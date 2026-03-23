Homecoming Petals for your People 🌹

Gators, you‘ve worked hard being out at sea! You’re family is so excited to see you. Don’t forget to show them some love for supporting you through out your deployment.

This is a presale for a (1) single stem rose with baby’s breathe. Feel free to purchase multiple for anyone who plans to greet you at homecoming. The FRG will take care of your order. This sale will close June 6th. So don’t wait!- let us know who you want to surprise with some petals for your people!

Gator Done 🐊🌹