Home Runs to Hole-in-Ones Golf Tournament

About this event
A mulligan allows the player to redo a shot. Each player is allowed to purchase up to 2 to help them score as low as possible.
Golf rounds plus lunch for 3 people and a sign with your business name and logo will be placed on a hole
Here's something new to add a little fun and possibly lower your team's score. Scratch off the silver circle and see what is revealed. Some of the "help" revealed are things like "You made an EAGLE!", "Place your ball 5 ft from the hole", "Hole in 1 on a par 3", or so many more!! There are even cards that will reduce your final sore! Each player can purchase up to 2
Want to walk away from the tournament with a TV or other cool prizes? Here's your chance! Players can purchase as many as they would like. The more you purchase, the better your chances at winning a prize!
Your business or personal name(s) and logo will be added to the tournament banner and all social media announcements
Your business name and logo or personal name will be displayed in the lunch area and on all social media announcements.
Your business name and logo or personal name will be added to the goodie bags and all social media announcements.
Your business or personal name and logo will be displayed on a sign located on one of the golf holes
Golf and lunch for 3 people
Round of golf and lunch
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!