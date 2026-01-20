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Holy Child Catholic School

About this event

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Holy Child Catholic School GALA 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

19 Cam De Santo Nino # A, Tijeras, NM 87059, USA

Painting of St. Therese of Liseux item
Painting of St. Therese of Liseux item
Painting of St. Therese of Liseux item
Painting of St. Therese of Liseux
$250

Starting bid

Painted and donated by Lycee Anaya.

St. Thérèse of Liseux Basket item
St. Thérèse of Liseux Basket item
St. Thérèse of Liseux Basket item
St. Thérèse of Liseux Basket
$150

Starting bid

Value: $245.

Red Linen Covered Word on Fire Edition The Story of a Soul, Institute of Catholic Studies St. Therese's autobiography The Story of a Soul, The Way of Trust and Love: Fr. Jacques Philippe, Small Tabletop Resin Crucifix, Corda Candles Shower of Roses scented Candle, Two HCCS Special Edition St. Therese Year Coffes Mugs, Qui Minimo Scapular of Mount Carmel, Catholic Coffee Company St. Therese of Liseux Light Rost Coffee Beans, St. Therese of Lisieux Rosary by Blessed Is She, Crabtree and Evelyn Rosewater Body Lotion 16.9 oz, St. Therese Prayer Card, St. Therese All for Love Vinyl Sticker by Blessed is She, Costume Jewelery Style Rose Earrings, Red white and Tan Cotton Rope Basket

Blantons Bourbon Whiskey item
Blantons Bourbon Whiskey item
Blantons Bourbon Whiskey item
Blantons Bourbon Whiskey
$100

Starting bid

Value: $170. Donated by Andre Biane.

Artisan Hand Turned Cedar Wood Candlestick Pair with candles item
Artisan Hand Turned Cedar Wood Candlestick Pair with candles item
Artisan Hand Turned Cedar Wood Candlestick Pair with candles item
Artisan Hand Turned Cedar Wood Candlestick Pair with candles
$30

Starting bid

Value: $40.

Beautiful Knotted Cedar Candlesticks finished with a clear coat. Unique and One of a Kind. This comes with hand dipped candles.

Handmade by parishioner Kevin Daugherty.

Mariposa Pewter Salad/Pasta bowl and Tulip/Lily Wands item
Mariposa Pewter Salad/Pasta bowl and Tulip/Lily Wands item
Mariposa Pewter Salad/Pasta bowl and Tulip/Lily Wands item
Mariposa Pewter Salad/Pasta bowl and Tulip/Lily Wands
$100

Starting bid

Donated by Andre Biane.

Italian Cuisine Basket item
Italian Cuisine Basket
$50

Starting bid

Everything you need to make a special Italian dinner.

Donated by Dr. Engerer.

Artisan Hand Turned Purple Heart Wood Bowl item
Artisan Hand Turned Purple Heart Wood Bowl item
Artisan Hand Turned Purple Heart Wood Bowl item
Artisan Hand Turned Purple Heart Wood Bowl
$120

Starting bid

Value: $150.

Artisan Hand Turned South American Purple Heart Exotic Wood Footed Bowl about 10" diameter. Purpleheart wood (Peltogyne spp) is an exotic hardwood known for its striking deep purple color, exceptional strength, and durability. Originating from Central and South America, it is highly prized for both its aesthetic appeal and robust physical properties.

Handcrafted and donated by Kevin Daugherty.

Artisan Pipe & Accessories item
Artisan Pipe & Accessories item
Artisan Pipe & Accessories item
Artisan Pipe & Accessories
$90

Starting bid

Value: $150.

Made from Italian Briar, this pipe features a classic billiard shaped bowl with a smooth rim, and a grainy rustication with a deep blue/navy blue color. The stem is a straight saddle shape and made from ebonite material and is entirely hand cut. The pipe is non-filtered and contains a bowl coating to aid in protecting the pipe. The pipe is 4.9 inches long, 1.45 inches wide and 1.8 inches high. This gift package comes with an Evangeline Pipes mug, handcrafted pipe stand, velvet pouch, matches, pip cleaners, pipe tool, and wooden box.


Handmade and donated by Johnathan Zerangue. Johnathan is an artisan pipe maker, producing homemade pipes in Albuquerque, New Mexico. "I love the pipe smoking hobby and the enjoyment that comes with it, and wish to bring the same experience to others through this craft".

