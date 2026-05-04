Judson's Homecoming & Family Weekend 2026

About this event
Friday, October 9 | 10:00- 10:45 AM |
Herrick Chapel
Join us for the annual Homecoming Alumni & Family Chapel service!
** Registered Alumni & Families should look for reserved seating in the chapel that morning!
Friday, October 9 | 11:15 AM - 12:30 PM |
Betty Lindner Campus Commons, Dining Hall
Join us for lunch in the Cafeteria!
** Registered Alumni & Families should look for special seating in the cafeteria.
Friday, October 9 | 1:00-3:00 PM |
Friday, October 9 | 1:00-3:00 PM |
Friday, October 9 | 1:00-3:00 PM |
Current Judson Parents & Family members are invited to join their student for some afternoon coffee & desserts in this special time of fellowship and fun as we celebrate Judson's Family Weekend!
Friday, October 9 | 3:00-4:00 PM |
Thompson Hall- Thulin Auditorium
Hear the State of the University from Judson University President, Dr. Gene Crume, and have the opportunity to ask questions. Anniversary classes will meet afterwards to connect with one another.
Friday, October 9 | 4:00 - 5:00 PM |
Join us as we celebrate and gather together with our Alumni from the following Anniversary years! 1966, 1971, 1976, 1981, 1986, 1991, 1996, 2001, 2006, 2011, 2016, & 2021.
Friday, October 9 | 6:30-8:30 PM |
Reed Room- Lindner Tower
Celebrate our Alumni Award Recipients!
2026 Alumnus of the Year:
2026 Distinguished Alumni:
2026 Family Legacy Award:
Friday, October 9 | 6:30-8:30 PM |
Reed Room- Lindner Tower
Celebrate our Alumni Award Recipients!
2026 Alumnus of the Year:
2026 Distinguished Alumni:
2026 Family Legacy Award:
Saturday, October 10 | 9:30- 10:30 AM |
Reed Room- Lindner Tower
Join us to recognize this years JU Hall of Fame inductees and all their amazing accomplishments!
Saturday, October 10 | 9:00-10:30 AM |
Saturday, October 10 | 10:00-11:30 AM |
More details coming soon!
Saturday, October 10 | 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM |
Judson RISE Alumni, Students, Families, and faculty & staff are welcome to join us for food and fellowship before the big game!
Saturday, October 10 | 11:30 AM-1:00 PM |
Join the Judson community for food and fellowship with one another before the big game! $20 per person
**PLEASE NOTE - no alcohol is permitted on the Judson campus. Hamburgers/Hot Dogs will be served.
FOR JUDSON ALUMNI & Non-JU Students Only!!
Special Discounted Rate for Judson Alumni and non-JU Students!
Saturday, October 10 | 1:00 pm
Dawson Field
First-ever on campus Homecoming Football Game!
Saturday, October 10 | 1:00 pm
Dawson Field
First-ever on campus Homecoming Football Game!
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