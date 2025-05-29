Gaining Ground Silent Auction

Our amazing board members have handpicked some of their all-time favorite reads to inspire, challenge, and uplift your faith journey. This thoughtfully curated basket includes a powerful collection of books such as the ESV Study Bible, Unlocking the Bible, Seeing the Supernatural, Gentle & Lowly, The Shack, Boundaries, The Maxwell Daily Reader, Jesus Calling, The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry, Not a Fan, and Jesus the Highroad Leader.
To complete the experience, you'll also receive a stylish lighted bookshelf to showcase your new library and a Holy Grounds Coffee Mug—because every great book deserves a great cup of coffee.
Perfect for quiet mornings, deep study, or gifting to someone seeking spiritual encouragement.
Wellness Escape to St. Lucia – BodyHoliday Resort Getaway
$1,250
Starting bid
🌴 Rejuvenate your body, mind, and soul with this luxurious wellness retreat at the world-renowned BodyHoliday Resort in St. Lucia.
Enjoy an unforgettable stay focused on rest, renewal, and holistic well-being at this breathtaking beachfront resort. Whether you seek adventure or tranquility, BodyHoliday offers the perfect blend of fitness, spa treatments, and island serenity.
This exclusive travel package includes:
🧘♀️ A BodyHoliday Yoga Mat to continue your wellness journey at home
👜 Two BodyHoliday Tote Bags – perfect for the beach or travel
❄️ A Sunshine Travel Yeti – keep your drinks cool in any climate
🔐 Two AirTag Holders – peace of mind while on the go
🕯️ A luxurious candle to bring the scent of serenity home
📅 Trip must be taken by June 12, 2026.
✈️ Airfare not included. 2 Occupants; 3 days, 2 nights
Indulge in the ultimate self-care getaway and return home refreshed, inspired, and glowing.
Generously Donated by Sunshine Travel Company and Body Holiday
Kalamazoo Fitness Project Starter Pack
$100
Starting bid
💪 Ready to kickstart your wellness journey? This energizing basket from Kalamazoo Fitness Project has everything you need to get moving, stay motivated, and feel great!
Included in this fitness-focused package:
🏋️♂️ 1-Month Unlimited Membership Pass to Kalamazoo Fitness Project
🍫 Protein bars to fuel your workouts
🎽 Branded swag to rep your fitness family
🥤 A durable shaker bottle for your favorite shakes or supplements
🌀 A foam roller to help with recovery, flexibility, and muscle relief
Whether you’re just getting started or looking to level up, this basket offers the tools and support to help you reach your goals.
Generously donated by Kalamazoo Fitness Project – where community meets strength.
Holy Grounds Coffee Lover’s Dream Basket
$200
Starting bid
Indulge in divine brews with this Holy Grounds gift basket, packed with everything you need for the ultimate coffee experience. Inside you’ll find a bag of our House Blend Beans, a bag of Creation Espresso Beans, a French press, a bean grinder, and two Holy Grounds coffee mugs—perfect for sharing a quiet morning or fueling your next conversation.
As the ultimate treat for caffeine enthusiasts, this basket also includes a voucher for one free coffee every week for an entire year, starting from our grand opening date. Whether you love it hot, iced, bold, or smooth, this heavenly collection will keep your cup (and your spirit) full all year long.
Perfect for gifting or savoring yourself!
Escape to Paradise – Elite Island Resorts Getaway
$750
Starting bid
🌞 Dreaming of sunshine, tranquility, and memories that last a lifetime? This exclusive Elite Island Resorts vacation package offers a 2-night all-inclusive stay for two at a stunning tropical paradise — the perfect getaway to celebrate love, unwind, or simply refresh your spirit.
To make your trip even more special, this basket also includes:
✨ A Sunshine Travel Yeti to keep your drinks perfectly chilled
🍹 A stylish serving tray for relaxing moments
🔑 Two AirTag holders to keep your essentials close and secure
🕯️ A luxurious candle that brings the soothing island vibes right into your home
Pack your bags, grab your loved one, and get ready for the island escape you’ve been dreaming of!
