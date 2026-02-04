HomeAid Southern Nevada's Annual Sponsorships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: December 31 at PST
Your annual sponsorship helps HomeAid continue making a meaningful impact in our community. In appreciation of your sponsorship, we will recognize your support with an award to proudly display at your office, listing on our Annual Sponsors webpage, and shout-outs at all HomeAid events throughout the year.
Renews yearly on: December 31 at PST
Your annual sponsorship helps HomeAid continue making a meaningful impact in our community. In appreciation of your sponsorship, we will recognize your support with an award to proudly display at your office, listing on our Annual Sponsors webpage, and shout-outs at all HomeAid events throughout the year.
Renews yearly on: December 31 at PST
Your annual sponsorship helps HomeAid continue making a meaningful impact in our community. In appreciation of your sponsorship, we will recognize your support with an award to proudly display at your office, listing on our Annual Sponsors webpage, and shout-outs at all HomeAid events throughout the year.
Renews yearly on: December 31 at PST
Your annual sponsorship helps HomeAid continue making a meaningful impact in our community. In appreciation of your sponsorship, we will recognize your support with an award to proudly display at your office, listing on our Annual Sponsors webpage, and shout-outs at all HomeAid events throughout the year.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!