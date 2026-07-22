A large black letter "J" with red and white accents is centered behind two palm trees, with the words "FOUNDATION FOR JONESBORO PUBLIC SCHOOLS" below.
Foundation For Jonesboro Public Schools Inc

Hosted by

Foundation For Jonesboro Public Schools Inc

About this event

Homecoming Tailgate 2026

301 Hurricane Dr

Jonesboro, AR 72401, USA

Sort by category

Adult Dinner Ticket
$15

Adult BBQ plate includes smoked pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw, bread and dessert.

Child Dinner Ticket
$5

Child plate includes a hotdog, chips and drink.

Golden Hurricane
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
  • 12 tailgate tickets + 12 game tickets
  • Listed as presenting sponsor
  • Mentions on social media and website
  • Signage at event and game jumbotron
  • Intro and gift presentation at event
Category 5
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • 8 tailgate tickets + 8 game tickets
  • Mentions on social media and website
  • Signage at event and game jumbotron
  • Intro and gift presentation at event
Category 3
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • 4 tailgate tickets + 4 game tickets
  • Mentions on social media
  • Signage at event and game jumbotron
Category 1
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
  • 2 tailgate tickets + 2 game tickets
  • Mentions on social media
  • Recognition at event
  • Signate at event
Tropical Storm
$500

Mentions on social media

Tailgate Tent Plot
$600

Reserve your own tailgate tent plot for game day! This package includes a designated tent space along with tables and chairs, providing the perfect setup for hosting family, friends, clients, or colleagues before the game.


Package Includes:

  • Reserved tailgate tent plot
  • Tables and chairs
  • Banner

Please Note: Admission and food are not included in this package. Food tickets must be purchased separately for all guests attending the event.

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