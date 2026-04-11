Hope For Three

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Hope For Three

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Home Runs for Autism Silent Auction 2026

101 |Wine Time Date Night
$25

Starting bid

Wine basket with one month Wine club membership

102 |Create Your Own Happy Hour
$20

Starting bid

Gift Basket filled with Specs items, liquor and goodies

103 |Family Fun Wagon
$25

Starting bid

Vintage Radio Flyer wagon wfilled with outdoor toys and fun

104 |Happy Hour for 10
$25

Starting bid

Private seating, appetizers and one maragrita or sangria for each or your 10 guests

105 |Airboat Adventure for 6
$100

Starting bid

Private Airboat Adventure in Galveston Bay for 6 people

106 |A Full Year of Discovery
$20

Starting bid

Annual Membership for a family of 6 at the Fort Bend Discovery Center

107 |Dazzle Your Darling
$20

Starting bid

Diamoniqu Gemstone Bracelets

108 |Green is the Color of Spring
$20

Starting bid

109 |Take The whole gang to the ballpark
$300

Starting bid

Space Cowboys suite for 20 people , throw out the first pitch, a swag bag complete with bobble head and autographed shirt

110 |Dinosaurs, Mummies and Butterflies
$25

Starting bid

Family membership for 6 to the Houston Museum of Natural Science 

111 |Pool Party Fun at Goldfish
$50

Starting bid

Goodie Basket and Certificate for a 2 hour pool party for 24 kids

112 |Best Wagyu Beef Burgers Ever
$20

Starting bid

$50 Flying Cow Gift certificate and bag of goodies

113 |Texas A&M Collectible
$25

Starting bid

Laser Engraved Texas A&M Trophy Winners Johnny Manzel and David Crow

114 |Perfect Fathers Day Gift for a Golfer
$25

Starting bid

Laser engraved Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer Masters Champions

115 |Perfect Addition to your Astros Collection
$25

Starting bid

Autographed picture of Astros Altuve

116 |Pamper mom with a beauty collection
$20

Starting bid

Shampoo, condition, gel masks, body wash and more 

117 |Tee Time with Friends
$100

Starting bid

You and your friends can enjoy a round of golf at quail Valley Golf Course - Includes green fee, practice balls and cart

118 |Make Memories - A Day at The Chevron Open
$25

Starting bid

2 General Admission tickets for Saturday, April 25th at  Memorial Park Golf Course 

119 |Insperity Golf Tournament Day
$25

Starting bid

2 General Admission tickets Saturday, May 9th at the Woodlands Country Club
120 |Space Center Adventure
$25

Starting bid

A day at Space Center Houston for a family of 4.  General Admission Tickets No restrictions on dates

121 |A Real Collectible
$25

Starting bid

Autographed Craig Biggio Baseball

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