Christmas In Action Wichita Falls
Home and Garden Spring Giveaway 2025
1 Chance to win - Bronze level
$6
With the Bronze level. You are one ticket closer for a chance to win an ultimate grilling experience.
With the Bronze level. You are one ticket closer for a chance to win an ultimate grilling experience.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
5 Chances to win - Silver bundle
$25
With the Silver Bundle. You are five tickets closer for a chance to win an ultimate grilling experience.
With the Silver Bundle. You are five tickets closer for a chance to win an ultimate grilling experience.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
25 Chances to win - Gold Bundle
$50
With the Gold Bundle. You have 25 chances to win an ultimate grilling experience to start your summer off right.
With the Gold Bundle. You have 25 chances to win an ultimate grilling experience to start your summer off right.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
60 chances to win - Platinum Bundle
$100
With the Platinum Bundle. You have 60 chances to win the ultimate grilling experience to start your summer off right.
With the Platinum Bundle. You have 60 chances to win the ultimate grilling experience to start your summer off right.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout