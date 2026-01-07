West Central Germantown Neighbors

Sponsorship Opportunities for: Tulpehocken Station Historic District Home and Garden Tour

Historic District Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
  • Primary recognition as Tulpehocken Station Historic District Sponsor on the official tour page at www.wcgnonline.org, shared by the Preservation Alliance to its mail list.
  • Featured in twice monthly WCGN Newsletter.
  • Dedicated post announcing Historic District Partnership on WCGN Social Media platforms 
  • Full Page color ad in tour brochure.
  • Opportunity to distribute promotional items or information materials to attendees.
  • 6 tickets to tour 

*Ad specs for your brochure ad must be received by 05/15/2026 


Ad Specs 

Full-Page: 5 x 8


*Ads are full color and we can help with your design.  Produced ad formats: .jpg, .pdf, .eps. Print standard 300dpi/CMYK. No bleeds. If WCGN is helping to produce the ad, please provide proofed copy, the company logo and any business artwork. 

Tulpehocken Patron
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Recognition as Tulpehocken Patron on the official tour page at www.wcgnonline.org, shared by the Preservation Alliance to its mail list.
  • Featured in twice monthly WCGN Newsletter.
  • Promoted as Patron on WCGN Social Media platforms. 
  • Half Page color ad in tour brochure.
  • Opportunity to distribute promotional items or information materials to attendees.
  • 4 tickets to tour 

*Ad specs for your brochure ad must be received by 05/15/2026 


Ad Specs 

Half-Page: 5 x 3.95


*Ads are full color and we can help with your design.  Produced ad formats: .jpg, .pdf, .eps. Print standard 300dpi/CMYK. No bleeds. If WCGN is helping to produce the ad, please provide proofed copy, the company logo and any business artwork. 

Walnut Lane Partner
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • Mention as Walnut Lane Partner on WCGN’s Website and twice monthly Newsletter for 3 months 
  • Mentioned sponsor on Social Media platforms 
  • ¼ Page ad in tour brochure 
  • Opportunity to distribute promotional items or information materials to attendees.
  • 2 tickets to tour 

*Ad specs for your brochure ad must be received by 05/15/2026


Ad Specs 

¼ Page: 2.4 x 3.95 


*Ads are full color and we can help with your design.  Produced ad formats: .jpg, .pdf, .eps. Print standard 300dpi/CMYK. No bleeds. If WCGN is helping to produce the ad, please provide proofed copy, the company logo and any business artwork. 

Germantown Neighbors
$100

*Ad specs for your brochure ad must be received by 05/15/2026 


Ad Specs 

Standard sized business card



Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!