Home Runs for Autism Silent Auction 2026

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Wine basket with one month Wine club membership
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Gift Basket filled with Specs items, liquor and goodies
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Vintage Radio Flyer wagon wfilled with outdoor toys and fun
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Private seating, appetizers and one maragrita or sangria for each or your 10 guests
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Private Airboat Adventure in Galveston Bay for 6 people
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Annual Membership for a family of 6 at the Fort Bend Discovery Center
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Diamoniqu Gemstone Bracelets
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Space Cowboys suite for 20 people , throw out the first pitch, a swag bag complete with bobble head and autographed shirt
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Family membership for 6 to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
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Goodie Basket and Certificate for a 2 hour pool party for 24 kids
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$50 Flying Cow Gift certificate and bag of goodies
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Laser Engraved Texas A&M Trophy Winners Johnny Manzel and David Crow
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Laser engraved Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer Masters Champions
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Autographed picture of Astros Altuve
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Shampoo, condition, gel masks, body wash and more
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You and your friends can enjoy a round of golf at quail Valley Golf Course - Includes green fee, practice balls and cart
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2 General Admission tickets for Saturday, April 25th at Memorial Park Golf Course
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2 General Admission tickets Saturday, May 9th at the Woodlands Country Club
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A day at Space Center Houston for a family of 4. General Admission Tickets No restrictions on dates
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Autographed Craig Biggio Baseball
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