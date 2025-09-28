East Wake-Johnston Chapter of Jack and Jill of America

Hosted by

East Wake-Johnston Chapter of Jack and Jill of America

About this event

Home for the Holidays: A Family Affair

217 E Main St

Clayton, NC 27520, USA

Adults
$100
Children (Ages 6-10)
$50
Children (Age 5 and under)
Free
2025 Holiday Memorial Keepsake Ornament
$20

Celebrate the season and honor cherished memories with our exclusive 2025 Holiday Memorial Ornaments from East Wake JJOA.


Features a photo insert, angel wings, and heartfelt memorial message - perfect for honoring loved ones.

2025 Holiday Memorial Keepsake Ornament
$15

Celebrate the season and honor cherished memories with our exclusive 2025 Holiday Memorial Ornaments from East Wake JJOA.


Features: angel wings, and heartfelt memorial message - perfect for honoring loved ones.

2025 Holiday Memorial Keepsake Ornament
$10

Celebrate the season and honor cherished memories with our exclusive 2025 Holiday Memorial Ornaments from East Wake JJOA.


Features: Simple, elegant ornament with a classic design

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!