Home & School Spring Silent Auction

Autographed JT Realmuto ball accompanied by 4 tickets with preferred parking
*Choice of game is May 16, 17, or 18 against the Pittsburgh Pirates
Memorial Day Weekend in OCNJ!- BEACH BLOCK!
$500
Starting bid
Thanks to the generosity of Charles and Marcia Glass, you could be spending Memorial Day Weekend in Ocean City, New Jersey! This stunning beach block townhome is located in the North End. It has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. The weekend includes Thursday, May 22nd-Monday, May 26th.
Irish Weekend in Wildwood Crest
$350
Starting bid
Thanks to the generosity of Teagan and Jason McGlone's family you could be spending Irish Weekend in Wildwood Crest! This rental property is just minutes away from The Irish Fall Festival in the Wildwoods.The weekend includes Thursday, September 18-Sunday, September 21. This ocean front condo has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and sleeps 6.
Gym Teacher for the Day
$50
Starting bid
Spend the day with Mrs. Murrin, as gym teacher of the day! You will get to experience what Mrs. Murrin's "typical" day is like by starting your day with a special Dunkin' Donuts treat! You'll also get your very own gym teacher shirt and famous gym teacher whistle! The day chosen will be determined by the winner's teacher and Mrs. Murrin.
Skip School with Spellman & Stief
$50
Starting bid
Skip a Friday afternoon to hangout with Ms. Stief and Mrs. Spellman! We will get you and one friend lunch, and we can hang out and play video games/board games! Date will be decided upon by the classroom teacher, Mrs. Spellman, and Ms. Stief.
Lunch in the Library
$50
Starting bid
One lucky child and 3 friends will join Mrs. Paschos at lunchtime in the library for a special pizza party! Mrs. Paschos will also include a book surprise and an ice cream treat for all.
Fours Fun with Friends! (PreK 4 only)
$50
Starting bid
Should we dress like superheroes?
Don crazy hats or hair? Your child can pick the theme
And we’ll take it from there!!
Your child will choose from several themes and treats to help the PreK 4 teachers plan a fun day for all their friends!!
Build-A-Bear Buddies (McWilliams)
$50
Starting bid
1 child from K-2 will join Mrs. McWilliams at Build-A-Bear in the Springfield Mall to create their own little bear. They will then enjoy a sweet treat at Starbucks!
Date will be decided upon by Mrs. McWilliams and parent.
Build-A-Bear Buddies (Macaulay)
$50
Starting bid
1 child from K-2 will join Mrs. Macaulay at Build-A-Bear in the Springfield Mall to create their own little bear. They will then enjoy a sweet treat at Starbucks!
Date will be decided upon by Mrs. Macaulay and parent.
Saturday Night First Grade Fun! (Moll and Campbell)
$50
Starting bid
One child and 3 lucky friends/siblings will go to the 5:15 Saturday evening Mass and then go to Freddy’s for dinner and ice cream.
Date will be agreed upon by parents, Mrs. Moll, and Mrs. Campbell.
Second Grade Picnic (DePaul and Howe)
$50
Starting bid
One child and two lucky friends- Eat your own lunch outside on a picnic blanket, we will play a game of UNO and an ice cream treat will be provided by the teachers.
Manicures with the Megans (Marchese and Liberatore)
$50
Starting bid
1 girl and 2 lucky friends will join the 3rd grade teachers for manicures and a trip to Starbucks!
Date will be agreed upon by Mrs. Marchese, Mrs. Liberatore, and parents.
Teacher for the Day (O'Connor)
$50
Starting bid
Have you ever wanted to be the teacher? Well now is your chance! You will get to be Miss O'Connor for the whole day!
Teacher for the Day (Colleluori)
$50
Starting bid
Have you ever wanted to be the teacher? Well now is your chance! You will get to be Mrs. Colleluori for the whole day!
A Trip to the Movies with Mrs. Crowley and Mrs. Falcone
$50
Starting bid
The lucky winner and 3 friends will spend an afternoon at AMC theaters to see the latest kids’ blockbuster with our favorite fifth grade teachers! Tickets and all snacks included in the prize!
Date agreed upon by teachers and parents.
A Day in the Life of a Middle School Girl (Grades 6-8 only)
$50
Starting bid
Have you been eyeing up this incredible basket donated by our fabulous middle school teachers?
This basket includes:
jewelry, hair accessories and organizer, $50 Sephora gift card, $25 Starbucks gift card, plush blanket, jellycat, 2 tickets for one night without homework in any subject of your choice, 2 5-point passes good for any subject, 2 gym passes.
A Day in the Life of a Middle School Boy (Grades 6-8 only)
$50
Starting bid
Have you been eyeing up this incredible basket donated by our fabulous middle school teachers?
This basket includes:
32 oz Under Armor water jug, Nero indoor basketball, Nike crew socks, $25 Door Dash gift card, $50 Dick's Sporting Goods gift card, cooling towels, plush blanket, snacks, 2 tickets for one night without homework in any subject of your choice, 2 5-point passes for any subject, 2 gym passes.
SPX Lane
$50
Starting bid
Imagine turning into the school parking lot off of Sussex onto a street named after your family. Curran Drive is being auctioned off to another SPX family! This street sign will stand for two years, and can be found at the parking lot entrance/exit between the convent and the school.
5 Gym Passes
$25
Starting bid
Birthday Shout Out
$50
Starting bid
Imagine driving down Lawrence Road and seeing YOUR name on the marquee board! One lucky child will receive a birthday shout out that will remain for one week.
*Must provide the H&S Board with the child's birthday at least one week in advance.
Philadelphia Orchestra Concert and Dinner in the City
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out in the city of Philadelphia! This package includes:
2 tickets to a select Philadelphia Orchestra concert in Marian Anderson Hall in the 2024-25 season.
$100 Gift Card to Gran Caffe L'Aquila.
*Restrictions: Select concerts; eligible performances are chosen at the discretion of Philadelphia Orchestra management.
San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies - 5 tickets
$100
Starting bid
Phillies vs Giants Monday, April 14th at 6:45 pm
5 Tickets Section 210 Row 5
This package also includes a $75 gift card to Xfnity Live!
