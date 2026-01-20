Holy Child Catholic School GALA 2026 Silent Auction

Value: $150.

Made from Italian Briar, this pipe features a classic billiard shaped bowl with a smooth rim, and a grainy rustication with a deep blue/navy blue color. The stem is a straight saddle shape and made from ebonite material and is entirely hand cut. The pipe is non-filtered and contains a bowl coating to aid in protecting the pipe. The pipe is 4.9 inches long, 1.45 inches wide and 1.8 inches high. This gift package comes with an Evangeline Pipes mug, handcrafted pipe stand, velvet pouch, matches, pip cleaners, pipe tool, and wooden box.





Handmade and donated by Johnathan Zerangue. Johnathan is an artisan pipe maker, producing homemade pipes in Albuquerque, New Mexico. "I love the pipe smoking hobby and the enjoyment that comes with it, and wish to bring the same experience to others through this craft".