a smooth rim, and a grainy rustication with a deep blue/navy blue color. The stem is a straight saddle shape and made from ebonite material and is entirely hand cut. The pipe is non-filtered and contains a bowl coating to aid in protecting the pipe. The pipe is 4.9 inches long, 1.45 inches wide and 1.8 inches high. This gift package comes with an Evangeline Pipes mug, handcrafted pipe stand, velvet pouch, matches, pip cleaners, pipe tool, and wooden box.
Handmade and donated by Johnathan Zerangue. Johnathan is an artisan pipe maker, producing homemade pipes in Albuquerque, New Mexico. "I love the pipe smoking hobby and the enjoyment that comes with it, and wish to bring the same experience to others through this craft".
Starting bid
Value: $75.
Fabric Toile Basket accompanies with an assortment of 5 French wines And faux flowers. Perfect for Valentines.
Donated by Jasmine Lyle.
Starting bid
Value: $60.
Handmade and donated by Larry Anaya. A Garnet Beaded rosary with Brass Sacred Heart centerpiece and Brass Crucifix - Gray Box
Starting bid
Value: $60.
Handmade and donated by Larry Anaya. A Garnet Beaded rosary with Brass Sacred Heart centerpiece and Brass Crucifix - Black Box
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Donated by Valerie Talley and Sister Rebecca Goldberger
Starting bid
Value: $45.
Artisan Hand Turned African Paduk Exotic Wood 8" Bowl. Padauk (primarily Pterocarpus soyauxii) is a durable, vibrant African hardwood prized for its brilliant orange-red color when freshly cut, which matures into a deep, rich reddish-brown over time.
Handcrafted and donated by Kevin Daugherty.
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Donated by Valerie Talley and Sister Rebecca Goldberger
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3-day cow elk hunt in late December 2026 or January 2027. Hunt includes private land elk authorization, guide service, skinning and quartering. Winner will be responsible for purchase of license and tag and accommodations. Hunt is transferable. The hunt is in private land. Hunter can bring one guest. Contact Lance Bernal (970) 310-7135 to arrange hunt dates.
Donated by Lance Bernal.
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Created by the 2024/25 5th/6th grade students of Holy Child Catholic School, this vibrant 18x30" 15‑panel artwork celebrates the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the Immaculate Heart of Mary, and the Most Chaste Heart of St. Joseph. Each student designed one heart, expressing its symbolism through color, imagery, and personal interpretation. Together, the panels form a powerful visual meditation on love, sacrifice, and family.
The piece is presented in a handcrafted custom frame by John Lyle, making it suitable for a home, prayer space, or classroom.
Be sure to bid on your student's creation!
Starting bid
This beautiful 18x24" mixed‑media collage painting was created collaboratively by the 2024/25 7th/8th grade art students of Holy Child Catholic School. Each student contributed one unique panel, interpreting a shared subject through their own style, color choices, and brushwork. Together, the twelve sections form a striking unified image.
The artwork is mounted on a sturdy wood panel, ready to display, and serves as a beautiful reminder of the talent and heart of our middle‑school artists. It is a meaningful keepsake for families and supporters and a perfect piece for a home, office, or classroom.
Be sure to bid on your student's creation!
Starting bid
Valued at $75.
Handcrafted by Ben Garcia with genuine coral and sterling silver. Donated by Ben & Geraldine Garcia from Ben D. Garcia Trucking.
Starting bid
Valued at $175.
Handcrafted by Ben Garcia with genuine coral and sterling silver. Donated by Ben & Geraldine Garcia from Ben D. Garcia Trucking.
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Valued at $195.
Handcrafted by Ben Garcia with genuine turquoise and sterling silver. Donated by Ben & Geraldine Garcia from Ben D. Garcia Trucking.
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Valued at $130.
Handcrafted by Ben Garcia with genuine turquoise and sterling silver. Donated by Ben & Geraldine Garcia from Ben D. Garcia Trucking.
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Value $60. Handmade and donated by Denise Drummond.
Starting bid
Value $60. Handmade and donated by Denise Drummond.
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Value $30. Handmade and donated by Denise Drummond.
Starting bid
Value $30. Handmade and donated by Denise Drummond.
Starting bid
Allen Boy Jr. is a Native American silversmith known for handcrafted, stamped sterling silver turquoise earrings, features ½ by ¼ inch oval-shaped stones. His work, sometimes hallmarked "AB JR", often includes detailed, bold Navajo-style designs.
Starting bid
Allen Boy Jr. is a Native American silversmith known for handcrafted, stamped sterling silver turquoise earrings, features ½ by ¼ inch oval-shaped stones. His work, sometimes hallmarked "AB JR", often includes detailed, bold Navajo-style designs.
Starting bid
Value: $65.
