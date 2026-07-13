Church of the Holy Family

Hosted by

Church of the Holy Family

About this event

Holy Family CYO Basketball 2026-2027

366 Watchogue Rd

Staten Island, NY 10314, USA

CYO (1 Child)
$425

$50 BUYOUT INCLUDED CYO PLAYERS K-4th Grade, Saturday Clinic INCLUDED in this price. 5th -8th grade will have a 4 week skills clinic INCLUDED prior to start of season.

CYO (2 Children)
$800

$100 BUYOUT INCLUDED CYO PLAYERS K-4th Grade, Saturday Clinic INCLUDED in this price. 5th -8th grade will have a 4 week skills clinic INCLUDED prior to start of season.

CYO 3 (3 Children)
$1,150

$150 BUYOUT INCLUDED CYO PLAYERS K-4th Grade, Saturday Clinic INCLUDED in this price. 5th -8th grade will have a 4 week skills clinic INCLUDED prior to start of season.

Saturday Clinic Only
$225

Clinic Dates

Clinic Cost is $175 for ALL 12 sessions. There is a $50 buyout included in the price that you will receive back upon completing you 2 Kitchen Duty Shifts

JERSEY INCLUDED

High School
$350
Holy Family Intramural
$100

Intramural dates

New Uniform Request
$80

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