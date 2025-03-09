Home Garden Purchase

6 5-gallon Grow Bags item
6 5-gallon Grow Bags
$125
This garden set-up includes 6 5-gallon fabric grow bags, soil, compost, 6 seedlings, seeds, and an education booklet. Participants also receive weekly emails with tips and tricks for gardening.
12 5-gallon Grow Bags item
12 5-gallon Grow Bags
$250
This garden set-up includes 12 5-gallon fabric grow bags, soil, compost, 12 seedlings, seeds, and an education booklet. Participants also receive weekly emails with tips and tricks for gardening.
4x4 Fabric Bag (100 gallons) item
4x4 Fabric Bag (100 gallons)
$200
This garden set-up includes one 4 feet by 4 feet fabric grow bag, soil, compost, 10-12 seedlings, seeds, and an education booklet. Participants also receive weekly emails with tips and tricks for gardening.
100-Gallon Grow Bag item
100-Gallon Grow Bag
$150
This garden set-up includes one 100-gallon fabric grow bag, soil, compost, 10-12 seedlings, seeds, and an education booklet. Participants also receive weekly emails with tips and tricks for gardening.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing