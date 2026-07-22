Homecoming Tailgate 2026

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Adult BBQ plate includes smoked pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw, bread and dessert.
Child plate includes a hotdog, chips and drink.
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Reserve your own tailgate tent plot for game day! This package includes a designated tent space along with tables and chairs, providing the perfect setup for hosting family, friends, clients, or colleagues before the game.
Package Includes:
Please Note: Admission and food are not included in this package. Food tickets must be purchased separately for all guests attending the event.
$
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