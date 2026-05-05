Home Care United Golf Tournament to benefit Sleep In Heavenly Peace

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About this event
18 Holes of golf with cart, skins, food/drink ticket for lunch at the turn and a Chicken Parm dinner following the event. Shot gun start @ 10:00AM on Friday August 21, 2026
Tee box sign with Company name & logo.
Company logo on gift bags handed out to each golfer. Limited spots available.
Large Tee box sign with Company name and logo on the longest drive hole and Online recognition. Limited spots available.
Large Tee box sign with Company name and logo on the closest to the pin hole and Online recognition. Limited spots available.
Large Tee box sign with Company name and logo on the hit the green contest hole and Online recognition. Limited spots available.
Company Banner displayed at the Lunch Shed, Tee box sign at hole, Online recognition & tournament gift. Must supply your own banner.
Company Banner displayed at Putting Green, Tee box sign at hole, Online and Starting announcement recognition as well as tournament gift. Must supply your own banner.
Company name with Logo and contact information on all tournament golf carts.
4 Person team includes 18 holes for 4 golfers, lunch at the turn, dinner tickets and skins. Company Banner displayed, Tee box sign at hole, Online and Starting announcement recognition as well as tournament gift and 4 golf towels. Must supply your own banner.
Two 4 Person teams includes 18 holes for 8 golfers, lunch at the turn, dinner tickets and skins. Company Banner displayed, Tee box sign at hole, Online and Starting announcement recognition as well as tournament gift and 4 golf towels. Must supply your own banner. Sponsor logo on special tournament promotional item given to all golfers – item TBD!
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