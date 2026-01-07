Sponsorship Opportunities for: Tulpehocken Station Historic District Home and Garden Tour

Primary recognition as Tulpehocken Station Historic District Sponsor on the official tour page at www.wcgnonline.org , shared by the Preservation Alliance to its mail list.

Featured in twice monthly WCGN Newsletter.

Dedicated post announcing Historic District Partnership on WCGN Social Media platforms

Full Page color ad in tour brochure.

Opportunity to distribute promotional items or information materials to attendees.

6 tickets to tour

*Ad specs for your brochure ad must be received by 05/15/2026





Ad Specs

Full-Page: 5 x 8





*Ads are full color and we can help with your design. Produced ad formats: .jpg, .pdf, .eps. Print standard 300dpi/CMYK. No bleeds. If WCGN is helping to produce the ad, please provide proofed copy, the company logo and any business artwork.