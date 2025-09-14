Home of Serenity's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
📦 Delivery & Pick-Up Options 1. Local Pick-Up: Winners in the Detroit area can arrange a convenient pick-up location (such as a church partner, Rotary office, or community center). Flexible times will be scheduled to make sure items are easy to collect. 2. Mail Delivery: Items can be mailed directly to winners. We’ll use secure, sign-for delivery to ensure packages arrive safely in the right hands. Winners outside the area can choose shipping at checkout. 3. Special Arrangements: For oversized or delicate items (e.g., gift baskets, artwork), we’ll contact the winner directly to set up the safest option.
Starting bid
All-Inclusive Resort
From trendy to charming, Barbados delights with its wealth of contrasts. A flat coral island, its landscape is dotted with rolling hills. The island’s friendly atmosphere offers touches of glamour and sophistication, while its bustling cities are surrounded by cozy pink cottages, blue lagoons and coconut groves.
Often referred to as “the little England of the Caribbean,” the island’s language, lifestyle and architecture reflect its rich British heritage. The Garrison area near Bridgetown, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a must-see for history lovers. Visitors might also attend a polo match, discover the story of the island’s renowned rum, dine on flavorful Caribbean delicacies, stroll powdery beaches or dance away nights to the swaying rhythms of a calypso band.
All the rooms can be utilized on a single trip (up to 6 people), or multiple trips can be booked. Any unused rooms can be gifted to family members or friends. The donors are responsible for a required nightly all-inclusive fee that ranges from $150-$323 per person, per night, plus tax, depending on the resort selected and travel dates.
Starting bid
Galley Bay Resort & Spa has perfected the Art of Amazing — where beauty, beach, and a sultry blue Caribbean Sea align with your most fantastic imaginings.
All the rooms can be utilized on a single trip (up to 6 people), or multiple trips can be booked. Any unused rooms can be gifted to family members or friends. The donors are responsible for a required nightly all-inclusive fee that ranges from $150-$323 per person, per night, plus tax, depending on the resort selected and travel dates.
Starting bid
Hammock Cove is not just a destination; it’s a sanctuary where luxury meets personalized indulgence, creating a harmonious escape for the discerning traveler.
At the heart of uninterrupted luxury lies Hammock Cove, a destination that promises to surpass all your affluent vacation expectations. From the exquisite Michelin-star dining options crafted by Chef Marco Festini to the extensive menu of Caribbean and Continental-style dishes, every culinary experience is meticulously designed to elevate your palate, offering a genuine taste of refined Antiguan flavor.
Whether you’re indulging in gastronomy concepts, savoring breakfast, lunch, dinner, enjoying afternoon tea, or relishing small bites, each meal is an expertly curated affair, ensuring a consistent level of luxury throughout. Enhance your dining experiences with a glass of wine from Sommelier-curated selection during chef’s table dinners or unwind with a Caribbean-infused cocktail by the pristine white-sand beach or the three-tier infinity pool.
Retreat to your private villa, a haven designed for relaxation, featuring a spacious indoor-outdoor living plan, a refreshing plunge pool, and modern luxuries that seamlessly blend into the tranquility of your surroundings. Your personal guest ambassador is at your service, ready to fulfill every desire, whether it’s a champagne breakfast in bed or a rejuvenating massage in a signature couple’s treatment room.
All the rooms can be utilized on a single trip (up to 6 people), or multiple trips can be booked. Any unused rooms can be gifted to family members or friends. The donors are responsible for a required nightly all-inclusive fee that ranges from $150-$323 per person, per night, plus tax, depending on the resort selected and travel dates.
Starting bid
The Verandah Antigua Resort - Elite Island Resorts Certificates
Retreat in luxury at a truly All-Inclusive, Exclusively-Adult hideaway in Antigua. Superbly located on 30 acres of palm-studded beach front and indented coastlines, The Verandah Antigua is the perfect tropical paradise for your next romantic escape.
Indulge in an expansive array of international cuisine and gourmet drinks at our newly renovated bars and restaurants. Unwind with your sweetheart over a romantic candlelit dinner or keep the night alive at our top-shelf bars and lounges . Your all-inclusive package includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as afternoon tea, and snacks throughout the day.
All the rooms can be utilized on a single trip (up to 6 people), or multiple trips can be booked. Any unused rooms can be gifted to family members or friends. The donors are responsible for a required nightly all-inclusive fee that ranges from $150-$323 per person, per night, plus tax, depending on the resort selected and travel dates.
Starting bid
St. James’s Club & Villas
St James Club & Villas Resort - Elite Island Resorts Certificates
All Ages (FAMILY FRIENDLY)
All the rooms can be utilized on a single trip (up to 6 people), or multiple trips can be booked. Any unused rooms can be gifted to family members or friends. The donors are responsible for a required nightly all-inclusive fee that ranges from $150-$323 per person, per night, plus tax, depending on the resort selected and travel dates.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!