French Wines Gift Set item
French Wines Gift Set item
French Wines Gift Set item
French Wines Gift Set
$45

Starting bid

Value: $75.

Fabric Toile Basket accompanies with an assortment of 5 French wines And faux flowers. Perfect for Valentines.

Donated by Jasmine Lyle.

Handmade Garnet Beaded Rosary item
Handmade Garnet Beaded Rosary item
Handmade Garnet Beaded Rosary item
Handmade Garnet Beaded Rosary
$35

Starting bid

Value: $60.

Handmade and donated by Larry Anaya. A Garnet Beaded rosary with Brass Sacred Heart centerpiece and Brass Crucifix - Gray Box

Handmade Garnet Beaded Rosary item
Handmade Garnet Beaded Rosary item
Handmade Garnet Beaded Rosary item
Handmade Garnet Beaded Rosary
$35

Starting bid

Value: $60.

Handmade and donated by Larry Anaya. A Garnet Beaded rosary with Brass Sacred Heart centerpiece and Brass Crucifix - Black Box

Life of Christ signed by Fulton J. Sheen item
Life of Christ signed by Fulton J. Sheen item
Life of Christ signed by Fulton J. Sheen item
Life of Christ signed by Fulton J. Sheen
$200

Starting bid

Donated by Valerie Talley and Sister Rebecca Goldberger

Artisan Hand Turned African Paduk Exotic Wood 8" Bowl item
Artisan Hand Turned African Paduk Exotic Wood 8" Bowl item
Artisan Hand Turned African Paduk Exotic Wood 8" Bowl item
Artisan Hand Turned African Paduk Exotic Wood 8" Bowl
$30

Starting bid

Value: $45.

Artisan Hand Turned African Paduk Exotic Wood 8" Bowl. Padauk (primarily Pterocarpus soyauxii) is a durable, vibrant African hardwood prized for its brilliant orange-red color when freshly cut, which matures into a deep, rich reddish-brown over time.

Handcrafted and donated by Kevin Daugherty.

Walking with Mary signed by Edward Sri item
Walking with Mary signed by Edward Sri item
Walking with Mary signed by Edward Sri item
Walking with Mary signed by Edward Sri
$200

Starting bid

Donated by Valerie Talley and Sister Rebecca Goldberger

Cow Elk Hunt in Northeastern New Mexico item
Cow Elk Hunt in Northeastern New Mexico
$800

Starting bid

3-day cow elk hunt in late December 2026 or January 2027. Hunt includes private land elk authorization, guide service, skinning and quartering. Winner will be responsible for purchase of license and tag and accommodations. Hunt is transferable. The hunt is in private land. Hunter can bring one guest. Contact Lance Bernal (970) 310-7135 to arrange hunt dates.

Donated by Lance Bernal.

“The Three Hearts” – Collaborative Student Artwork item
“The Three Hearts” – Collaborative Student Artwork item
“The Three Hearts” – Collaborative Student Artwork
$100

Starting bid

Created by the 2024/25 5th/6th grade students of Holy Child Catholic School, this vibrant 18x30" 15‑panel artwork celebrates the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the Immaculate Heart of Mary, and the Most Chaste Heart of St. Joseph. Each student designed one heart, expressing its symbolism through color, imagery, and personal interpretation. Together, the panels form a powerful visual meditation on love, sacrifice, and family.


The piece is presented in a handcrafted custom frame by John Lyle, making it suitable for a home, prayer space, or classroom.


Be sure to bid on your student's creation!

“Sunflowers in Twelve Voices” – Collaborative Student Art item
“Sunflowers in Twelve Voices” – Collaborative Student Art item
“Sunflowers in Twelve Voices” – Collaborative Student Art
$100

Starting bid

This beautiful 18x24" mixed‑media collage painting was created collaboratively by the 2024/25 7th/8th grade art students of Holy Child Catholic School. Each student contributed one unique panel, interpreting a shared subject through their own style, color choices, and brushwork. Together, the twelve sections form a striking unified image.


The artwork is mounted on a sturdy wood panel, ready to display, and serves as a beautiful reminder of the talent and heart of our middle‑school artists. It is a meaningful keepsake for families and supporters and a perfect piece for a home, office, or classroom.


Be sure to bid on your student's creation!

