Hosted by
About this event
Malvern, PA 19355, USA
$130 Regular Retreat Deposit
$110 Early Discount Deposit ends June 15, 2026
$90 Extra Early Bird Deposit ends March 1, 2026
Stay tuned for onsite Malvern Retreat Center Housing & Meal Ticket costs and details.
Deposit is nonrefundable and non-transferable.
$90 Regular Retreat Deposit
$90 Regular Retreat Deposit
$80 Early Discount Deposit ends June 15, 2026
$70 Extra Early Bird Deposit ends March 1, 2026
Stay tuned for onsite Malvern Retreat Center Housing & Meal Ticket costs and details.
Deposit is nonrefundable and non-transferable.
$90 Regular Retreat Deposit
$90 Regular Retreat Deposit
$80 Early Discount Deposit ends June 15, 2026
$70 Extra Early Bird Deposit ends March 1, 2026
Stay tuned for onsite Malvern Retreat Center Housing & Meal Ticket costs and details.
Deposit is nonrefundable and non-transferable.
(Ages 0-25)
$65 Regular Ticket Price
$65 Regular Retreat Deposit
$55 Early Discount Deposit ends June 15, 2026
$45 Extra Early Bird Deposit ends March 1, 2026
Stay tuned for onsite Malvern Retreat Center Housing & Meal Ticket costs and details.
Deposit is nonrefundable and non-transferable.
Tax-Deductible Donation - Your gift would be a precious blessing to those who desire to join us at Holy Spirit 2026 and are in need of financial assistance
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!