Holy Transfiguration Melkite Greek Catholic Church's Silent Auction

Starting bid
Est Market Value - $500-$2000
Product will be a concise, organized, and high-level overview of a patient's medical history, designed to highlight essential information from thousands of pages into a readable document. It will include key data like diagnoses, treatments, and outcomes, acting as a quick reference tool for providers. This auction item will summarize the records of ONE individual. Records must be provided upfront and additional information beyond initial records provided will not be incorporated. Turnaround time will be 2 weeks upon receipt of records. Must be willing to share personal health information. Summary will be by Dr. Jennifer Kanakry, Board-certified in Internal Medicine and Hematology. Medical or medical-legal advice will not be given.
Starting bid
Est Market Value $200
4 Hours of Online Arabic Language Classes for adults or children, taught at any level from beginner to advanced.
Starting bid
Est Market Value $150
Floral centerpiece/arrangement in a decorative container or vase. Can tailor to your taste and color preferences!
Starting bid
Flower arranging lesson with a take-home final product from the class.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Deacons will teach class for 2-4 individuals on prosphora making
Starting bid
Starting bid
2 hour Swing or Salsa dance lesson for high-schoolers up through adults, private or a group. Taught by Roger Severrino, who regularly teaches at St. John the Beloved. Market value is $175/hr
Starting bid
Market Value $68
Spend a day touring the remarkable estate, museum, and gardens of Margorie Merriweater Post. This includes an impressive collection of icons in the Icon Room:
Over 400 glistening chalices, silver-covered icons, and splendid Fabergé objects are perfectly at home in this intimate setting tucked among Hillwood’s stately rooms.
While designing Hillwood with a public audience in mind, Marjorie Merriweather Post found that she needed a space for the small precious objects and the liturgical objects that were not appropriate for displaying in large rooms intended for entertaining. She built this treasury, or collector’s cabinet, and called it the Icon Room.
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