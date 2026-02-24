Cornstalk Heights Historical Community Organization

Hosted by

Cornstalk Heights Historical Community Organization

About this event

Home & Garden Tour & Spring Market

624 Morgan Ave NE

Harriman, TN 37748, USA

Adult (Age 13+)
$18

🎟 Your Ticket Includes:

  • Access to all featured tour homes
  • Entry on both Saturday & Sunday, June 13th & 14th
  • A delightful High Tea experience

Enjoy the full weekend and revisit your favorite homes and gardens!

Child (Age 5-12)
$13.50

Ticket is for children ages 5-12 years old. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

🎟 Your Ticket Includes:

  • Access to all featured tour homes
  • Entry on both Saturday & Sunday, June 13th & 14th
  • A delightful High Tea experience

Enjoy the full weekend and revisit your favorite homes and gardens!

Infant (Age Under 5)
Free

Infants must be in the presents of an adult at all times.

🎟 Your Ticket Includes:

  • Access to all featured tour homes
  • Entry on both Saturday & Sunday, June 13th & 14th
  • A delightful High Tea experience

Enjoy the full weekend and revisit your favorite homes and gardens!

Add a donation for Cornstalk Heights Historical Community Organization

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!