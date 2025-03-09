Home Garden Purchase

This garden set-up includes 6 5-gallon fabric grow bags, soil, compost, 6 seedlings, seeds, and an education booklet. Participants also receive weekly emails with tips and tricks for gardening.
This garden set-up includes 6 5-gallon fabric grow bags, soil, compost, 6 seedlings, seeds, and an education booklet. Participants also receive weekly emails with tips and tricks for gardening.
12 5-gallon Grow Bags
$250
This garden set-up includes 12 5-gallon fabric grow bags, soil, compost, 12 seedlings, seeds, and an education booklet. Participants also receive weekly emails with tips and tricks for gardening.
This garden set-up includes 12 5-gallon fabric grow bags, soil, compost, 12 seedlings, seeds, and an education booklet. Participants also receive weekly emails with tips and tricks for gardening.
4x4 Fabric Bag (100 gallons)
$200
This garden set-up includes one 4 feet by 4 feet fabric grow bag, soil, compost, 10-12 seedlings, seeds, and an education booklet. Participants also receive weekly emails with tips and tricks for gardening.
This garden set-up includes one 4 feet by 4 feet fabric grow bag, soil, compost, 10-12 seedlings, seeds, and an education booklet. Participants also receive weekly emails with tips and tricks for gardening.
100-Gallon Grow Bag
$150
This garden set-up includes one 100-gallon fabric grow bag, soil, compost, 10-12 seedlings, seeds, and an education booklet. Participants also receive weekly emails with tips and tricks for gardening.
This garden set-up includes one 100-gallon fabric grow bag, soil, compost, 10-12 seedlings, seeds, and an education booklet. Participants also receive weekly emails with tips and tricks for gardening.