Holy Tabernacle Women’s Prayer Tea

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About this event
Paterson, NJ 07522, USA
Join us for a beautiful and uplifting Women’s Prayer Tea, a time set aside for fellowship, encouragement, and spiritual renewal. This gathering will include prayer, inspiring words, and meaningful connection in a peaceful atmoaphere. Come ready to be refreshed, empowered, and poured into alongside other women of faith.
Please Note: All ticket purchases are final. We are unable to offer refunds or exchanges. However ticket may be transferred to another guest if you are unable to attend.
Vendor’s would be allowed entry one hour prior to event start time and able to sell at time of event.
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