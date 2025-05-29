Gaining Ground Silent Auction

This basket is packed with family-friendly games full of strategy, fun, and just the right amount of chaos! Perfect for game nights, this collection features games that will keep everyone engaged, laughing, and competing—while still working together in some cases! 🍦 Triple Scoops with a Cherry on Top Can you scoop your way to victory? In Triple Scoops with a Cherry on Top, customize your deck, then dive into ruthless competition, team up for 2v2 action, or join forces for a fully cooperative scooper squad! With endless ways to play, from cutthroat rivalry to cooperative teamwork, the chaos and sabotage will keep you on your toes. 🐋 License to Krill Play as Krill in this fun, fast-paced game where collecting cards and avoiding the hungry whale is key to victory. Draft cards from the Ocean Market to score points, but be careful—the whale is always lurking, ready to gobble up your cards! The twist? If the whale eats your cards, you get Kelp as compensation! A unique mix of strategy, set collection, and “hot potato” tension makes License to Krill an exciting, unpredictable experience for players of all ages. ⚔️ Meek Heroes Clash In Meek Heroes Clash, battle in a take-that style game full of quick decisions and plenty of laughs. Whether you're playing with 2–6 players or engaging in chaotic showdowns, each round will leave you wanting more! Fast-paced and full of surprises, it's a game that rewards strategy, timing, and a little bit of luck. Whether you’re scooping ice cream, collecting Krill, or clashing with heroes, this basket offers hours of fun, laughter, and friendly competition for the whole family! Games generously donated by fun-loving creators who know how to keep the whole family smiling!

This basket is packed with family-friendly games full of strategy, fun, and just the right amount of chaos! Perfect for game nights, this collection features games that will keep everyone engaged, laughing, and competing—while still working together in some cases! 🍦 Triple Scoops with a Cherry on Top Can you scoop your way to victory? In Triple Scoops with a Cherry on Top, customize your deck, then dive into ruthless competition, team up for 2v2 action, or join forces for a fully cooperative scooper squad! With endless ways to play, from cutthroat rivalry to cooperative teamwork, the chaos and sabotage will keep you on your toes. 🐋 License to Krill Play as Krill in this fun, fast-paced game where collecting cards and avoiding the hungry whale is key to victory. Draft cards from the Ocean Market to score points, but be careful—the whale is always lurking, ready to gobble up your cards! The twist? If the whale eats your cards, you get Kelp as compensation! A unique mix of strategy, set collection, and “hot potato” tension makes License to Krill an exciting, unpredictable experience for players of all ages. ⚔️ Meek Heroes Clash In Meek Heroes Clash, battle in a take-that style game full of quick decisions and plenty of laughs. Whether you're playing with 2–6 players or engaging in chaotic showdowns, each round will leave you wanting more! Fast-paced and full of surprises, it's a game that rewards strategy, timing, and a little bit of luck. Whether you’re scooping ice cream, collecting Krill, or clashing with heroes, this basket offers hours of fun, laughter, and friendly competition for the whole family! Games generously donated by fun-loving creators who know how to keep the whole family smiling!

More details...