Artisan Hand Salted Maple Tiger Handled Pizza Cutter, Small Wood Pizza Peel, Pastorelli Ultra Thin Pizza Crusts 3 Pack
, Red and White Kitchen Towel, Trader Joe's Parmesan Cheese Shaker, Mutti Napoli Basil and Extra Virgin Olive Oil Pizza Sauce (Made in Italy), Trader Joe's Spanish Organic Extra Virgin Garlic flavored Olive Oil, Trader Joe's Organic Crushed Red Pepper, Basket.
Donated by Kevin Daugherty.
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Value: $85. 14.5” footed walnut hand turned server or cake stand.
Handmade by parishioner Kevin Daugherty.
Starting bid
Value: $75.
Buc-ee's Gift Basket: Buc-ee Original Red Shirt Beaver Plush, Buc-ee 20 oz Yukon Outfitters Tumbler, Buc-ee Cell phone holder, Buc-ee BBQ Sauce, Buc-ee BBQ Rub, Cinnamon Sweet and Sea salted Caramel Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee’s Small Canvas Tote Bag with Front Pocket.
Donated by Jasmine Lyle.
Starting bid
Value: $55.
Artisan Hand Turned 10" wide Maple and Walnut Wood Footed Stand with Glass Dome
Starting bid
Value $100.
Solo's tabletop Fire Pit brings big ambience to small spaces. 2–3 feet heat radius. 5.1" x 6.8". Get the best of our backyard smokeless fire pits with the flexibility to fire up the vibes on your tables or counters. Perfect for outdoor spaces, tabletop fire pits are an effortless way to bring the big-fire feel to your more intimate gatherings.
Donated by Kevin and Ashley Powledge.
Starting bid
Value: $40.
Beautiful Olive wood candlesticks finished with a clear coat. Unique and One of a Kind. Hand dipped candles included.
Handmade by parishioner Kevin Daugherty.
Starting bid
Value: $55.
Beautiful Olive wood candlesticks finished with a clear coat. Unique and One of a Kind.
Handmade by parishioner Kevin Daugherty.
Starting bid
Value: $60.
Artisan Hand Turned Salted Maple wood and Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop, Glass Ice Cream Bowl Duo, Ghirardelli Chocolate Company Chocolate Syrup, Ghirardelli Chocolate Company Carmel Syrup, Fancy Rainbow Confetti Sprinkles, Marachino Cherries, Favorite Day Candies, Wooden Box.
Collaboration of Kevin Daugherty and Hannah Jones.
Starting bid
Value: $35.
Beautiful Maple and Walnut Footed Server finished with a clear coat. Unique and One of a Kind.
Handmade by parishioner Kevin Daugherty.
Starting bid
Value: $45
Artisan Hand Turned 10" wide Maple and Walnut Wood Footed Stand and Italian Marble Sponge Cake from Gecchele Bakery.
Starting bid
Value: $35.
Artisan Hand Turned Salted Maple Wood Bottle Opener and assortment of beers - from Around the World.
Starting bid
Value: $135.
Hand Made Artisan Sycamore Charcuterie Board 14"x16". Substantial and one of a kind.
Handcrafted and donated by Kevin Daugherty.
Starting bid
Value: $55.
This Daily Prayer set features our two candles inspired by the Divine Office:
Curated Sets collection | Total set: 90 hour burn time, 12 oz. | Each candle: 45 hour burn time, 6 oz. candle
Donated by Theresa Rodriguez.
Starting bid
Value: $55.
This striking hand‑formed art glass bowl brings a touch of Italian elegance to any home. Crafted in Italy in the Murano tradition, it features a graceful, fluted shape with a rich blue center that fades beautifully into sea‑green edges. The piece is substantial in weight and presence, making it perfect as a centerpiece, decorative accent, or functional art bowl. 10.5" wide × 3.75" high. Over 2 pounds of solid art glass.
A beautiful statement piece for collectors and décor lovers alike.
Starting bid
This 9×12" original watercolor painting by Kelly Aldrich beautifully portrays St. Thérèse of Lisieux, the beloved “Little Flower,” surrounded by a cascade of roses — a symbol of her promise to let fall a shower of grace upon the world. The artwork is professionally presented in an 11×14" frame, ready to display in a home, prayer space, or classroom.
This piece was the winning entry in the Intellectual Society’s art contest, created in conjunction with the study of Story of a Soul. Its selection led to its use in podcast media, promotional materials, and merchandise. Kelly was also a co‑winner in the previous year’s contest with her portrait of St. Augustine, making this painting part of a growing body of recognized devotional work.
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value $75. Donated by Dr. Pam Engerer.
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Value: $80Clos D'angel Halo Carmenere 2021 Chile, Jean-Luc Colombo 2019 Les Ruchets Syrah (Cornas)
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Value: $193Titus Family Estate Reserve Cabernet sauvignon Napa Reserve,Frank Family Vineyards Reserve Cabernet Sauvinon Napa Valley 2021 Ruttherford
Starting bid
Value:145
Starting bid
Waterford Crystal and Bookers Bourbon Small Batch Whiskey
Starting bid
Starting bid
$93
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