Homework House Inc

Hosted by

Homework House Inc

About this event

Holy-OKEY Karaoke

92 Race St

Holyoke, MA 01040, USA

General Admission
$30

🎟️ General Admission
Join us for a night of music, laughter, and community fun—all in support of Homework House!

Your General Admission ticket includes:
• Full event access to enjoy the show, food, and fun!—no singing required!


Come be part of the audience that helps make the magic happen!

Karaoke Contestant Pass
$50

🎤 Karaoke Contestant Pass
Ready to take the stage?

This ticket is your all-access pass to perform in our Holy-OKEY Karaoke Contest for a chance to be the 2025 Homework House Holy-OKEY Karaoke Champion!


Your VIP Admission includes:
• One guaranteed karaoke performance slot
• Entry into the judged competition
• Chance to win the official title and prize
• Full event access to enjoy the show, food, and fun!


Spots are limited—grab your VIP ticket and get ready to bring the house down for a great cause!

Summer Never Ends Raffle - 1 for $10
$10

Summer Never Ends Raffle

$400+ Value

Keep summer vibes going all year long with this ultimate beach day bundle!
This prize package includes:

  • 6' x 6' Beach Canopy – offers shade and 50+ UV protection
  • Deluxe Beach Chair – perfect for relaxing by the shore
  • YETI Cooler (Crab Orange) – rugged, durable, and built to keep drinks ice-cold all day

📅 Winner Announced: Live at Holy-OKEY Karaoke on November 6, 2025 (attendance not required, but prizes must be picked up)

Summer Never Ends Raffle - 3 for $20
$20

Summer Never Ends Raffle

$400+ Value

Keep summer vibes going all year long with this ultimate beach day bundle!
This prize package includes:

  • 6' x 6' Beach Canopy – offers shade and 50+ UV protection
  • Deluxe Beach Chair – perfect for relaxing by the shore
  • YETI Cooler (Crab Orange) – rugged, durable, and built to keep drinks ice-cold all day

📅 Winner Announced: Live at Holy-OKEY Karaoke on November 6, 2025 (attendance not required, but prizes must be picked up)

Headliner - Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Be the star of the show! Your name/logo will be featured as the Presenting Sponsor on all event materials, press, and social media. Includes 4 VIP Singing Tickets with exclusive stage shout-outs, and top-tier visibility before, during, and after the event.

Rock Star - Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Make an encore-worthy impact! Your business will receive major visibility on event signage, program, and social media. Includes 3 VIP Singing Tickets and recognition throughout the evening, plus an exclusive thank-you from our emcee.

Lead Singer - Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Step into the spotlight with recognition on event signage and program, social media highlights, and 2 VIP Singing Tickets. A perfect way to showcase your support while enjoying a fun night out with your team.

High Note - Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Support center stage action! Includes 2 VIP Singing Tickets, recognition on signage and event program, and a shout-out during the night.

Backup Band - Sponsorship
$250

Help us turn up the volume! Includes 1 VIP Singing Ticket and recognition in the event program and digital promotions.

Add a donation for Homework House Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!