Handmade Coral and Silver Baby Bracelet item
Handmade Coral and Silver Baby Bracelet item
Handmade Coral and Silver Baby Bracelet item
Handmade Coral and Silver Baby Bracelet
$45

Starting bid

Valued at $75.

Handcrafted by Ben Garcia with genuine coral and sterling silver. Donated by Ben & Geraldine Garcia from Ben D. Garcia Trucking.

Handmade Coral and Silver Bracelet item
Handmade Coral and Silver Bracelet item
Handmade Coral and Silver Bracelet item
Handmade Coral and Silver Bracelet
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $175.

Handcrafted by Ben Garcia with genuine coral and sterling silver. Donated by Ben & Geraldine Garcia from Ben D. Garcia Trucking.

Handmade Turquoise and Silver Bracelet item
Handmade Turquoise and Silver Bracelet item
Handmade Turquoise and Silver Bracelet item
Handmade Turquoise and Silver Bracelet
$100

Starting bid

Valued at $195.

Handcrafted by Ben Garcia with genuine turquoise and sterling silver. Donated by Ben & Geraldine Garcia from Ben D. Garcia Trucking.

Handmade Turquoise and Silver Cross Necklace item
Handmade Turquoise and Silver Cross Necklace item
Handmade Turquoise and Silver Cross Necklace item
Handmade Turquoise and Silver Cross Necklace
$75

Starting bid

Valued at $130.

Handcrafted by Ben Garcia with genuine turquoise and sterling silver. Donated by Ben & Geraldine Garcia from Ben D. Garcia Trucking.

Bead Necklaces #1 item
Bead Necklaces #1
$40

Starting bid

Value $60. Handmade and donated by Denise Drummond.

Bead Necklaces #2 item
Bead Necklaces #2
$40

Starting bid

Value $60. Handmade and donated by Denise Drummond.

Bead Necklace #3 item
Bead Necklace #3
$20

Starting bid

Value $30. Handmade and donated by Denise Drummond.

Bead Necklace #4 item
Bead Necklace #4
$20

Starting bid

Value $30. Handmade and donated by Denise Drummond.

Turquoise Earrings #1 by Allen Boy Jr. item
Turquoise Earrings #1 by Allen Boy Jr. item
Turquoise Earrings #1 by Allen Boy Jr. item
Turquoise Earrings #1 by Allen Boy Jr.
$200

Starting bid

Allen Boy Jr. is a Native American silversmith known for handcrafted, stamped sterling silver turquoise earrings, features ½ by ¼ inch oval-shaped stones. His work, sometimes hallmarked "AB JR", often includes detailed, bold Navajo-style designs. 

Turquoise Earrings #2 by Allen Boy Jr. item
Turquoise Earrings #2 by Allen Boy Jr. item
Turquoise Earrings #2 by Allen Boy Jr. item
Turquoise Earrings #2 by Allen Boy Jr.
$200

Starting bid

Allen Boy Jr. is a Native American silversmith known for handcrafted, stamped sterling silver turquoise earrings, features ½ by ¼ inch oval-shaped stones. His work, sometimes hallmarked "AB JR", often includes detailed, bold Navajo-style designs. 

Artisan Pizza Kit item
Artisan Pizza Kit item
Artisan Pizza Kit item
Artisan Pizza Kit
$45

Starting bid

Value: $65.

Artisan Hand Salted Maple Tiger Handled Pizza Cutter, Small Wood Pizza Peel, Pastorelli Ultra Thin Pizza Crusts 3 Pack, Red and White Kitchen Towel, Trader Joe's Parmesan Cheese Shaker, Mutti Napoli Basil and Extra Virgin Olive Oil Pizza Sauce (Made in Italy), Trader Joe's Spanish Organic Extra Virgin Garlic flavored Olive Oil, Trader Joe's Organic Crushed Red Pepper, Basket.

Donated by Kevin Daugherty.

Artisan Large Walnut Footed Server and Spanish Cake item
Artisan Large Walnut Footed Server and Spanish Cake item
Artisan Large Walnut Footed Server and Spanish Cake item
Artisan Large Walnut Footed Server and Spanish Cake
$65

Starting bid

Value: $85. 14.5” footed walnut hand turned server or cake stand.

Handmade by parishioner Kevin Daugherty.

