Holy Family CYO Basketball 2025-2026

Clinic Dates: 10/4, 10/11, 10/18, 11/8, 11/15, 11/22, 12/6, 12/ 13, 12/20, 1/10, 1/17, 1/24.



Clinic Cost is $175 for ALL 12 sessions. There is a $50 buyout included in the price that you will receive back upon completing you 2 Kitchen Duty Shifts



JERSEY INCLUDED