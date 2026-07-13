Holy Family CYO Basketball 2026-2027

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$50 BUYOUT INCLUDED CYO PLAYERS K-4th Grade, Saturday Clinic INCLUDED in this price. 5th -8th grade will have a 4 week skills clinic INCLUDED prior to start of season.
$100 BUYOUT INCLUDED CYO PLAYERS K-4th Grade, Saturday Clinic INCLUDED in this price. 5th -8th grade will have a 4 week skills clinic INCLUDED prior to start of season.
$150 BUYOUT INCLUDED CYO PLAYERS K-4th Grade, Saturday Clinic INCLUDED in this price. 5th -8th grade will have a 4 week skills clinic INCLUDED prior to start of season.
Clinic Dates
Clinic Cost is $175 for ALL 12 sessions. There is a $50 buyout included in the price that you will receive back upon completing you 2 Kitchen Duty Shifts
JERSEY INCLUDED
Intramural dates
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