📅 Trip must be taken by June 12, 2026.
✈️ Airfare not included.
Generously donated by Sunshine Travel in partnership with Elite Island Resorts.
Family Bound Fun Box including Creation Museum Tickets!
$100
Starting bid
🌞 Create unforgettable memories with this all-in-one family fun package!
Perfect for a day at the beach or a weekend getaway, this basket includes:
🏖️ A beautiful, cozy beach blanket
🏸 A lively racquetball set for friendly competition
🎨 A creative coloring book and beach toy to keep little ones entertained
🃏 A fun family play deck designed to bring everyone together
Plus, enjoy some exclusive Family Bound swag and 2 tickets to the Creation Museum — an inspiring, faith-filled experience for all ages.
Whether you’re soaking up the sun or exploring together, this basket is packed with joy, laughter, and meaningful moments.
Generously donated by Family Bound and the Creation Museum.
Take Me Out to the Ballgame – Cubs vs. Orioles
$300
Starting bid
⚾ Get ready for an unforgettable day at the iconic Wrigley Field!
Enjoy 4 tickets to see the Chicago Cubs take on the Baltimore Orioles on August 3, 2025. Your seats are located in Section 222, Row 15, offering a fantastic view of every play and pitch.
Experience the thrill of Major League Baseball in one of the sport’s most historic and beloved ballparks — perfect for family, friends, or a special outing.
Generously Donated by Inform Architecture — bringing you closer to the game you love.
Luxury Staycation at the Radisson Plaza Hotel
$150
Starting bid
Escape to elegance with an unforgettable overnight stay at the prestigious Radisson Plaza Hotel in the heart of Downtown Kalamazoo. This package includes:
🌙 One-night stay in a beautifully appointed room
🍳 Breakfast for two at one of the hotel’s renowned restaurants
🚗 Complimentary parking included for your convenience
Whether you're looking for a romantic escape, a relaxing staycation, or a special treat for someone you love, this experience promises comfort, charm, and top-tier hospitality in one of Kalamazoo’s premier destinations.
Generously Donated by the Greenleaf Hospitality Group.
Family Game Night
$50
Starting bid
This basket is packed with family-friendly games full of strategy, fun, and just the right amount of chaos! Perfect for game nights, this collection features games that will keep everyone engaged, laughing, and competing—while still working together in some cases!
🍦 Triple Scoops with a Cherry on Top
Can you scoop your way to victory? In Triple Scoops with a Cherry on Top, customize your deck, then dive into ruthless competition, team up for 2v2 action, or join forces for a fully cooperative scooper squad! With endless ways to play, from cutthroat rivalry to cooperative teamwork, the chaos and sabotage will keep you on your toes.
🐋 License to Krill
Play as Krill in this fun, fast-paced game where collecting cards and avoiding the hungry whale is key to victory. Draft cards from the Ocean Market to score points, but be careful—the whale is always lurking, ready to gobble up your cards! The twist? If the whale eats your cards, you get Kelp as compensation! A unique mix of strategy, set collection, and “hot potato” tension makes License to Krill an exciting, unpredictable experience for players of all ages.
⚔️ Meek Heroes Clash
In Meek Heroes Clash, battle in a take-that style game full of quick decisions and plenty of laughs. Whether you're playing with 2–6 players or engaging in chaotic showdowns, each round will leave you wanting more! Fast-paced and full of surprises, it's a game that rewards strategy, timing, and a little bit of luck.
Whether you’re scooping ice cream, collecting Krill, or clashing with heroes, this basket offers hours of fun, laughter, and friendly competition for the whole family!
Games generously donated by fun-loving creators who know how to keep the whole family smiling!
2 Revive Festival 2-Day Tickets and Parking
$50
Starting bid
🎶 If you love Christian music, this package is made for you!
Enjoy a powerful night of worship, inspiration, and live music with two passes to Revive Fest — an unforgettable outdoor Christian music festival!
