Holy Tabernacle Women’s Prayer Tea

Join us for a beautiful and uplifting Women’s Prayer Tea, a time set aside for fellowship, encouragement, and spiritual renewal. This gathering will include prayer, inspiring words, and meaningful connection in a peaceful atmoaphere. Come ready to be refreshed, empowered, and poured into alongside other women of faith.





Please Note: All ticket purchases are final. We are unable to offer refunds or exchanges. However ticket may be transferred to another guest if you are unable to attend.