HOMEBODY FARM VISIT, CHESTERFIELD, NJ - Fall

On this all-ages tour, you'll get a behind-the-scenes look at how they grow food and flowers with care for the earth, meet their alpaca team (Bruce, Doc, and Karl!), and learn how their harvests go from field to farmers' market. Registrants will be sent directions to the farm the week of the trip. Cost: Rancocas Nature Center members/$10/person or $20/family (limit of 5); non-members/$12/person or $25/family (limit of 5).