This year’s incredible lineup features:
🎤 Colton Dixon
🎤 We Are Messengers
🎤 Brandon Heath
🎤 Austin French
🎤 Dia Viola
🎤 Stephen Stanley
🎤 Sean Rodriguez
Your experience also includes free parking, so you can arrive stress-free and ready to praise!
Whether you're lifting your hands in worship or singing along with your favorite artist, Revive Fest promises an evening full of joy, connection, and celebration.
Generously donated by Revive Fest – where faith comes alive through music.
Craftsman 6-Piece Power Tool Set – Built for Every Job
$100
Starting bid
🔧 Ready to tackle any project like a pro? This powerhouse tool set has you covered.
This Craftsman 6-Piece Power Tool Set includes all the essentials for serious DIYers, weekend warriors, and home improvement heroes:
🔩 Drill – A must-have for precision drilling and fastening
🔦 Flashlight – Brighten your workspace and keep visibility high
🛠️ Impact Driver – Power through tough screws and bolts with ease
🧱 Oscillating Tool – Ideal for sanding, scraping, and detailed cuts
🪚 Circular Saw – Make clean, fast cuts in wood and more
🪓 Reciprocating Saw – Great for demolition, pruning, and heavy-duty cuts
Backed by the trusted Craftsman name, this set is perfect for tackling everything from home renovations to hobby builds.
Generously donated to equip and empower your next big project by DJ Construction.
Kalamazoo Growlers Fan Pack – A Home Run Experience!
$50
Starting bid
⚾ Get ready for a summer of baseball, food, and fan gear with this ultimate Growlers experience, generously donated by the Kalamazoo Growlers!
This fan-favorite package includes:
🎟️ 4 Reserve Bleacher Tickets to any 2025 Growlers game – bring the whole crew!
🌭 4 Meal Vouchers – enjoy ballpark favorites while you watch the action
🧢 3 Official Growlers Baseball Caps – show off your team spirit in style
👕 Growlers Jersey – the perfect gear for the ultimate fan
🍺 Beer Growler – fill it up and toast to a great game!
Whether you're a long-time fan or new to the Growlers family, this pack hits it out of the park with everything you need for a memorable day at the ballpark.
Donated by the Kalamazoo Growlers – your hometown team, your kind of fun!
Mere Pursuit Game Pack
$20
Starting bid
Step into the vivid, post-apocalyptic worlds of Mere Pursuit with this immersive basket of games and storytelling treasures. Perfect for gamers, sci-fi and fantasy lovers, or anyone who thrives on strategy and adventure.
Included in this basket:
🛡️ HERO: A Tactical Engine-Building Card Game
Engage in sky-battles across the heavens in HERO, a dynamic card game where a reborn cast of warriors train for an eternal war against the Horde in the shattered world of Tempo. Build your engine, master your tactics, and prove your strength in this richly imagined, dystopian universe.
📈 The Market | A Pocket Game
Quick to learn and impossible to put down, The Market is a press-your-luck card game of resource management set in the struggling economy of Plaka 2121. In this high-stakes post-apocalyptic marketplace, gaining Hope is your greatest asset—and your key to survival.
📖 The Empyrean Call | Isaac’s Story
Dive into the origins of the world with The Empyrean Call, a fast-paced young adult novella that follows Isaac—a young man thrust into a world of ruins and light fantasy. His journey is just one thread in the tapestry of Tempo’s sprawling lore.
Whether you’re a strategic gamer, a story lover, or a collector of unique indie gems, this basket invites you to explore dystopian futures, test your wits, and answer the Empyrean Call.
Generously Donated by: Mere Pursuit
Schultz Sweets Basket
$20
Starting bid
A Dessert Lover’s Dream
🍬 Got a sweet tooth? This basket was made for you!
Indulge in a delightful assortment of mouthwatering treats from Schultz Sweets — perfect for sharing (or not!). From rich chocolates to chewy candies and irresistible confections, this basket is packed with handcrafted goodness.
Whether you're treating yourself or gifting it to a fellow sugar-lover, you’ll enjoy every last bite.
