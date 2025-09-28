Home for the Holidays: A Family Affair

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Celebrate the season and honor cherished memories with our exclusive 2025 Holiday Memorial Ornaments from East Wake JJOA.
Features a photo insert, angel wings, and heartfelt memorial message - perfect for honoring loved ones.
Celebrate the season and honor cherished memories with our exclusive 2025 Holiday Memorial Ornaments from East Wake JJOA.
Features: angel wings, and heartfelt memorial message - perfect for honoring loved ones.
Celebrate the season and honor cherished memories with our exclusive 2025 Holiday Memorial Ornaments from East Wake JJOA.
Features: Simple, elegant ornament with a classic design
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