Hosted by
About this event
🎟️ General Admission
Join us for a night of music, laughter, and community fun—all in support of Homework House!
Your General Admission ticket includes:
• Full event access to enjoy the show, food, and fun!—no singing required!
Come be part of the audience that helps make the magic happen!
🎤 Karaoke Contestant Pass
Ready to take the stage?
This ticket is your all-access pass to perform in our Holy-OKEY Karaoke Contest for a chance to be the 2025 Homework House Holy-OKEY Karaoke Champion!
Your VIP Admission includes:
• One guaranteed karaoke performance slot
• Entry into the judged competition
• Chance to win the official title and prize
• Full event access to enjoy the show, food, and fun!
Spots are limited—grab your VIP ticket and get ready to bring the house down for a great cause!
$400+ Value
Keep summer vibes going all year long with this ultimate beach day bundle!
This prize package includes:
📅 Winner Announced: Live at Holy-OKEY Karaoke on November 6, 2025 (attendance not required, but prizes must be picked up)
$400+ Value
Keep summer vibes going all year long with this ultimate beach day bundle!
This prize package includes:
📅 Winner Announced: Live at Holy-OKEY Karaoke on November 6, 2025 (attendance not required, but prizes must be picked up)
Be the star of the show! Your name/logo will be featured as the Presenting Sponsor on all event materials, press, and social media. Includes 4 VIP Singing Tickets with exclusive stage shout-outs, and top-tier visibility before, during, and after the event.
Make an encore-worthy impact! Your business will receive major visibility on event signage, program, and social media. Includes 3 VIP Singing Tickets and recognition throughout the evening, plus an exclusive thank-you from our emcee.
Step into the spotlight with recognition on event signage and program, social media highlights, and 2 VIP Singing Tickets. A perfect way to showcase your support while enjoying a fun night out with your team.
Support center stage action! Includes 2 VIP Singing Tickets, recognition on signage and event program, and a shout-out during the night.
Help us turn up the volume! Includes 1 VIP Singing Ticket and recognition in the event program and digital promotions.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!