💝 Go ahead... satisfy that craving. You won’t regret it!
Generously donated by Schultz Sweets – where every bite is made with love.
VIP Kalamazoo Growlers Experience – Suite Seats & Swag!
$100
Starting bid
⚾ Step up your game day with this exclusive VIP Growlers package, featuring two unforgettable nights at the ballpark in style and comfort.
This premium fan experience includes:
🎟️ 2 Suite Seat Tickets for July 19 and August 9 – enjoy the game with the best views in the house
🍔 Food & Drinks Included – indulge while you cheer on the Growlers
👕 2 Official Growlers Jerseys – gear up like a true fan
👜 Growlers Bag – perfect for carrying all your game day essentials
Whether you're treating yourself or gifting an unforgettable outing, this basket delivers the ultimate Growlers experience.
Generously donated by Schooley Mitchell – helping you enjoy the game while staying connected.
$300 Gift Certificate to Dwell Organic Salon and Scalp Spa
$150
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a luxurious, organic experience at Dwell Organic Salon and Scalp Spa! With this $300 gift certificate, you can indulge in a wide range of services, from rejuvenating scalp treatments to organic hair care designed to refresh your mind, body, and spirit.
Whether you're in need of a haircut, a nourishing facial, or a relaxing massage, Dwell’s expert owner offers personalized treatments tailored to your unique needs, using only the finest natural products. Step into a world where organic beauty meets exceptional care.Donated by Dwell Organic Salon and Scalp Spa
New Kingdom Gaming Pack- Strategy Meets Scripture
$50
Starting bid
Step into a world where strategy meets Scripture with this beautifully curated basket from New Kingdom Gaming. Featuring a trio of Biblically-inspired games and an exclusive art book, this collection offers something for families, gamers, and seekers of deeper meaning alike.
🌱 New Kingdom: Gardeners + Expansion Pack
In this rich, Biblically-themed game for 2–4 players, you’ll compete to serve others and earn the title of Head Gardener in the Master’s New Kingdom. Easy to learn in 15 minutes and playable in 30, this game is a beautiful balance of competition and compassion, inspired by timeless truths.
🌾 New Kingdom: Sowers
Join your teacher in a quest to find fertile soil and produce a harvest of a hundredfold. This 1–2 player card game is perfect for ages 10+, offering quick setup, deep strategy, and powerful symbolism. But beware—thorny soil and scorching sun threaten your seeds. Will your efforts bear fruit?
🏛️ Prestige
An innovative, semi-cooperative city-building game where players take on the roles of distinct tribes with their own values and agendas. Build the city together—or let your ambition risk its downfall. With asymmetrical play and moral tension, Prestige is a game of depth, diplomacy, and discernment.
🎨 New Kingdom Art Book
This beautifully illustrated companion piece offers a visual journey through the world of New Kingdom Gaming, showcasing its design, inspiration, and spiritual themes. A perfect keepsake for collectors and fans of faith-based gaming.
Explore strategy with purpose in this one-of-a-kind basket where gameplay meets greater meaning. Generously Donated by New Kingdom Gaming.
Kalamazoo Wings Fan Pack – Game Day Just Got Better!
$50
Starting bid
🏒 Get ready to cheer on the K-Wings in style!
This ultimate fan basket, donated by the Kalamazoo Wings, includes 4 tickets to any game during the 2025–2026 season — perfect for a family outing or a night of high-energy hockey action with friends.
But that’s not all — just check out the swag:
🎽 Youth jersey to rep your team proudly
🕺 Elvis Slappy bobblehead – a collector’s favorite!
😷 Full face mask for fun and function
🪝 Keychains, pins, and a whole lot more surprises inside!
Whether you’re a die-hard fan or brand new to the K-Wings experience, this basket brings the energy, the excitement, and the team spirit straight to you.
Donated by the Kalamazoo Wings – where every game is a home run on ice!
Helinox Chronicals Board Game
$30
Starting bid
Explore the solar system and shape the future in Helionox: Chronicles, a solo or cooperative deck-building board game set in a richly imagined sci-fi universe. As Architects of the future, you’ll travel between worlds using cryosleep technology, gathering powerful tech, operatives, and influence to guide civilization through the collapse of a dying sun.