Buc-ee's Gift Basket Assortment item
Buc-ee's Gift Basket Assortment item
Buc-ee's Gift Basket Assortment item
Buc-ee's Gift Basket Assortment
$55

Starting bid

Value: $75.

Buc-ee's Gift Basket: Buc-ee Original Red Shirt Beaver Plush, Buc-ee 20 oz Yukon Outfitters Tumbler, Buc-ee Cell phone holder, Buc-ee BBQ Sauce, Buc-ee BBQ Rub, Cinnamon Sweet and Sea salted Caramel Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee’s Small Canvas Tote Bag with Front Pocket.

Donated by Jasmine Lyle.

Artisan Hand Turned 10" Maple & Walnut Wood Stand w/Dome item
Artisan Hand Turned 10" Maple & Walnut Wood Stand w/Dome item
Artisan Hand Turned 10" Maple & Walnut Wood Stand w/Dome item
Artisan Hand Turned 10" Maple & Walnut Wood Stand w/Dome
$40

Starting bid

Value: $55.

Artisan Hand Turned 10" wide Maple and Walnut Wood Footed Stand with Glass Dome

Solo Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit item
Solo Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit item
Solo Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit item
Solo Mesa Tabletop Fire Pit
$75

Starting bid

Value $100.

Solo's tabletop Fire Pit brings big ambience to small spaces. 2–3 feet heat radius. 5.1" x 6.8". Get the best of our backyard smokeless fire pits with the flexibility to fire up the vibes on your tables or counters. Perfect for outdoor spaces, tabletop fire pits are an effortless way to bring the big-fire feel to your more intimate gatherings.

Donated by Kevin and Ashley Powledge.

Artisan Hand Turned Olive Wood 9" Candlestick Pair w/ candle item
Artisan Hand Turned Olive Wood 9" Candlestick Pair w/ candle item
Artisan Hand Turned Olive Wood 9" Candlestick Pair w/ candle item
Artisan Hand Turned Olive Wood 9" Candlestick Pair w/ candle
$30

Starting bid

Value: $40.

Beautiful Olive wood candlesticks finished with a clear coat. Unique and One of a Kind. Hand dipped candles included.

Handmade by parishioner Kevin Daugherty.

Artisan Hand Turned Walnut Wood 15" Large Candlestick Pair item
Artisan Hand Turned Walnut Wood 15" Large Candlestick Pair item
Artisan Hand Turned Walnut Wood 15" Large Candlestick Pair item
Artisan Hand Turned Walnut Wood 15" Large Candlestick Pair
$40

Starting bid

Value: $55.

Beautiful Olive wood candlesticks finished with a clear coat. Unique and One of a Kind.

Handmade by parishioner Kevin Daugherty.

Artisan Ice Cream Scoop Gift Set item
Artisan Ice Cream Scoop Gift Set item
Artisan Ice Cream Scoop Gift Set
$35

Starting bid

Value: $60.

Artisan Hand Turned Salted Maple wood and Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop, Glass Ice Cream Bowl Duo, Ghirardelli Chocolate Company Chocolate Syrup, Ghirardelli Chocolate Company Carmel Syrup, Fancy Rainbow Confetti Sprinkles, Marachino Cherries, Favorite Day Candies, Wooden Box.

Collaboration of Kevin Daugherty and Hannah Jones.

Artisan Hand Turned 10" wide Maple and Walnut Wood Stand item
Artisan Hand Turned 10" wide Maple and Walnut Wood Stand item
Artisan Hand Turned 10" wide Maple and Walnut Wood Stand item
Artisan Hand Turned 10" wide Maple and Walnut Wood Stand
$25

Starting bid

Value: $35.

Beautiful Maple and Walnut Footed Server finished with a clear coat. Unique and One of a Kind.

Handmade by parishioner Kevin Daugherty.

Artisan Hand Turned 10" wide Maple and Walnut Wood Stand item
Artisan Hand Turned 10" wide Maple and Walnut Wood Stand item
Artisan Hand Turned 10" wide Maple and Walnut Wood Stand item
Artisan Hand Turned 10" wide Maple and Walnut Wood Stand
$30

Starting bid

Value: $45

Artisan Hand Turned 10" wide Maple and Walnut Wood Footed Stand and Italian Marble Sponge Cake from Gecchele Bakery.

