Homecoming at the Hangar 50/50 Raffle

50/50 Raffle
$10

50/50 Raffle Ticket

Bronze Bonus Tickets: 7 for 50
$50
This includes 7 tickets

For your donation of 50.00 you will get 2 additional chances to win making that a total of 7 tickets for 50.00

Silver Support! Spend 120.00 & get 20 chances to win
$120
This includes 20 tickets

Show how much you love to help with with a Silver level sponsor. With a Silver Level sponsor of 120.00 you get 20 chances to win and a UCC and a CAN sticker for your vehicle

Gold Sponsor: 50 tickets plus a T-Shirt
$250
This includes 50 tickets

Show up and show out with with your support with the Big Dog Package. For 250.00 you will get 50 chances to take home the grand prize PLUS a UCC or CAN T-shirt to show your support as well!

Platinum Sponsor: 125 chances to win, 2 T-Shirts
$500
This includes 125 tickets

Be one of only 5 BIG DOG Platinum Sponsors: For your 500 donation. OH BOY. You will get 125 chances to win, both a UCC and a CAN T-shirt, stickers for your vehicle and a shout out at the Event for your generosity (If so Desired). There are only 5 of these available. Donate Soon before they are gone