With customizable starting decks, asymmetric gameplay, and vast replayability, Helionox: Chronicles offers a deep, strategic experience for fans of futuristic world-building and cooperative challenge.
Generously Donated by Zeroic Games.
Relax & Reflect– Soothe Your Senses, Strengthen Your Faith
$100
Starting bid
🕯️ Treat yourself to peace, purpose, and pampering with this thoughtful basket designed to refresh both body and soul. Generously Donated by Rilynn Rose Candle + Co
Included in this serene set:
🌿 2 Rilynn Rose Soaps – handcrafted with care for a luxurious cleanse
🕯️ 2 Rilynn Rose Candles – set the mood with calming scents
🕊️ 2 Rilynn Rose Wax Melts – fill your space with gentle fragrance
🛁 2 Rilynn Rose Bath Bombs – unwind with a spa-like soak
🍃 Tea Towel – a charming addition to any kitchen or bath
📘 Destination to Dominion – a powerful journey of spiritual growth
📙 The Two Kinds of Faith – a faith-building read that inspires and uplifts
This basket is perfect for a quiet evening at home, a thoughtful gift, or anyone looking to rest, reflect, and be renewed.
A beautiful blend of comfort and conviction you won’t want to miss!
The Unseen Gamer Pack
$60
Starting bid
Enter the heavenly realms in this thrilling 1-6 player cooperative board game, where you and your team battle against powerful foes and face unexpected twists at every turn.
👥 Choose Your Hero
Select from 9 unique characters, each specializing in one of 4 distinct combat classes. Whether you’re a powerful warrior, cunning rogue, or mystical mage, each hero brings their own strengths to the fight.
⚔️ Fight Against the Unseen
Go head-to-head with 12 different enemies, each with their own distinct behaviors, in a battle for survival. Strategy and teamwork are key as you and your allies face increasingly difficult challenges.
🎴 No Two Games the Same
With 50 event cards, every game is filled with surprises! Some cards will aid you, while others may turn the tide against you, making each playthrough a fresh and dynamic experience.
Prepare for a battle where your true enemy lies just beyond sight—Step into the Unseen and prove your worth in the heavenly realms.
Generously donated by Pure Crimson Games
Over Battle Board Game
$30
Starting bid
Get ready for an entirely new kind of wargaming experience with OverBattle: The All War, the innovative 4X strategy game that combines classic area control with exciting, never-before-seen mechanics. Perfect for gamers who love a challenge and crave something fresh!
🚀 Epic Space Warfare with a Twist
Dive into tabletop space combat with a game that redefines traditional wargaming. OverBattle mixes area control, drafting, engine building, worker placement, and semi-co-op components in ways you’ve never seen before. Each game is a unique, action-packed experience, offering endless replayability and strategic depth.
🎮 Engage in Immersive, Multi-Layered Gameplay
Featuring over 1000+ pieces, full-color game mats, and specialized dice, the game immerses you in an all-new, multi-tiered 3D combat system—the CASy: Combat Assault System—giving every battle an intense, tactical feel. No two setups are the same, ensuring that every match is unpredictable.
🌌 Unique Characters & Story Integration
Play as brand-new characters with rich backstories, bringing the narrative of the game into your strategic decisions. This isn't just a wargame—it's an experience that immerses you in an evolving story where your actions shape the fate of the galaxy.
🛸 Customizable and Expansive
Designed for 2-4 players, OverBattle can expand to accommodate 5 or 6 players with an add-on expansion. With modular game mats and a full deployment size of 30" x 72", it’s built to fit a standard 6-foot table, providing plenty of space for strategy and combat.
Prepare for a gaming experience unlike anything you've encountered before. OverBattle will leave you with stories to tell and battles to relive!