Artisan Wood Handled Bottle Opener with 6 pack of Beer item
Artisan Wood Handled Bottle Opener with 6 pack of Beer item
Artisan Wood Handled Bottle Opener with 6 pack of Beer
$25

Starting bid

Value: $35.

Artisan Hand Turned Salted Maple Wood Bottle Opener and assortment of beers - from Around the World.

Hand Made Sycamore Charcuterie Board 14"x16" item
Hand Made Sycamore Charcuterie Board 14"x16" item
Hand Made Sycamore Charcuterie Board 14"x16"
$70

Starting bid

Value: $135.

Hand Made Artisan Sycamore Charcuterie Board 14"x16". Substantial and one of a kind.

Handcrafted and donated by Kevin Daugherty.

Corda Candle Set Daily Prayer: Lauds and Compline item
Corda Candle Set Daily Prayer: Lauds and Compline item
Corda Candle Set Daily Prayer: Lauds and Compline item
Corda Candle Set Daily Prayer: Lauds and Compline
$40

Starting bid

Value: $55.

This Daily Prayer set features our two candles inspired by the Divine Office:

  • Lauds, inspired by Morning Prayer (invigorating scents of citrus, morning dew, and juniper berry)
  • Compline, inspired by Night Prayer (calming scents of dark amber, vanilla, and lavender)

Curated Sets collection | Total set: 90 hour burn time, 12 oz. | Each candle: 45 hour burn time, 6 oz. candle

Donated by Theresa Rodriguez.

Handcrafted Italian Art Fluted Glass Bowl item
Handcrafted Italian Art Fluted Glass Bowl item
Handcrafted Italian Art Fluted Glass Bowl item
Handcrafted Italian Art Fluted Glass Bowl
$35

Starting bid

Value: $55.

This striking hand‑formed art glass bowl brings a touch of Italian elegance to any home. Crafted in Italy in the Murano tradition, it features a graceful, fluted shape with a rich blue center that fades beautifully into sea‑green edges. The piece is substantial in weight and presence, making it perfect as a centerpiece, decorative accent, or functional art bowl. 10.5" wide × 3.75" high. Over 2 pounds of solid art glass.


A beautiful statement piece for collectors and décor lovers alike.

“St. Thérèse ~ A Shower of Roses” – Original Watercolor item
“St. Thérèse ~ A Shower of Roses” – Original Watercolor item
“St. Thérèse ~ A Shower of Roses” – Original Watercolor
$60

Starting bid

This 9×12" original watercolor painting by Kelly Aldrich beautifully portrays St. Thérèse of Lisieux, the beloved “Little Flower,” surrounded by a cascade of roses — a symbol of her promise to let fall a shower of grace upon the world. The artwork is professionally presented in an 11×14" frame, ready to display in a home, prayer space, or classroom.


This piece was the winning entry in the Intellectual Society’s art contest, created in conjunction with the study of Story of a Soul. Its selection led to its use in podcast media, promotional materials, and merchandise. Kelly was also a co‑winner in the previous year’s contest with her portrait of St. Augustine, making this painting part of a growing body of recognized devotional work.

Tea for One item
Tea for One item
Tea for One
$40

Starting bid

value $75. Donated by Dr. Pam Engerer.

Premium Wine Pair item
Premium Wine Pair
$55

Starting bid

Value: $80Clos D'angel Halo Carmenere 2021 Chile, Jean-Luc Colombo 2019 Les Ruchets Syrah (Cornas)

Premium Wine Pair item
Premium Wine Pair
$140

Starting bid

Value: $193Titus Family Estate Reserve Cabernet sauvignon Napa Reserve,Frank Family Vineyards Reserve Cabernet Sauvinon Napa Valley 2021 Ruttherford

Waterford Crystal and premium Red Breast Whiskey Selection item
Waterford Crystal and premium Red Breast Whiskey Selection
$115

Starting bid

Value:145

Premium Whiskey and Waterford Crystal item
Premium Whiskey and Waterford Crystal
$135

Starting bid

Waterford Crystal and Bookers Bourbon Small Batch Whiskey

Premium whiskey and waterford item
Premium whiskey and waterford
$140

Starting bid

Value: $175 Waterford Crystal and The GlenDronach 15-Year-Old Revival (Sherry Cask)

Whistle Pig (Small batch rye) item
Whistle Pig (Small batch rye)
$60

Starting bid

$93

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