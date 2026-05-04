Judson University A Baptist Institution

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Judson University A Baptist Institution

About this event

Judson's Homecoming & Family Weekend 2026

1151 N State St

Elgin, IL 60123, USA

Alumni & Family Chapel
Free

Friday, October 9 | 10:00- 10:45 AM |

Herrick Chapel


Join us for the annual Homecoming Alumni & Family Chapel service!


** Registered Alumni & Families should look for reserved seating in the chapel that morning!

Friday Alumni & Family Lunch- Cafeteria
$10

Friday, October 9 | 11:15 AM - 12:30 PM |


Betty Lindner Campus Commons, Dining Hall

Join us for lunch in the Cafeteria!


** Registered Alumni & Families should look for special seating in the cafeteria.

Alumni & Family Open Houses
Free

Friday, October 9 | 1:00-3:00 PM |

  • Draewell Gallery
  • Judson Remembers – Herrick Chapel
  • Glunz Hall Exhibit – 28 N Grove


RISE Alumni Panel
Free

Friday, October 9 | 1:00-3:00 PM |

JU Family & Students- Coffee & Desserts
Free

Friday, October 9 | 1:00-3:00 PM |

Current Judson Parents & Family members are invited to join their student for some afternoon coffee & desserts in this special time of fellowship and fun as we celebrate Judson's Family Weekend!

President's State of the University
Free

Friday, October 9 | 3:00-4:00 PM |

Thompson Hall- Thulin Auditorium


Hear the State of the University from Judson University President, Dr. Gene Crume, and have the opportunity to ask questions. Anniversary classes will meet afterwards to connect with one another.

Alumni Anniversary Year Gatherings
Free

Friday, October 9 | 4:00 - 5:00 PM |


Join us as we celebrate and gather together with our Alumni from the following Anniversary years! 1966, 1971, 1976, 1981, 1986, 1991, 1996, 2001, 2006, 2011, 2016, & 2021.

Alumni Banquet & Awards
$30

Friday, October 9 | 6:30-8:30 PM |

Reed Room- Lindner Tower


Celebrate our Alumni Award Recipients!


2026 Alumnus of the Year:

  • Dr. William C. Nolte ’78

2026 Distinguished Alumni:

  • TBA

2026 Family Legacy Award:

  • TBA
Alumni Banquet Child (Ages 4-12 years)
$10

Friday, October 9 | 6:30-8:30 PM |

Reed Room- Lindner Tower


Celebrate our Alumni Award Recipients!


2026 Alumnus of the Year:

  • Dr. William C. Nolte ’78


2026 Distinguished Alumni:

  • TBA

2026 Family Legacy Award:

  • TBA
Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet
$30

Saturday, October 10 | 9:30- 10:30 AM |

Reed Room- Lindner Tower


Join us to recognize this years JU Hall of Fame inductees and all their amazing accomplishments!

  • TBA
Alumni Athletic Games
Free

Saturday, October 10 | 9:00-10:30 AM |

  • Baseball
  • Softball
Residence Life Activity
Free

Saturday, October 10 | 10:00-11:30 AM |


More details coming soon!

RISE Community Tailgate
$10

Saturday, October 10 | 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM |


Judson RISE Alumni, Students, Families, and faculty & staff are welcome to join us for food and fellowship before the big game!

JU Community Tailgate
$20

Saturday, October 10 | 11:30 AM-1:00 PM |


Join the Judson community for food and fellowship with one another before the big game! $20 per person


**PLEASE NOTE - no alcohol is permitted on the Judson campus. Hamburgers/Hot Dogs will be served.

Football Game Admission- Alumni & Non-JU Students
$7

FOR JUDSON ALUMNI & Non-JU Students Only!!

Special Discounted Rate for Judson Alumni and non-JU Students!


Saturday, October 10 | 1:00 pm

Dawson Field

First-ever on campus Homecoming Football Game!

Football Game Admission- Adults
$10

Saturday, October 10 | 1:00 pm


Dawson Field

First-ever on campus Homecoming Football Game!

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