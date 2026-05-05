Sleep In Heavenly Peace

Hosted by

Sleep In Heavenly Peace

About this event

Home Care United Golf Tournament to benefit Sleep In Heavenly Peace

2790 NY-89

Seneca Falls, NY 13148, USA

Team Registration
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

18 Holes of golf with cart, skins, food/drink ticket for lunch at the turn and a Chicken Parm dinner following the event. Shot gun start @ 10:00AM on Friday August 21, 2026

Novice Package - Tee Box Sign
$150

Tee box sign with Company name & logo.

Gift Bag Sponsor
$300

Company logo on gift bags handed out to each golfer. Limited spots available.

Longest Drive Sponsor
$400

Large Tee box sign with Company name and logo on the longest drive hole and Online recognition. Limited spots available.

Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$400

Large Tee box sign with Company name and logo on the closest to the pin hole and Online recognition. Limited spots available.

Hit the Green Contest Sponsor
$400

Large Tee box sign with Company name and logo on the hit the green contest hole and Online recognition. Limited spots available.

Lunch at the Turn Sponsor
$600

Company Banner displayed at the Lunch Shed, Tee box sign at hole, Online recognition & tournament gift. Must supply your own banner.

Putting Contest Sponsor
$600

Company Banner displayed at Putting Green, Tee box sign at hole, Online and Starting announcement recognition as well as tournament gift. Must supply your own banner.

Cart Sponsor
$800

Company name with Logo and contact information on all tournament golf carts.

Amateur Package Tournament Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Person team includes 18 holes for 4 golfers, lunch at the turn, dinner tickets and skins. Company Banner displayed, Tee box sign at hole, Online and Starting announcement recognition as well as tournament gift and 4 golf towels. Must supply your own banner.  

Pro Package Tournament Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Two 4 Person teams includes 18 holes for 8 golfers, lunch at the turn, dinner tickets and skins. Company Banner displayed, Tee box sign at hole, Online and Starting announcement recognition as well as tournament gift and 4 golf towels. Must supply your own banner.  Sponsor logo on special tournament promotional item given to all golfers – item TBD!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!