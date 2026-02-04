HomeAid Southern Nevada

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HomeAid Southern Nevada

About the memberships

HomeAid Southern Nevada's Annual Sponsorships

Bronze Donor
$2,500

Renews yearly on: December 31 at PST

Your annual sponsorship helps HomeAid continue making a meaningful impact in our community. In appreciation of your sponsorship, we will recognize your support with an award to proudly display at your office, listing on our Annual Sponsors webpage, and shout-outs at all HomeAid events throughout the year.

Silver Donor
$5,000

Renews yearly on: December 31 at PST

Your annual sponsorship helps HomeAid continue making a meaningful impact in our community. In appreciation of your sponsorship, we will recognize your support with an award to proudly display at your office, listing on our Annual Sponsors webpage, and shout-outs at all HomeAid events throughout the year.

Gold Donor
$10,000

Renews yearly on: December 31 at PST

Your annual sponsorship helps HomeAid continue making a meaningful impact in our community. In appreciation of your sponsorship, we will recognize your support with an award to proudly display at your office, listing on our Annual Sponsors webpage, and shout-outs at all HomeAid events throughout the year.

Platinum Donor
$20,000

Renews yearly on: December 31 at PST

Your annual sponsorship helps HomeAid continue making a meaningful impact in our community. In appreciation of your sponsorship, we will recognize your support with an award to proudly display at your office, listing on our Annual Sponsors webpage, and shout-outs at all HomeAid events throughout the year.

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