West Texas Heat Baseball

Hosted by

West Texas Heat Baseball

About this event

Home Runs to Hole-in-Ones Golf Tournament

7500 N Grandview Ave

Odessa, TX 79765, USA

Mulligan
$10

A mulligan allows the player to redo a shot. Each player is allowed to purchase up to 2 to help them score as low as possible.

Group Round plus hole sponsorship
$500

Golf rounds plus lunch for 3 people and a sign with your business name and logo will be placed on a hole

Scratch off Card
$10

Here's something new to add a little fun and possibly lower your team's score. Scratch off the silver circle and see what is revealed. Some of the "help" revealed are things like "You made an EAGLE!", "Place your ball 5 ft from the hole", "Hole in 1 on a par 3", or so many more!! There are even cards that will reduce your final sore! Each player can purchase up to 2

Raffle Tickets
$5

Want to walk away from the tournament with a TV or other cool prizes? Here's your chance! Players can purchase as many as they would like. The more you purchase, the better your chances at winning a prize!

Title Sponsor
$3,000

Your business or personal name(s) and logo will be added to the tournament banner and all social media announcements

Lunch sponsor
$1,300

Your business name and logo or personal name will be displayed in the lunch area and on all social media announcements.

Goodie bag sponsor
$500

Your business name and logo or personal name will be added to the goodie bags and all social media announcements.

Hole Sponsor
$150

Your business or personal name and logo will be displayed on a sign located on one of the golf holes

Group Round
$375

Golf and lunch for 3 people

Individual Round
$125

Round of golf and lunch

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!