Generously Donated by Syther Games
🌸 Treat yourself (or someone special!) to the perfect mix of relaxation and radiance with this indulgent Mary Kay beauty basket, donated by Karla Reno. Packed with skincare essentials and pampering must-haves, it’s your all-in-one ticket to glowing skin and peaceful moments.
This self-care dream includes:
👁️ Hydrogel Eye Patches – Soothe and refresh tired eyes
🌿 Botanical Effects Hydrating Scrub & Moisturizing Gel – Cleanse and hydrate with natural ingredients
🧴 Whipped Shea Crème – Luxurious moisture for silky-smooth skin
💖 Pink Clay Mask & Hydrating Sheet Mask – Deep-clean and rejuvenate
💋 TimeWise Cleanser, Nighttime Recovery, Moisturizer, & Sunscreen – A complete anti-aging skincare regimen
🖌️ Highlight Brush & Contour Sponge Set – Perfect your look with ease
🚿 Satin Body Scrub – Gently exfoliate and pamper your skin
💧 Water Bottle – Stay hydrated while you glow from the inside out
Whether you're winding down after a long day or setting up for a spa night at home, this basket has everything you need to feel refreshed, renewed, and radiant.
Generously donated by Karla Reno – helping you look good and feel even better.
Sparkle & Shine Cleaning Basket – A Fresh Start Awaits!
$100
Starting bid
🧼 Whether you're tackling spring cleaning or just love a tidy space, this basket has everything you need to refresh your home — plus a professional boost!
Inside you'll find:
🌸 Room mist for a clean, uplifting scent
🧤 Cleaning gloves to keep your hands protected
🪣 Special microfiber cloth for a streak-free shine
🧽 Squeegee, duster, mini broom set, and lint roller – all the tools for a quick tidy-up
But the best part?
💰 A $150 gift certificate from Clean By Design — let the pros take over and give your space the deep clean it deserves!
Whether you're a neat freak or just dreaming of a day off from chores, this basket is your ticket to a cleaner, happier home.
Generously donated by Clean By Design – making clean look easy!
His & Her Bible Study Basket – Grow in Faith Together
$75
Starting bid
📖 Deepen your spiritual journey side by side with this beautifully curated His and Her Bible Study Set — perfect for couples, friends, or anyone seeking to connect more deeply with God’s Word.
This faith-filled basket includes:
📘 Two NIV Journaling Bibles – thoughtfully designed for personal notes, prayers, and reflections
🖊️ A Bible pen set – no bleed, smooth-writing pens ideal for journaling and scripture marking
🌈 A pastel study highlighter set – soft colors that make important verses stand out
📑 Bible tabs – to help you navigate God’s Word with ease and organization
Whether you’re starting a new Bible reading plan or simply want to study with someone special, this basket makes time in the Word even more meaningful. A perfect gift for couples, newlyweds, or anyone looking to grow in faith together.
🧠🚀 Junior Adventurer's Discovery Basket 🧩🪙
$150
Starting bid
Fuel curiosity and creativity with this action-packed basket perfect for young explorers! 🌟 It includes a high-flying Riptide Rocket 🚀, a Rock Tumbler Machine 🪨 for budding geologists, a set of classic Hot Wheels cars 🏎️, and a Mechanical Master building kit 🔧 to spark engineering skills. Plus, a $20 gift certificate 💳 for even more fun, and collectible Civil War figurines 🪖 to inspire a love of history. A thrilling mix of science, motion, and imagination — all in one basket! 🎉 Generously donated by Hobby Sports
🦁🌪️ Wild Realms – Rule the Age of Animals! 🔥🌊🌳
$75
Starting bid
Step into the Wild Realms, where nature reigns and animals rise! 🐾 In this beautifully illustrated strategy game for 2–4 players, compete to build and defend your Animal Kingdom across the Four Realms: Air 🌬️, Land 🌿, Water 🌊, and Fire 🔥. Unleash legendary beasts, battle opponents, and claim your crown! Features stunning custom artwork by Jeremy Gulotta 🎨 — a must-have for game lovers and collectors alike! 🎲👑 Generously donated by Jeremy Gulotta and Daywalker Syndicate
