Holy Transfiguration Melkite Greek Catholic Church's Silent Auction

Market Value $68





Spend a day touring the remarkable estate, museum, and gardens of Margorie Merriweater Post. This includes an impressive collection of icons in the Icon Room:

Over 400 glistening chalices, silver-covered icons, and splendid Fabergé objects are perfectly at home in this intimate setting tucked among Hillwood’s stately rooms.

While designing Hillwood with a public audience in mind, Marjorie Merriweather Post found that she needed a space for the small precious objects and the liturgical objects that were not appropriate for displaying in large rooms intended for entertaining. She built this treasury, or collector’s cabinet, and called it the Icon Room.