Holy Tabernacle Women Ministry

Hosted by

Holy Tabernacle Women Ministry

About this event

Holy Tabernacle Women’s Prayer Tea

80-82 Holsman St

Paterson, NJ 07522, USA

General Admission
$50

Join us for a beautiful and uplifting Women’s Prayer Tea, a time set aside for fellowship, encouragement, and spiritual renewal. This gathering will include prayer, inspiring words, and meaningful connection in a peaceful atmoaphere. Come ready to be refreshed, empowered, and poured into alongside other women of faith.


Please Note: All ticket purchases are final. We are unable to offer refunds or exchanges. However ticket may be transferred to another guest if you are unable to attend.

Vendor’s Fee
$75

Vendor’s would be allowed entry one hour prior to event start time and able to sell at time of event.

Add a donation for Holy Tabernacle Women Ministry

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!